After 14 seasons in professional baseball and six at the major league level, Justin Bour announced on Friday that “it’s time to hang them up.”. Bour was drafted by the Chicago Cubs in 2009 out of George Mason University. The “hulking” first baseman, as his Baseball America scouting report described him, fell to the 25th round. He had good production at the plate from rookie ball up through Double-A, but after slumping late in the 2013 season, the Cubs declined to protect him in the Rule 5 Draft. The Miami Marlins selected him in the minor league phase, and that change of scenery proved to be career-changing.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO