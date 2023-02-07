7 February 2023 03:31 p.m. ​All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Fiserv Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.91 per share, 34 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.57. Profits of $1.90 per share were anticipated by the twenty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.81 to $1.95 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.90 per share. The company reported revenue of $4.36 billion, which is higher than the estimated $4.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the business support services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $4.36 billion from $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year.​ * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.70​ 1.63 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 Met Mar. 31 2022 1.35 1.40 Beat​ Dec. 31 2021 1.56 1.57 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:31 p.m.

