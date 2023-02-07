Read full article on original website
Trinseo PLC reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
How did these three US industrial stocks fare in January?. * Trinseo PLC reported a quarterly adjusted loss of $1.72 per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of seven analysts for the quarter was for a loss of $1.45 per share. * Revenue fell 24.9% to $975.20 million from a year ago; analysts expected $1.07 billion. * Trinseo PLC's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of $10.44. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had fallen by about 43% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days four analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Trinseo PLC shares had risen by 30.1% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of $365.3 million. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Trinseo PLC is $25.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "hold" and the breakdown of recommendations is 2 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 9 at 01:45 a.m. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 -1.45 -1.72 Missed Sep. 30 2022 -2.24 -2.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 2.03 1.79 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.66 2.08 Beat.
Aehr Announces At-The-Market (ATM) Offering Of Common Stock
* AEHR ANNOUNCES AT-THE-MARKET (ATM) OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK. * AEHR TEST SYSTEMS- ENTERED INTO SALES AGREEMENT WITH WILLIAM BLAIR & COMPANY, CRAIG-HALLUM CAPITAL GROUP FOR SALE OF UP TO $25 MILLION OF SHARES OF STOCK
Tkg Huchems Q4 Operating Profit 14 Billion Won, Down 27% From Year Earlier
* TKG HUCHEMS: Q4 OPERATING PROFIT 14 BILLION WON, DOWN 27% FROM YEAR EARLIER
SII TURNOVER FOR THE THIRD QUARTER AT EUR 259.3 MLN
Feb 7 (Reuters) - Societe Pour l Informatique Industrielle SA:. * CONFIRM EXPECTATIONS OF OPERATING MARGIN BETWEEN 9% AND 10% FOR FY 2022/2023
Stimulus Check 2023 Update: Some Americans to Receive $1,200 Payment
After more than a decade of advocacy and years of legislative effort, the Washington Treasury Department on Wednesday introduced the Working Family Tax Credit. The credit could offer a rebate of up to $1,200 for those who qualify. The tax credit is expected to benefit more than 400,000 low-income households in the state.
Nagase & Co Ltd: Bought Back 40,800 Own Shares Worth 83 Million Yen Between Feb 1 And Feb 8
* NAGASE & CO LTD - BOUGHT BACK 40,800 OWN SHARES WORTH 83 MILLION YEN BETWEEN FEB 1 AND FEB 8
Agc Inc Says To Buy Back Up To 7.2% Of Own Shares Worth 50 Billion Yen
* AGC INC SAYS TO BUY BACK UP TO 7.2% OF OWN SHARES WORTH 50 BILLION YEN
Tenet Healthcare Corp expected to post earnings of $1.23 a share - Earnings Preview
* Tenet Healthcare Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Dallas Texas-based company is expected to report a 1.7% increase in revenue to $4.939 billion from $4.86 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 14 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. The company's guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $4.82 billion and $5.02 billion. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Tenet Healthcare Corp is for earnings of $1.23 per share. The company's EPS guidance on October 20 2022, for the period ended December 31, was between $1.00 and $1.54 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 15 "strong buy" or "buy," 4 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Tenet Healthcare Corp is $63, above its last closing price of $55.11. The company's guidance on October 20 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization of between USD4.816 billion and USD903 million. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.26 1.24 1.44 Beat 15.8 Jun. 30 2022 0.73 0.82 1.50 Beat 84 Mar. 31 2022 1.07 1.04 1.93 Beat 85.5 Dec. 31 2021 1.54 1.49 2.70 Beat 81.1 Sep. 1.08 1.02 1.99 Beat 94.5 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 1.06 1.07 1.59 Beat 49.2 Mar. 31 2021 0.76 0.72 1.30 Beat 79.5 Dec. 31 2020 1.91 1.75 4.72 Beat 169.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 15:50 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Carrier Global Corp <CARR.K>: Profits of 40 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by Carrier Global Corp in the fourth quarter were on par with the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 40 cents per share, 4 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 44 cents. Profits of 40 cents per share were anticipated by the twenty analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from 33 cents to 42 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of 40 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $5.11 billion, which is higher than the estimated $5.07 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the electrical components & equipment peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Sixteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a loss of one estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $5.11 billion from $5.13 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.65 0.70 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.62 0.69 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.47 0.54 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.39 0.44 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 02:31 p.m.
Expedia Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.65 a share - Earnings Preview
* Expedia Group Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Seattle Washington-based company is expected to report a 17.9% increase in revenue to $2.687 billion from $2.28 billion a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 25 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Expedia Group Inc is for earnings of $1.65 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 16 "strong buy" or "buy," 15 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Expedia Group Inc is $120, below its last closing price of $120.20. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 4.09 4.12 4.05 Missed -1.7 Jun. 30 2022 1.56 1.56 1.96 Beat 25.3 Mar. 31 2022 -0.50 -0.62 -0.47 Beat 24.6 Dec. 31 2021 0.87 0.69 1.06 Beat 54.5 Sep. 1.76 1.65 3.53 Beat 113.6 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -0.44 -0.65 -1.13 Missed -72.8 Mar. 31 2021 -2.42 -2.31 -2.02 Beat 12.6 Dec. 31 2020 -1.83 -1.97 -2.64 Missed -34.1 This summary was machine generated February 8 at 00:39 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Suncorp flags near-term hit from natural hazard costs, posts robust HY cash earnings
(Reuters) - Australia's Suncorp Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast headwinds from higher reinsurance and natural hazard costs in the near term, while its first-half cash earnings rose 63% helped by strong underlying margins and positive investment returns. Suncorp flagged a modest upward trend in the number of natural hazard events
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares rise after RBI hikes interest rate
BENGALURU, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India delivered a widely expected smaller interest rate hike. The Nifty 50 index was up 0.72% at 17,849.85, as of 10:06 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.68% to 60,695.09.
