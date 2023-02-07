Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Springfield man arrested with stolen gun from Vermont
A Springfield man was arrested Tuesday after a report of a suspicious vehicle.
Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
MassLive.com
Springfield police investigate shooting in Six Corners
SPRINGFIELD — Police in the Detective Bureau are continuing to investigate a shooting on Wednesday afternoon that left one man injured. The city’s audio ShotSpotter system was activated at about 4:10 p.m., detecting a shooting on Madison Avenue in the Six Corners neighborhood. Responding officers found a man suffering a gunshot wound nearby on Sterns Terrace, said Ryan Walsh, police spokesman.
Suspect wanted for shoplifting in West Springfield
West Springfield police are looking to identify a person suspected of stealing from a business.
Chance Brown charged with machine gun possession; was target of Worcester shooting
A Worcester man who was reportedly the target of a shooting and hours later arrested and charged with possession of a machine gun last week was ordered held without bail Wednesday. Chance Brown, 22, pleaded not guilty to all seven charges he is facing during his arraignment in Worcester Superior...
9 years in the making: a timeline of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield murder trial
Police found TayClair Moore stripped naked and strangled to death on the floor of Frederick Pinney’s Springfield home in 2014. Pinney was arrested and charged with her murder in the first degree. However, a 2016 mistrial and several motions filed by his defense team prolonged his case for nearly nine years.
Animal control asks for help finding dog ejected from car in Springfield crash
***Update Nyla has since been found and has reunited with her owners. A dog was ejected from a car that crashed on Interstate 291 west in Springfield Tuesday evening and ran away from the scene shortly after. The dog’s owners and local animal control officers reported it missing, and are seeking the public’s help in finding the pit bull.
westernmassnews.com
Police seeking suspects using counterfeit money to buy electronics
A Massachusetts mom is accused of killing her three children while it’s believed she was suffering from severe postpartum depression. A Springfield teacher is facing several charges after his arrest late last month. Police find body believed to be Westfield man who fled traffic stop. Updated: 2 hours ago.
2 Women Crash Stolen Car Into Waterbury Police Crusier, Cops Say
Two Waterbury women have been charged with larceny and drug charges after allegedly slamming a stolen Hyundai Elantra into a police cruiser. The incident took place in Waterbury on Monday, Feb. 6 when members of the police department's auto theft task force received information regarding the location of a stolen car and located it unoccupied in the area of Johnson and Fairview streets, said Lt. Ryan Bessette of the Waterbury Police.
Naugatuck police arrest 2 men connected to illegal weed on wheels mobile dispensary van
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Friday will mark one month since recreational marijuana sales started. But just because marijuana is now legal for recreational sale in Connecticut doesn’t mean it’s legal to be sold just anywhere by anyone. That’s the message coming from a recent incident in Naugatuck that’s raising some eyebrows in the valley.
nyspnews.com
Man arrested with ghost gun at International Bridge
On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo arrested Nathan A. Shea, 31 of Chicopee, MA, for Criminal Possession of a Weapon 4th (A Misdemeanor). On February 7, 2023, NYSP Special Investigation Unit (SIU) out of Buffalo and Troopers out of SP Niagara responded to the Rainbow Bridge, Niagara Falls, NY for a subject illegally possessing a ghost gun reported by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Investigation determined that Shea was in possession of a polymer 80 – 9mm Ghost Gun, with no serial number or identifying features. Shea stated that he has a pistol permit in the State of Massachusetts, but the ghost gun is not registered due the fact that it was a homemade pistol. Shea was processed at SP Niagara without incident and was released on an appearance, to appear before the City of Niagara Falls Court later in February 2023.
Nyla, the dog thrown out of car in Springfield crash, reunites with family
A dog that was reported lost after being ejected from a car that crashed on a Springfield highway Tuesday evening, was found and reunited with her family. Nyla, a white female pit bull with brown markings, ran away after she was thrown from a car that crashed on Interstate 291 on Tuesday after 7 p.m.
Illegal aftermarket add-ons to guns found in Massachusetts
Springfield Police have a warning about a dangerous attachment they're seeing on guns called a Glock switch that turns semi-automatic weapons into machine guns.
Eyewitness News
Middletown man accused of cashing fraudulent check from tool company
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - South Windsor police said a man stole more than $1,800 from a tool company back in 2019. They charged 35-year-old Anthony R. Lacafta of Middletown with fourth-degree larceny, third-degree identity theft and second-degree forgery. Lacafta was arrested on Tuesday on an active arrest warrant. Police...
Body of Westfield man allegedly fleeing police traffic stop found in stream
A body matching the description of Westfield man Yoniel Monsanto Maldonado — a man who fled a police traffic stop on foot early Sunday morning — was found in a stream in the woods near Union St. in Westfield on Tuesday morning, according to Massachusetts State Police. Monsanto...
westernmassnews.com
Suspect arrested, gun and drugs seized on Ronald Drive in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police seized two illegally possessed guns on Saturday. The incident happened in the area of Ronald Drive where police conducted a search of a man’s home and that’s where they found a large capacity firearm, more than 30 pounds of ammunition and more than $2,100 in cash, along with drugs.
thisweekinworcester.com
26-Year-Old Worcester Man Pleads Guilty to Firearms Charges
SPRINGFIELD - A local man pleaded guilty on Monday to federal charges of possession of a firearm while a convicted felon. Ahmed Sullay, 26, of Worcester, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition in federal court in Springfield. The judge in the case schedule sentencing for May 17.
'Well-Loved' Student Found Shot To Death With Parents Inside Andover Home
Authorities are investigating an apparent murder-suicide after three family members were found shot to death at an Andover home this week. Andover Police responded to a home at 48 Porter Road after receiving a call around 3:21 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, Essex County District Attorney Paul …
PD: Suspects allegedly used counterfeit money at Walmart in Sturbridge, Ware
Sturbridge and Ware police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people that used fake money at a business.
Two guns, drugs found in Springfield home
A Springfield man is facing firearm and drug charges after a search warrant was conducted Saturday.
