New Strong Buy Stocks for February 10th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. StoneX Group SNEX: This financial services company which through its subsidiaries, offer execution, post-trade settlement, clearing and custody services, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Right Now
Here are two of Wood's favorite stocks that are helping to drive ARK's returns. Both are intriguing long-term investments for you to consider buying today. Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) is one of ARK Innovation's largest positions. The streaming leader accounts for nearly 7% of the ETF's investment portfolio -- and its stock price is up more than 40% so far this year.
Stock Market News for Feb 10, 2023
Wall Street closed sharply lower in a choppy session on Thursday, dragged down by mega-cap tech stocks. Treasury yields rose after an auction of 30-year bonds saw weak demand. All three major indexes ended in the red. How Did the Benchmarks Perform?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) declined 0.7%...
CCK vs. VRTV: Which Consumer Packaging Stock is Better?
In this piece, I evaluated two consumer packaging stocks, Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) and Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV), to determine which is better. Upon closer analysis, I am bullish on both, but VRTV looks more attractive out of the two due to its valuation. Consumer packaging is a relatively recession-resistant industry that doesn't...
What Makes NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) a New Strong Buy Stock
NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given its recent upgrade to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). This upgrade primarily reflects an upward trend in earnings estimates, which is one of the most powerful forces impacting stock prices. The Zacks rating relies solely...
Why Omnicom (OMC) Might be Well Poised for a Surge
Omnicom (OMC) could be a solid addition to your portfolio given a notable revision in the company's earnings estimates. While the stock has been gaining lately, the trend might continue since its earnings outlook is still improving. Analysts' growing optimism on the earnings prospects of this advertising company is driving...
Don't Go Into the Next Bull Market Without These 3 Stocks
Has the bear market finally given way to a new bull market? Maybe. Although stocks have only been choppy of late, we've seen a few flashes of bullish brilliance since October. It's certainly arguable that we're nearer the end of the bear market than not. With that as the backdrop,...
Should You Buy Shiba Inu While It's Below $0.01?
Popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) is stirring up some excitement. The crypto is on the rise this year, with a gain of 64% so far. Why is this such a big deal? Because investors may be wondering if Shiba Inu is getting ready to deliver a performance like that of 2021. That's when it soared a mind-boggling 45,000,000%.
Acer (ACER) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
We expect investors to focus on updates of Acer Therapeutics’ ACER pipeline and revenue guidance for the company’s recently approved drug, when it reports fourth-quarter 2022 results. ACER’s surprise record has been mixed so far, as its earnings beat expectations in two of the last four quarters, while...
Will HF Sinclair (DINO) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Looking for a stock that has been consistently beating earnings estimates and might be well positioned to keep the streak alive in its next quarterly report? HF Sinclair (DINO), which belongs to the Zacks Alternative Energy - Other industry, could be a great candidate to consider. This independent energy company...
Crypto Recovery 2023: 3 Cryptocurrencies Worth Buying Now
It’s been quite a year since it came to the cryptocurrency space. A rather broad-based crypto recovery has been seen, with the overall market capitalization of the entire crypto sector continuing to hold the $1 trillion level (at least, at the time of writing). Higher-risk assets are seeing a...
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Starwood Property Trust (STWD) closed the most recent trading day at $20.21, moving +1.3% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.5%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity...
Gerdau (GGB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Gerdau (GGB) closed at $5.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.18% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.33%. Gerdau will be looking to display strength as it nears its...
Will Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Beat Estimates Again in Its Next Earnings Report?
Have you been searching for a stock that might be well-positioned to maintain its earnings-beat streak in its upcoming report? It is worth considering Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS), which belongs to the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry. When looking at the last two reports, this company has recorded a strong streak...
Zacks Value Investor Highlights: Delta Airlines, AGCO, Halliburton, Jabil and PACCAR
Chicago, IL – February 10, 2023 – Zacks Value Investor is a podcast hosted weekly by Zacks Stock Strategist Tracey Ryniec. Every week, Tracey will be joined by guests to discuss the hottest investing topics in stocks, bonds and ETFs and how it impacts your life. To listen to the podcast, click here:
OGS Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average
In trading on Thursday, shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (Symbol: OGS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $80.29, changing hands as low as $79.90 per share. ONE Gas, Inc. shares are currently trading off about 0.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of OGS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
After Hours Most Active for Feb 10, 2023 : IGSB, PBR, ITUB, CLVT, FTXG, AAPL, IQ, FTSM, PFE, RLJ, DAL, AMZN
The NASDAQ 100 After Hours Indicator is down -6.3 to 12,298.62. The total After hours volume is currently 74,887,501 shares traded. The following are the most active stocks for the after hours session:. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is unchanged at $50.21, with 6,609,296 shares traded....
DHI Group To Repurchase Up To $10 Mln Of Common Stock
(RTTNews) - DHI Group Inc. (DHX), a provider of AI-powered career marketplaces that focus on technology roles, said that its board authorized a new stock repurchase program that permits the repurchase of up to $10 million of the company's common stock. The new authorization is currently effective and is approved to run through February 2024.
Fmr Cuts Stake in Plymouth Industrial Reit (PLYM)
Fintel reports that Fmr has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.41MM shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (PLYM). This represents 7.959% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2022 they reported 4.10MM shares and 11.86% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Proto Labs (PRLB) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Proto Labs (PRLB) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.26 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.41 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 23.81%. A quarter...
