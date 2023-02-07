Read full article on original website
Eastern Polymer Group Posts QTRLY Net Profit Of 212.8 Million Baht
* QTRLY NET PROFIT 212.8 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 402 MILLION BAHT. * QTRLY REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS 3,005.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 2,944.5 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided...
Belluscura Says Broker Option Exercised Raising Total Of About $0.8 Mln
* BROKER OPTION HAS BEEN EXERCISED RAISING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $0.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Canoo Inc Files For Shelf Of Up To 34.2 Million Shares Of Common Stock
* CANOO INC FILES FOR SHELF OF UP TO 34.2 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDER - SEC FILING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
45-Year-Old U.S. Shopping Mall is Closing; Tenants Receive Letters to Vacate Property
A substantial redevelopment, from the ground-up, appears to be the intention moving forward. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Google.com and NorthCentralPA.com.
Fortress Biotech Inc Files For Shelf Of 647,000 Shares Of Common Stock By Selling Stockholders - SEC Filing
* FORTRESS BIOTECH INC FILES FOR SHELF OF 647,000 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SELLING STOCKHOLDERS - SEC FILING Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Embecta Corp expected to post earnings of 52cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Embecta Corp is expected to report results on February 14. * The Franklin Lakes New Jersey-based company is expected to report revenue of $262.9 million, according to the mean estimate from 2 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Embecta Corp is for earnings of 52 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "sell" and the breakdown of recommendations is no "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and 2 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Embecta Corp is $26.5, below its last closing price of $27.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.67 1.18 Beat 77.4 Jun. 30 2022 0.87 0.87 1.30 Beat 49.4 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 16:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Ford to announce new $3.5 billion battery plant in Michigan - sources
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is expected to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a new $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. The plant is expected to be located around Marshall, Michigan, and eventually employ at least 2,500 workers.
Boursa Kuwait Securities Q4 Profit Falls
* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * Q4 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 8.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 85% Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a...
Jordan's National Steel Industry FY Loss Narrows
* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 203,990 DINARS VERSUS LOSS 501,718 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 13.7 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Kuwait's Burgan Drilling Qtrly Profit Falls
Feb 12 (Reuters) - BURGAN FOR WELL DRILLING TRADING AND MAINTENANCE:. * QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 699,913 DINARS VERSUS 735,047 DINARS YEAR AGO. * QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 12.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 13.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under...
UK firefighters' union recommends members accept new pay offer
LONDON (Reuters) - A trade union for British firefighters on Saturday recommended that its members accept a revised pay offer from fire service employers, after it postponed planned strike action for workers to vote on the offer. The Fire Brigades Union said the new pay offer, for a 7% rise...
Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>: A loss of 8 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 03:05 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to -8 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -18 cents to 11 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 54.29 percent from -17 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -17 cents to a low of -18 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is positive at 10.34 percent. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $8.5. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $3.17 million from $17 thousand in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 50.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -16 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.19 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.16 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 03:05 a.m..
Solaredge Technologies Inc expected to post earnings of $1.56 a share - Earnings Preview
* Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The Herzliya Israel-based company is expected to report a 59.3% increase in revenue to $879.235 million from $551.92 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 20 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855.00 million and $885.00 million. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Solaredge Technologies Inc is for earnings of $1.56 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 24 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Solaredge Technologies Inc is $370, above its last closing price of $300.71. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between USD115 million and USD135 million.The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between USD27% and USD30%. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.42 1.44 0.91 Missed -36.8 Jun. 30 2022 1.38 1.39 0.95 Missed -31.7 Mar. 31 2022 1.28 1.27 1.20 Missed -5.3 Dec. 31 2021 1.35 1.31 1.10 Missed -16.3 Sep. 1.38 1.36 1.45 Beat 6.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.14 1.12 1.28 Beat 14.4 Mar. 31 2021 1.02 0.99 0.98 Missed -1.1 Dec. 31 2020 0.87 0.87 0.98 Beat 13.3 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 00:25 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
ValueAct takes stake in Spotify
Feb 10 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Management has taken a stake in Spotify Technology SA, the audio-streaming company confirmed on Friday. "We welcome ValueAct as an investor in Spotify," a Spotify spokesperson said. The company's shares rose 3.5% to $125. ValueAct Chief Executive Mason Morfit disclosed the investment...
Fitch Revises Armenia's Outlook To Positive Affirms At 'B+'
* FITCH REVISES ARMENIA'S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; AFFIRMS AT 'B+' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience and for informational purposes only; and does not constitute an endorsement or approval by Kalkine Media of any of the products, services, or opinions of the organization or individual. The user is apprised that Kalkine Media bears no responsibility for the accuracy, legality, or content of Reuters, any external sites, or for that of subsequent links. The user is requested to contact Reuters directly for answers to questions regarding the content. Please note that Kalkine Media may be compensated by the advertisers that appear on the website, based on your interaction with the advertisements or advertisers.
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
Aethlon Medical Inc expected to post a loss of 8 cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 13. * The San Diego California-based company is expected to report a 18,556.9% increase in revenue to $3.172 million from $17 thousand a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 3 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Aethlon Medical Inc is for a loss of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 1 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Aethlon Medical Inc is $8.5, above its last closing price of $0.53. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat 16.3 Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.22 -0.19 Beat 13.6 Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed -85.7 Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Sep. -0.17 -0.15 -0.13 Beat 13.3 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.13 -0.13 -0.16 Missed -23.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.19 -0.20 -0.15 Beat 23.7 Dec. 31 2020 -0.17 -0.16 -0.20 Missed -21.2 This summary was machine generated February 11 at 03:04 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Peabody Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $2.16 a share - Earnings Preview
* Peabody Energy Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 14. * The St. Louis Missouri-based company is expected to report a 9.7% increase in revenue to $1.387 billion from $1.26 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 4 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Peabody Energy Corp is for earnings of $2.16 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 2 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Peabody Energy Corp is $31, above its last closing price of $25.55. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.85 1.86 2.33 Beat 25.6 Jun. 30 2022 3.18 3.17 2.54 Missed -19.8 Mar. 31 2022 2.15 2.14 -0.88 Missed -141.2 Dec. 31 2021 1.32 1.15 3.93 Beat 242.9 Sep. 0.13 0.16 -0.38 Missed -335.7 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.53 -0.62 -0.28 Beat 55.1 Mar. 31 2021 -0.33 -0.80 -0.51 Beat 36 Dec. 31 2020 -0.54 -0.53 -1.32 Missed -150.2 This summary was machine generated February 10 at 15:44 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
