Rickey Smiley may not have meant what everyone believes about his son Brandon being sacrificed
Did Rickey Smiley really say he sacrificed his son?. Last week Ricky Smiley the host of the Syndicated Rickey Smiley Show announced that his son Brandon Smiley 32 had passed away and the Internet is blowing up not with condolences but criticism. A statement Smiley made related to his son's death has everyone talking but perhaps his comments were taken out of context.
TV Star Found Dead At 34
Actor Cody Longo, known for his appearances in popular shows such as "Days of Our Lives," "Nashville," and "Hollywood Heights," has been found dead at the age of 34. According to reports, Longo was discovered at his home in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, following a wellness check by the police, after concerns were raised by his wife. Longo had not been responding to her throughout the day and she became worried, the family says.
Boat Rocker & Anonymous Content Team for Political Thriller Doc
Boat Rocker and Anonymous Content have partnered to co-finance and co-sell a political thriller feature documentary co-directed by Emmy Award winners Jesse Moss (Boys State) and Tony Gerber (The Notorious Mr. Bout, Full Battle Rattle). Produced by Boat Rocker’s Matador Content, details of the untitled project are being kept closely...
A mother and daughter in love with and living with the same man
***This is a true, current, and unfolding story. Stay tuned for updates. Retold with permission***. A mother’s love is a sacred thing. It is unassuming, soulful, deep, and enduring. It seeks nothing in return. It bears all things wanting only that which is good for her kids.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
Super Channel to Debut New Black Watch Series
Super Channel will debut two new original docuseries from Winnipeg’s Black Watch Entertainment, including the true-crime cold-case show Finally Caught. The 26-part series tells the stories of cold cases that were solved over time when new evidence came to light, science evolved or new testimony brought them back to life, finally allowing the killers to be caught.
Creative Keynote: Emma Watkins
Emma Watkins, who rose to fame as a member of The Wiggles, told TV Kids Festival viewers about her new series, Emma Memma: Sing. Dance. Sign., as the virtual conference came to a close today. Watkins, whose keynote conversation with TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski can be seen here, has been...
Toonz Teams with Nuttery for Hakan Brakan Series
Toonz Media Group and Nuttery Entertainment have partnered for Super Brakan & Ice Bella: Defenders of Imagination, featuring the book character Hakan Brakan. The CGI series will be a comedy adventure in which ordinary moments are viewed through the exaggerated lens of a kid. Authors and creators of the character, Sören Olsson and Anders Jacobsson, are on board as story supervisors.
Fremantle’s Wreck to Debut in the U.S.
Wreck, a comedy horror from Fremantle’s Euston Films (The Sister, Dublin Murders), is slated to premiere in the U.S. on Hulu on March 1. The series takes place on a cruise ship, where 19-year-old Jamie infiltrates the 1,000-strong crew in a desperate race to find his missing sister, who worked aboard the same vessel and vanished midway through its journey.
PJ Masks Writers Reunite for BuddyBots
Writing and directing duo Tim Clague and Danny Stack, writers of PJ Masks, Oddbods and Hey Duggee, have teamed up again for the new animated series BuddyBots. From Creation Entertainment Media and Magic Frame Animation, BuddyBots follows a group of robots and two teens as they navigate a sci-fi world where learning, family and inclusion are some of the most important values.
Colman Domingo to Star in Netflix Limited Series
Netflix has given a series order to The Madness, a conspiracy thriller under Chernin Entertainment’s (The North Road Company) first-look deal with the streamer. Colman Domingo (Zola, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Fear The Walking Dead) leads the cast, playing a media pundit who must fight for his innocence and his life after he stumbles upon a murder deep in the Poconos woods.
FableVision Rebrands TV & Film Group
FableVision Studios has rebranded its TV and film group as Moonladder and tapped Guru Studio alum Rachel Reade Marcus as VP of development. Marcus, formerly VP of creative development at Guru and co-creator of Pikwik Pack, will seek out and develop new business opportunities for Moonladder, with an additional focus on financing and distribution.
WildBrain Television Unveils Upcoming Live-Action Slate
WildBrain Television has revealed its upcoming live-action slate, beginning with the Life with Derek spin-off Life with Luca. Life with Luca is set to debut exclusively on Family Channel on February 20. It picks up 18 years after the show ended, with both Casey and Derek dealing with their separate teenage children, who constantly test their limits.
Spotlight: Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution
Produced by Tiger Aspect Kids & Family, Corpse Talk tops Zodiak Kids & Family Distribution’s slate. It introduces its audience to key historical figures such as Josephine Baker and Leonardo Da Vinci through a chat show hosted by Adam, voiced by YouTuber Joe Sugg. Topo Gigio, a reimagining of...
Apple TV+ Renews Tehran, Hugh Laurie to Star
Apple TV+ has renewed the espionage thriller Tehran for a third season, which will see Hugh Laurie (House, M.D.; The Night Manager) join the cast. Created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden and Maor Kohn and directed by Daniel Syrkin, season three of Tehran is now in production. Seasons one and two are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.
More Unscripted Korean Content Coming to Netflix
Netflix has revealed it will be releasing content from at least eight Korean unscripted titles this year. Among the titles coming to the streamer this year is the dating show Single’s Inferno, which will return with a third season that features rule changes and a new location. Another dating...
Francesca Newington Talks POP’s Programming Needs
For her savvy programming decisions at the Narrative Entertainment-owned POP Channels, Francesca Newington was honored with the TV Kids Pioneer Award today after participating in a keynote conversation about her content strategy at the U.K. portfolio of channels and services. Newington, director of the POP Channels, took part in a...
Kidoodle.TV’s Streaming Edge
Brenda Bisner, chief content officer at Kidoodle.TV, revealed what’s driving its usage gains across multiple markets and platforms at the TV Kids Festival today. Bisner was interviewed by TV Kids’ Kristin Brzoznowski about the AVOD platform’s approach to “Safe Streaming” and how it has evolved over the last few years. You can view the session here.
