Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Looking for Ramen in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Willoughby, OhioIsla ChiuWilloughby, OH
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this monthKristen WaltersFairview Park, OH
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Reviewing DeShaun Watson's SituationLarry E LambertCleveland, OH
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Ohio State faces Cleveland State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
cspdailynews.com
Alkaline88 Starting Direct-Store Delivery in 5 Michigan Counties
The Alkaline Water Co. has partnered with Intrastate Distributors Inc. (IDI) as a direct-store-delivery partner to market, sell and distribute Alkaline88 products throughout five Michigan counties: Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne. “Convenience stores continue to be a strong growth channel for Alkaline88 sales, and we’re looking forward to our...
3 More Ohio Bed Bath & Beyond Locations To Close
Bed Bath & Beyond announced that it will shutter 150 more stores across the country.
Popular Ohio grocery store closing this month
A popular grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Ohio store locations this month. Read on to learn more. On Wednesday, February 7, 2023, local source Cleveland.com confirmed that the Earth Fare grocery store in Fairview Park would be closing once again.
Michigan Football's 2024 Schedule Just Got A Lot More Interesting
The Michigan Wolverines will welcome the Texas Longhorns to Ann Arbor in 2024.
cleveland.com
Winking Lizard, marking 40 years in business, changing up Lizardville retail approach
BEDFORD, Ohio – Many restaurants and bars undergo renovations because it’s time for an aesthetic change, a little sprucing up, a way to stand out a bit. Not Winking Lizard. The folks at the comfortable, affordable and beer-centric restaurant-watering holes are changing because of the economic writing on the wall. With sports on television, its homey décor and a sleepy lizard in a glass-enclosed room to entertain kids, the company’s Lizardville is shifting focus and getting out of the retail business.
3 Romantic Restaurants in Ohio
Are you looking for a nice restaurant to go to with your significant other on your next date night?. If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants.
Ohio school reverses decision to cancel musical
Cardinal Local Schools had canceled the high school's PG-13 production of "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee" back in January, claiming it was "vulgar."
Bed Bath & Beyond stores in Mentor, Brooklyn included in latest list of closings
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Bed Bath & Beyond on Wednesday announced it will close its locations in Mentor and Brooklyn, part of a plan to close 150 stores nationwide. The latest round of closings comes about a month after the home goods retailer announced it would close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon Face Values, and buybuy BABY stores, including a Bed Bath & Beyond in Strongsville. In August, it closed about 150 of its namesakes stores and slashed its workforce by 20%.
cdrecycler.com
Another day, another shopping mall demo
The third and final round of this fiscal year’s Ohio Building and Site Development Revitalization grants includes funding to take down the Westland Mall in Columbus. Reports from WCHM-TV in Columbus say the mall has been vacant since 2017 and that current plans call for the land beneath it to be redeveloped as part of a casino and mixed-use project. Officials told WCHM-TV the mall's demolition will start this spring.
OnlyInYourState
The Thin Crust Pizza From This Ohio Pizzeria Is So Authentic, They Replicate NYC Water For Their Dough
New York pizza is in a league of its own, boasting an impossibly thin crust and giant foldable slices. But there’s a certain je ne sais quoi to this regional dish that’s nearly impossible to replicate outside of the State of New York: the water itself. New York pizza uses New York water, an amazing molecular masterpiece that contains ideal quantities of calcium and dissolved minerals from treatment and purification. But Ohioans need not venture to NY for an authentic slice; at The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar in Toledo, Ohio, diners can dig into a thin-crust, New York-style pizza… made with real, New York water.
cleveland19.com
Wadsworth brewery drops out of drag event after receiving threatening statements
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wadsworth Brewing Company is no longer hosting a drag story hour due to threatening statements, the brewery said in a statement on Facebook Wednesday. The brewery said in its online statement that it has always been supportive of the Wadsworth community, schools and not for profit organizations.
‘Shawshank Redemption’ tree at center of Ohio lawsuit
Pieces of Ohio's movie history were mistakenly burned, leaving their owner out of potential merchandising revenue, according to a new civil lawsuit filed in Richland County.
Chardon Neighborhood Drama has Escalated to Legal Drama
The City of Chardon is taking Kyan Bowman to court. Again.
This Michigan Legend Is of the “Best Sandwich Shops in America”
Real talk. It takes something special to create a truly incredible sandwich. I'm to talking about the one you make at home in your kitchen by slapping together a few slices of bread and a little meat and cheese. I'm talking about the kind of sandwich that has people willing to travel and wait in line for hours.
13abc.com
Noodles & Co. on Monroe set to open Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noodles and Co. comes to Toledo next week. The pasta-focused casual dining chain will open a new location at 5299 Monroe St., the site of a former Moe’s Southwest Grill. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and other noodles, every bowl is...
OnlyInYourState
This Marvelous 0.4-Mile Trail Near Cleveland Leads Adventurers To A Little-Known Waterfall
Think you’ve done it all in terms of Northeast Ohio hiking? Think again. Even the most seasoned local travel expert has surprises awaiting them in this area, as its diversity knows no bounds. From the concrete jungle of Cleveland’s streets to rural farmland and scenes of suburbia, there’s a plethora of lifestyles here… and they’re surrounded by natural landscapes hiding secrets. Don’t believe it? Well, we’re going to take a visit to a little-known waterfall near Cleveland that is so isolated that it doesn’t even have a name. Take a look:
Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day
A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: 150- year-old Toledo home falling apart
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living near the 151-year-old home on Maumee Avenue in Toledo are concerned that the property will collapse soon. Nearby residents told 13abc the issues began with a leak in the roof, that ended up causing the entire rear of the home to fall off. “It’s...
Car crashes into north Toledo duplex Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to a north Toledo residence Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into an occupied duplex just south of the Sylvania and North Detroit avenues intersection in central Toledo. Neither the occupants of the residence nor the driver were injured and the vehicle was removed,...
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
If you're in the Akron area, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you want a tasty burger, you can't go wrong with Lock 15. Check out their Lock 15 burger, which has a beef patty, lettuce, red onion, house pickles, cheddar cheese, and confit tomato aioli between brioche buns. Customers also enjoy the black and blue burger, which is topped with arugula, red wine onions, gorgonzola, and bacon. They also offer a gluten-free bun. If you have room for dessert, check out the carrot cake, chocolate silk pie, or panna cotta.
Comments / 0