ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Bears’ top 2023 draft prospects: OT Braeden Daniels (No. 12)

By Nate Atkins
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DXk60_0kfTZc1K00

After finishing the 2022 season with a 3-14 record, the Chicago Bears have the No.1 pick in the NFL draft, in addition to seven other selections. Also, Chicago will likely take advantage of the opportunity to trade back, accumulating more picks in this year’s draft.

Over the next few weeks, we’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears with scouting reports for each, the team’s need for their position, and the likelihood the Bears draft them.

Next up at No. 12 is Utah offensive lineman Braeden Daniels. Daniels is a versatile offensive lineman who started 43 games and has played all five positions in his college career.

Despite playing tackle for Utah, his arm length makes him better suited to play guard in the NFL, but he’ll need to bulk up and refine his technique to play inside.

The Basics

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4baJYu_0kfTZc1K00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Position: OL

Age: 24

School: Utah

Measurables: 6’4″, 297 pounds

Stats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32y8RV_0kfTZc1K00
Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images
  • Career: 43 career starts (18 at LG, 14 at LT, and 11 at RT)
  • 2022: Started all 14 games at left tackle and was Pac-12 All-Conference first team.

Strengths

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12jltM_0kfTZc1K00
AP Photo/Gary McCullough
  • Daniels is incredibly athletic, with excellent lateral mobility and quickness.
  • Can support at both guard positions and possibly be a swing tackle.
  • High potential with the ability to develop into a starting guard.

Weaknesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VvIp0_0kfTZc1K00
AP Photo/Amanda Loman
  • Daniels is under 300 pounds with a frame that might not support additional bulk.
  • His play strength is questionable when taking on power rushers, possibly due to his lack of mass.
  • Daniels’s pad level is inconsistent, sometimes allowing smaller defenders to overwhelm him.

Team position need: Moderate

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1joa1l_0kfTZc1K00
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

After suffering numerous injuries on the offensive line, it’s clear Chicago needs to improve the quality of its reserves. Like most of the Bears’ roster, the offensive line is a mix of young and unexciting veteran players. Improving the offensive line is a must, but center and tackle are more pressing than guard.

Likelihood Bears draft him: 6/10

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cObiN_0kfTZc1K00
AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Daniels will likely immediately impact the team that drafts him. He was a key contributor to a Utah offensive line that ranked 11th in rushing yards per game and only allowed one sack per game.

The fifth-year senior is incredibly versatile, but he’s never played center which appears to be the critical area for improvement on the Bears’ offensive line. However, if the team moves on from Cody Whitehair or Lucas Patrick, Daniels could replace them.

Bears' top 2023 draft prospects

We’re counting down our top 15 draft prospects for the Bears in 2023. Check back every other day.

15. WR Rashee Rice 14. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba 13. WR Jordan Addison

12. OL Braeden Daniels 11. COMING 2/9 10. COMING 2/11

9. COMING 2/13 8. COMING 2/15 7. COMING 2/17

6. COMING 2/19 5. COMING 2/21 4. COMING 2/23

3. COMING 2/25 2. COMING 2/27 1. COMING 3/1

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN redraft has Bears landing WR with second-round pick

Ah, the NFL offseason. A time to reflect, to hope, to project and prognosticate. And of course, a time to second guess all of last season’s decisions. As we all wait for the Super Bowl, and free agency which follows, ESPN took the time to “redraft” the 2022 draft class. It’s a fun exercise to see how things would have gone if GMs got a chance to go back in time with the info we have now. For the Bears, some things would stay the same and some things would be different.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Eagles linebacker surprised by Justin Fields' size

Justin Fields had a heckuva second year as the Bears' signal caller, and not only did the Bears and its fans notice, other teams saw it too. "You see what he does on film, you saw the run he had against us," Philadelphia Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards said to CHGO in Arizona. "He's definitely special with his legs and how strong his arm is. (He's) a guy who's gonna gain confidence as time goes (on).
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Trevor Lawrences’ Wife Marissa Mowry Takes Lux Leather to the Sidelines for Jaguars-Chiefs Football Game

Marissa Mowry-Lawrence was spotted in a stylish-sporty leather-on-leather ensemble while supporting her husband, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, during the team’s last game of the season. The Jaguars were defeated by the Kansas City Chiefs during the AFC Divisional Round by 27-20. Marissa brought her game-day outfit to the sidelines. She donned an oversized black leather jacket that featured a wide buckle around the wrists, a pair of mid-rise black, leather pants and a cropped white top with blue lettering. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marissa Layne Lawrence (@marissa_lawrence) The outfit was accessorized with a cozy black beanie...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
WTAJ

PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame loses freshman for spring football

Freshman safety Adon Shuler’s first journey through spring football is over before it really ever began. Just a month after arriving on Notre Dame’s campus as he enrolled early after signing with the 2023 recruiting class. Shuler underwent shoulder surgery and will be out for the spring months according to a report by Irish Sports Daily.
NOTRE DAME, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

214K+
Followers
266K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy