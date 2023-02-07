Read full article on original website
kalkinemedia.com
Fiserv Inc <FISV.O>: Profits of $1.91 announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 03:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Fiserv Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $1.91 per share, 34 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $1.57. Profits of $1.90 per share were anticipated by the twenty six analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $1.81 to $1.95 per share, with a forecasted mean of $1.90 per share. The company reported revenue of $4.36 billion, which is higher than the estimated $4.34 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the business support services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and one analyst has revised an earnings estimate downward. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $4.36 billion from $4.02 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.70 1.63 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 Met Mar. 31 2022 1.35 1.40 Beat Dec. 31 2021 1.56 1.57 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
msn.com
kalkinemedia.com
Expedia Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.65 a share - Earnings Preview
* Expedia Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Seattle Washington-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to $2.687 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 25 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Expedia Group Inc is for earnings of $1.65 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Expedia Group Inc is $120, below its last closing price of $120.20. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.09 4.12 4.05 Missed -1.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 1.96 Beat 25.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.62 -0.47 Beat 24.6 Dec. 31 2021 0.87 0.69 1.06 Beat 54.5 Sep. 1.76 1.65 3.53 Beat 113.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.44 -0.65 -1.13 Missed -72.8 Mar. 31 2021 -2.42 -2.31 -2.02 Beat 12.6 Dec. 31 2020 -1.83 -1.97 -2.64 Missed -34.1 This summary was machine generated February 8 at 00:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
United Insurance Board Proposes FY Dividend
* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDENDS OF 10% OF PAID IN CAPITAL Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Asahi Kasei And Mitsui Chemicals Agree To Combine Their Spunbond Nonwovens Businesses In A New Joint Venture
* ASAHI KASEI AND MITSUI CHEMICALS AGREE TO COMBINE THEIR SPUNBOND NONWOVENS BUSINESSES IN A NEW JOINT VENTURE. * ASAHI KASEI - WILL OWN 39,375 SHARES OF NEW COMPANY, MITSUI CHEMICALS WILL OWN 60,625 SHARES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09. The...
kalkinemedia.com
SII TURNOVER FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AT EUR 259.3 MLN
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Societe Pour l Informatique Industrielle SA:. * CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS OF OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9% AND 10% FOR FY 2022/2023 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
kalkinemedia.com
Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock
* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Feedback Posts HY 222% Increase In Revenue To £576K
* HY 222% INCREASE IN REVENUE TO £576K (H1 2022: £179K) * HY ADJUSTED EBITDA LOSS INCREASED TO £1,197K (H1 2022: £1,007K) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
kalkinemedia.com
BNPL lender Affirm to cut about 19% of its workforce
Feb 8 (Reuters) - Buy-now-pay-later lending firm Affirm Holdings Inc on Wednesday announced a restructuring plan to reduce about 500 employees, or about 19% of the company's workforce. Shares of Affirm were down about 18% in aftermarket trade. The move follows several other U.S. companies, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc...
kalkinemedia.com
Innofactor Q4 Oper Profit Up At EUR 1.8 Million
* Q4 NET SALES EUR 20.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 17.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * Q4 OPERATING PROFIT EUR 1.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 0.5 MILLION YEAR AGO. * EXPECTS 2023 REVENUE AND EBITDA TO GROW FROM 2022. * OUTLOOK 2023: INNOFACTOR'S NET SALES AND OPERATING MARGIN (EBITDA) IN 2023 ARE ESTIMATED...
kalkinemedia.com
Spanish insurer Mapfre's 2022 net profit falls 16% due to inflation and natural disasters
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Mapfre said oin Thursday its net profit in 2022 net profit fell 16% mostly because of high global inflation, as well as severe natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Brazil and Paraguay. The insurer company's net profit stood at 642.1 million euros ($688.84 million), down from...
kalkinemedia.com
Wilson Bayly Holmes Sees HY HEPS To Be Up At Least 800 Cents
* TRADING STATEMENT IN RESPECT OF THE SIX MONTH PERIOD ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2022. * HY CONTINUING OPERATIONS OPERATING PROFIT IS EXPECTED TO BE UP BY AT LEAST 10% IN COMPARISON TO RE-PRESENTED PRIOR PERIOD. * HY HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO BE UP AT LEAST 800 CENTS...
kalkinemedia.com
Tenet Healthcare Corp expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share - Earnings Preview
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63, above its last closing price of $55.11. The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2 Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
kalkinemedia.com
Site Centers Corp <SITC.K>: Profits of 12 cents announced for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Site Centers Corp in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 12 cents per share, 14 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 26 cents. Profits of 6 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 1 cents to 17 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 6 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $136.43 million, which is higher than the estimated $135.85 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the commercial reits peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Four analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $136.43 million from $124.56 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.28 0.29 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.28 0.31 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.27 0.29 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.27 0.30 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:31 p.m.
kalkinemedia.com
Precision Drilling Corp expected to post earnings of C$4.32 a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision Drilling Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 64.3% increase in revenue to C$484.9 million from C$295.2 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision Drilling Corp is for earnings of C$4.32 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision Drilling Corp is C$147.5, above its last closing price of C$95.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.28 1.32 2.03 Beat 53.8 Jun. 30 2022 -2.22 -2.25 -1.81 Beat 19.5 Mar. 31 2022 -1.49 -1.37 -3.25 Missed -136.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.80 -1.80 -2.05 Missed -14.2 Sep. -2.13 -2.17 -2.88 Missed -32.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -4.33 -4.32 -5.71 Missed -32.1 Mar. 31 2021 -2.76 -2.64 -2.70 Missed -2.3 Dec. 31 2020 -3.10 -3.09 -2.74 Beat 11.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 13:55 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
