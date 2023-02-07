ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Four Seasons Mall | Shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota

Four Seasons Mall was an enclosed shopping mall in Plymouth, Minnesota, a suburb of the Twin Cities. Four Seasons Mall once comprised 117,000 square feet (11,000 m2) of retail space with approximately 26 storefronts. The mall opened in 1978 and the last tenant, Marcello's Pizza, closed on February 29, 2012. The mall was abandoned for a decade until the city demolished it in late 2022. A 411-unit apartment complex, several office and retail buildings, and a Metrolink park-and-ride are planned for the site.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Unique Fishing Event On The Chain of Lakes This Weekend

Cat Fish Fest is back this year on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond this weekend. This is the 2nd year of the event that will happen from 3 p.m., Friday February 10th to 3 p.m., Saturday February 11. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the event is really taking off this year with cat fish anglers coming Minnesota and many other states.
RICHMOND, MN
Stearns County License Center Hours Changing

WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- Stearns County is changing the hours at the Service Center in Waite Park starting Monday. The new lobby hours will be 8:00 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Lobby hours had been 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Closing at 4:30 aligns with the county's business hours. The...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Check Out This Haunted Minnesota Hair Salon

Halloween is only one day a year but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years has been a bit like Halloween. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
ROBBINSDALE, MN
Three More Bed, Bath, And Beyond Stores Closing In Minnesota

Three more Bed, Bath, and Beyond stores are closing in Minnesota. The company announced this week that it is closing its stores in Minnetonka, Roseville, and Rochester. The retailer had previously announced plans to close its Bloomington store. The move is part of a reorganization effort that will shutter 150 stores nationwide this year.
ROSEVILLE, MN
Baxter Senior Home Found Responsible for Maltreatment of Resident Who Died of Septic Shock

A Minnesota Department of Health investigation has found a Baxter senior home responsible for maltreatment and neglect of a resident who died of septic shock. The Health Department determined that Diamond Willow failed to assess and monitor a female resident’s heel wound and failed to inform the physician of the wound as it worsened. The woman was admitted to the hospital with septic shock and died five days later.
BAXTER, MN
Holdingford Mayor Asked to Resign

(KNSI) – Some residents of a Stearns County town are asking their mayor to step down. The Holdingford City Council agenda for Monday’s meeting list a request for the resignation of Mayor Sue Marstein. The agenda doesn’t list a reason for asking for her to quit. Minutes...
HOLDINGFORD, MN
AHS Rescues 56 Dogs and Cats From Filthy Morrison County Home

(Golden Valley, MN) — The Animal Humane Society is caring for 56 dogs, cats and other pets rescued from an overcrowded, unsanitary environment in Morrison County. A-H-S officials say the constant exposure to filth left some with severe upper respiratory infections, skin conditions and dehydration. The Animal Humane Society is seeking donations to help pay for vaccines, surgeries, behavioral care and food. No word on when the pets will be available for adoption.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
MnDOT clears encampment near Lake and Hiawatha

MINNEAPOLIS -- State officials cleared an encampment near Hiawatha Avenue and Lake Street on Tuesday.The Minnesota Department of Transportation said the area, near a highway right-of-way, is not a safe place to live. MnDOT officials say service providers have visited the site regularly over the past several weeks to share information on shelters.Ultimately, MnDOT cleared the area on Tuesday. MnDOT says they offered secure storage options for people's personal belongings. They also say they gave the people on site information about local organizations that support people experiencing homelessness. As of Feb. 5, the Hennepin County's Adult Shelter Connect had 56 shelter beds available.  
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Rescue crews remove 56 animals from Morrison County mobile home

MORRISON COUNTY, Minn. — The Animal Humane Society is currently caring for an influx of animals. According to the Morrison County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 24, deputies worked with the Humane Society to remove 56 animals from a residence about four miles south of Motley. The sheriff's office later confirmed the residence was a mobile home.
MORRISON COUNTY, MN
1 Minnesota PD Shares A Funny Example to Remind Us It’s Still Illegal

If you've ever driven down by the Twin Cities on I-94, 694 or 494 you know how bad it can get at times. Traffic jams are real and there are times where you just sit there wondering if you will ever move. One other thing you also probably know, that driving alone in your car, can go even slower. Which is why some people will get creative to try and drive in the carpool lane or the High Occupancy Vehicle Lane as they call it now.
BLAINE, MN
Stolen License Plate in Waite Park

Waite Park Police are reporting a theft from vehicle where a dealership license plate was taken off a vehicle at a dealership. Alicia Mages from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. She suggests everyone keep an eye on their plates to make sure they are on your vehicle and report missing plates to police immediately if they are taken.
WAITE PARK, MN
Convicted kidnapper to be sentenced in Glenwood Thursday

(Glenwood MN-) A Big Lake man will be sentenced this afternoon for kidnapping a child in Pope County last March. 22-year-old Beningo Alvarez-Gutierrez pleaded guilty to kidnapping last November for a March 17th incident in which he allegedly entered the home of a rural Westport woman and took her 2-year-old child. Alvarez-Gutierrez later abandoned the boy in the garage of a friend north of Paynesville, who found the tot unharmed sitting in a booster seat. He will be sentenced by Judge Melissa Listug at 1 p.m. Today.
GLENWOOD, MN
Sartell Woman Hurt in Snowmobile Crash Near St. Stephen

(KNSI) – A Sartell woman suffered injuries during a vintage snowmobile ride in Stearns County. The sheriff’s office says the 66-year-old woman was riding about four miles northwest of St. Stephen on Saturday afternoon when she crashed into a large wooden gate post. Witnesses say the woman was driving an older, vintage snowmobile and, before the crash, had switched with another group member to a newer model. The accident happened on a designated snowmobile trail.
SARTELL, MN
