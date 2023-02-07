Read full article on original website
A man stumbled across an abandoned mansion and was shocked to discover what its previous owner left behind in the closet
An abandoned $10.5 million mansion that was once owned by a medical doctor is revealed to have been left behind with a treasure trove of luxury goods. A vlogger, Jeremy Abbott, who is also an urban explorer vlogs his discovery of an abandoned mansion somewhere in the northeastern US.
World Screen News
WildBrain Television Unveils Upcoming Live-Action Slate
WildBrain Television has revealed its upcoming live-action slate, beginning with the Life with Derek spin-off Life with Luca. Life with Luca is set to debut exclusively on Family Channel on February 20. It picks up 18 years after the show ended, with both Casey and Derek dealing with their separate teenage children, who constantly test their limits.
Sharon Levy Upped at Endemol Shine North America
Sharon Levy has been elevated to CEO of Banijay-owned Endemol Shine North America. Levy has served as chief content officer of Endemol Shine North America since 2021. She will now will manage all aspects of the business and its growth and continue to lead all of the studio’s unscripted and scripted programming efforts from the company’s North Hollywood headquarters.
Francesca Newington Talks POP’s Programming Needs
For her savvy programming decisions at the Narrative Entertainment-owned POP Channels, Francesca Newington was honored with the TV Kids Pioneer Award today after participating in a keynote conversation about her content strategy at the U.K. portfolio of channels and services. Newington, director of the POP Channels, took part in a...