Phillips Edison & Co Inc expected to post earnings of 8cents a share - Earnings Preview
* Phillips Edison & Co Inc is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Cincinnati Ohio-based company is expected to report a 0.4% increase in revenue to $137.58 million from $137.06 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 5 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Phillips Edison & Co Inc is for earnings of 8 cents per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 3 "strong buy" or "buy," 6 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Phillips Edison & Co Inc is $34, above its last closing price of $33.48. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in US dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.55 0.55 0.58 Beat 5.2 Jun. 30 2022 0.55 0.55 0.56 Beat 2.5 Mar. 31 2022 0.52 0.52 0.56 Beat 8 Dec. 31 2021 0.45 0.46 0.47 Beat 2.8 Sep. 0.46 0.46 0.54 Beat 18.1 30 2021 This summary was machine generated February 8 at 02:20 GMT. All figures in US dollars unless otherwise stated.
Genedrive Says Genedrive MT-RNR1 ID Kit Receives Preliminary Recommendation By UK's NICE
* GENEDRIVE PLC - UK'S NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE HAS PRELIMINARILY RECOMMENDED THAT GENEDRIVE MT-RNR1 ID KIT CAN BE USED BY NHS
Spanish insurer Mapfre's 2022 net profit falls 16% due to inflation and natural disasters
Feb 9 (Reuters) - Spanish Mapfre said oin Thursday its net profit in 2022 net profit fell 16% mostly because of high global inflation, as well as severe natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Brazil and Paraguay. The insurer company's net profit stood at 642.1 million euros ($688.84 million), down from
3 Dividend Stocks That Generate More Passive Income Than a 10-Year Treasury Note
A risk-free interest rate is appealing, but these stocks provide even more passive income and potential upside.
CF Bankshares Inc <CFBK.O>: Profits of 72 cents announced for fourth quarter
7 February 2023 03:15 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by CF Bankshares Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of 72 cents per share, 4 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of 68 cents. Profits of 74 cents per share were forecast by the single analyst providing an estimate for the quarter. The company reported revenue of $13.81 million, which is lower than the estimated $14.7 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The single recommendation for the company is "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the banks peer group is also "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * One analyst is currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $13.81 million from $12.35 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.72 0.65 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.68 0.72 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.73 0.69 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.71 0.68 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 7 at 03:15 p.m.
Precision Drilling Corp expected to post earnings of C$4.32 a share - Earnings Preview
* Precision Drilling Corp is expected to show a rise in quarterly revenue when it reports results on February 9. * The Calgary Alberta-based company is expected to report a 64.3% increase in revenue to C$484.9 million from C$295.2 million a year ago, according to the mean estimate from 7 analysts, based on Refinitiv data. * Refinitiv's mean analyst estimate for Precision Drilling Corp is for earnings of C$4.32 per share. * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 1 "hold" and no "sell" or "strong sell." * The mean earnings estimate of analysts was unchanged in the last three months. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Precision Drilling Corp is C$147.5, above its last closing price of C$95.64. Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure in Canadian dollars). QUARTER STARMINESM REFINITIV ACTUAL BEAT, SURPRI ENDING ARTESTIMAT IBES MET, SE % E® ESTIMATE MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.28 1.32 2.03 Beat 53.8 Jun. 30 2022 -2.22 -2.25 -1.81 Beat 19.5 Mar. 31 2022 -1.49 -1.37 -3.25 Missed -136.7 Dec. 31 2021 -1.80 -1.80 -2.05 Missed -14.2 Sep. -2.13 -2.17 -2.88 Missed -32.9 30 2021 Jun. 30 2021 -4.33 -4.32 -5.71 Missed -32.1 Mar. 31 2021 -2.76 -2.64 -2.70 Missed -2.3 Dec. 31 2020 -3.10 -3.09 -2.74 Beat 11.3 This summary was machine generated February 7 at 13:55 GMT. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.
Asahi Kasei And Mitsui Chemicals Agree To Combine Their Spunbond Nonwovens Businesses In A New Joint Venture
* ASAHI KASEI AND MITSUI CHEMICALS AGREE TO COMBINE THEIR SPUNBOND NONWOVENS BUSINESSES IN A NEW JOINT VENTURE. * ASAHI KASEI - WILL OWN 39,375 SHARES OF NEW COMPANY, MITSUI CHEMICALS WILL OWN 60,625 SHARES
Green Plains Inc <GPRE.O>: Losses of 66 cents announced for fourth quarter
8 February 2023 02:32 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Green Plains Inc in the fourth quarter were lower than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -66 cents per share, 57 cents lower than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -9 cents. Losses of -25 cents per share were anticipated by the nine analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -47 cents to 6 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -25 cents per share. The company reported revenue of $760.46 million, which is lower than the estimated $894.42 million. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable fuels peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Eight analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported a fall in revenue to $760.46 million from $802.32 million in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.11 -1.27 Missed Jun. 30 2022 0.15 0.73 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.24 -1.16 Missed Dec. 31 2021 0.26 -0.09 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 8 at 02:32 p.m.
