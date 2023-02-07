Read full article on original website
Skinny Sixto Sánchez feeling 85% healthy entering Spring Training
The feel-good story of Friday’s Media Day at LoanDepot Park would have to be Sixto Sánchez. Though still an extreme longshot to crack the Miami Marlins Opening Day roster, there is far more transparency about the right-hander’s status than there had been over the previous two years. His availability confirmed what we had already suspected: he’s making a serious commitment to conditioning and nutrition.
Down the Dorsal: Ozzie Guillen Had No Chill, Even in Spring Training
Today, we’re looking back at March 12, 2012. Just a boring Spring Training game between the Miami Marlins and Boston Red Sox, right? Well, there’s nothing boring about having Ozzie Guillen as your manager. In the top of the sixth inning, a soft grounder to the right side...
Offishial news, 2/10/23: WBC roster reveal reaction; why “mantra needed to change”
During the upcoming World Baseball Classic, the Marlins will have Sandy Alcantara, Johnny Cueto and Jean Segura representing the Dominican Republic, Luis Arraez, Jesús Luzardo and Enmanuel De Jesús (designated pitcher pool) representing Venezuela, and Anthony Maldonado representing Puerto Rico. As the Miami Herald reported last month, Jazz Chisholm Jr. (Great Britain) is being held back from participating at the Marlins’ insistence. Perhaps it’s just a coincidence, but all of the Marlins players whose countries are in non-Miami pools were denied permission.
Lovable former Marlin Justin Bour announces retirement
After 14 seasons in professional baseball and six at the major league level, Justin Bour announced on Friday that “it’s time to hang them up.”. Bour was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2009 out of George Mason University. The “hulking” first baseman, as his Baseball America scouting report described him, fell to the 25th round. He had good production at the plate from rookie ball up through Double-A, but after slumping late in the 2013 season, the Cubs declined to protect him in the Rule 5 Draft. The Miami Marlins selected him in the minor league phase, and that change of scenery proved to be career-changing.
