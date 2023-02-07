ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Celtics Reportedly Targeting Three-Time NBA Champ On Buyout Market

The Boston Celtics didn’t make a big splash ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but there’s still an opportunity for the title contenders to make a future move. The Celtics could look to the buyout market to add a piece, and reportedly have their eyes set on a player that has plenty of championship experience.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been

Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more

If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Arms Race In The East Is On; When Will Bruins Join In?

The arms race is on in the East as teams not named the Boston Bruins continue to be involved in blockbuster moves on the NHL trade market. Will the Bruins answer and make an impact move themselves before the March 3 NHL trade deadline. The New York Rangers became the...
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: St. Louis Blues trade tiers, Ivan Barbashev, and Ryan O’Reilly

Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic: Looking at the trade tiers for the St. Louis Blues ahead of the March 3rd trade deadline. Likely gone – or possibly re-signed? Ryan O’Reilly, Ivan Barbashev (one report that he was told by the Blues he won’t be re-signed and would be traded but his agent tweeted the report was inaccurate), and Noel Acciari.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ biggest mistake at 2023 NBA trade deadline

The 2023 NBA trade deadline has passed, and the league’s structure has changed as a result. However, the Boston Celtics made only a single change to try and strengthen their frontcourt. Was it a meaningful enough addition, though? Here we look at the biggest mistake that the Celtics may have committed at the 2023 NBA trade deadline.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

NBA star blames Ja Morant for blockbuster trade deadline drama

A month ago, ESPN's Malika Andrews asked Morant which team he's concerned about playing against in the playoffs. "No one in the West?" Andrews followed up. "Nah, I'm fine in the West," Morant responded. The 23-year-old might not be so convinced anymore, as the Western Conference just got flooded with...
Yardbarker

Report: Warriors’ trade for Gary Payton II in serious jeopardy after failed physical

Gary Payton II’s reunion tour may be coming to a screeching halt. Shams Charania and Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Friday that the Warriors’ trade for Payton is now in serious jeopardy after Payton failed his physical exam. The report adds that Payton has a core muscle injury that may sideline him for up to three months. Payton’s injury was apparently discovered following a Warriors' exam.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

Celtics share encouraging Jaylen Brown injury update

The Boston Celtics may not be without Jaylen Brown for as long as they may have initially feared. Celtics president Brad Stevens revealed Friday that Brown will not require surgery to correct the facial fracture he suffered Wednesday against the 76ers. Instead, Brown is being fitted for a mask, and the Celtics do not anticipate him having to miss extended time.
BOSTON, MA
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER

Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
Yardbarker

Russell Westbrook Expected to Decide Between Bulls, Heat

But that isn’t expected to last long. Instead, the Jazz and Westbrook are expected to reach agreement on a contract buyout within the next several days. At that point, Westbrook will presumably clear waivers and then become a free agent, eligible to sign anywhere. And it appears that Westbrook...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Pistons made baffling moves at deadline

The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Eagles Make Three Roster Moves For Super Bowl LVII

Siposs, 30, wound up going undrafted out of Auburn back in 2020. He later signed on with the Lions but was released and added to their practice squad. The Eagles signed Siposs to a futures contract last year and he’s been in Philadelphia ever since. In 2022, Siposs appeared...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

