11 February 2023 03:05 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to -8 cents​ per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -18 cents to ​11 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 54.29 percent from -17 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -17 cents to a low of -18 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is positive at 10.34 percent. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $8.5. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $3.17 million from $17 thousand in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 50.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -16 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.19 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.16 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 03:05 a.m..

