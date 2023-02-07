ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

WTNH

Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
WATERBURY, CT
MassLive.com

Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners

SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics

A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month. Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

2 Women Crash Stolen Car Into Waterbury Police Crusier, Cops Say

Two Waterbury women have been charged with larceny and drug charges after allegedly slamming a stolen Hyundai Elantra into a police cruiser. The incident took place in Waterbury on Monday, Feb. 6 when members of the police department's auto theft task force received information regarding the location of a stolen car and located it unoccupied in the area of Johnson and Fairview streets, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.
WATERBURY, CT
nyspnews.com

Man arrested with ghost gun at International Bridge

On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo arrested Nathan A. Shea, 31 of Chicopee, MA, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor). On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo and Troopers out of SP Niagara responded to the Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY for a subject illegally possessing a ghost gun reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Investigation determined that Shea was in possession of a polymer 80 – 9mm Ghost Gun, with no serial number or identifying features. Shea stated that he has a pistol permit in the State of Massachusetts, but the ghost gun is not registered due the fact that it was a homemade pistol. Shea was processed at SP Niagara without incident and was released on an appearance, to appear before the City of Niagara Falls Court later in February 2023.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
Eyewitness News

Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company

SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019. They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. Police...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
westernmassnews.com

Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

26-Year-Old Worcester Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges

SPRINGFIELD - A local man pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges of possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. Ahmed Sullay, 26, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition in federal court in Springfield. The judge in the case schedule sentencing for May 17.
WORCESTER, MA

