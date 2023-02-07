Read full article on original website
CBMM, Chesapeake College to Host Marine Welding Course
The Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum and Chesapeake College are partnering this spring to host a marine welding course. The seven-session course, WEL: Special Topics–Marine Welding Processes, is scheduled for Monday evenings, March 27–May 8, from 6–8:30pm. The cost is $850 with a 20% discount for CBMM members. Advance registration for the program is required at bit.ly/MarineWelding2023.
Delmarva Review: E Duo Unum by Maxine Poe-Jensen
Editor’s Note: The author is the Featured Student Writer for the 15th anniversary issue. She is the first recipient of the Talbot Arts and Delmarva Review Talbot County High School Mentorship Scholarship award. Author’s Note: “As an only child, siblinghood has always been a mystery. I’ve always wondered what...
“A Date with History” Lecture Series Presents “Romancing the Stone” with Terry Crannel
“Romancing the Stone” will be centered on the evolution of searching for Native American artifacts from the 1960’s to the present. Topics will include factors that have affected artifact hunting from farming practices to regulations and laws concerning collecting. This will be about one man’s experiences and obsession throughout his life, some of the adventures and artifacts found, and the hurdles that today’s collectors go through. Crannel says, “It’s been a passionate and unforgettable journey throughout my life’s adventures.”
