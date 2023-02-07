Read full article on original website
Ford to announce $3.5 bln battery plant in Michigan, sources say
(Adds more details, background) Feb 10 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co is set to announce as soon as Monday it plans to build a new $3.5 billion lithium iron phosphate battery plant in Michigan, sources told Reuters. The plant is expected to be located in the Marshall, Michigan area, and...
Boursa Kuwait Securities Q4 Profit Falls
* Q4 NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 2.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 4.2 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * Q4 TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 8.8 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 8.7 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO. * BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 85% Further company coverage:.
Solaredge Technologies Inc <SEDG.O>: Profits of $1.56 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 12:24 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Solaredge Technologies Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.56 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from twenty analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from $1.11 to $2.01 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes seven "Strong Buy", seventeen "Buy", six "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the renewable energy equipment & services peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Twenty five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week one analyst has revised an earnings estimate upward and there have been no negative earnings revisions. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 2.82 percent from $1.52. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.89 to a low of $1.11. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the twenty five analysts providing estimates is $352.95. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $879.23 million from $551.92 million in the same quarter last year.The company's guidance on November 7 2022, for the period ended December 31, was for revenue between $855 million and $885 million. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.56 per share implies a gain of 41.65 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported $1.1 per share. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for Earnings before Interest and Taxes between $115 million and $135 million. The company's guidance on November 7 2022 for the period ended December 31 was for gross profit margin between $27 and $30. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 1.44 0.91 Missed Jun. 30 2022 1.39 0.95 Missed Mar. 31 2022 1.27 1.20 Missed Dec. 31 2021 1.31 1.10 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 12:24 a.m..
Kuwait's Burgan Drilling Qtrly Profit Falls
Feb 12 (Reuters) - BURGAN FOR WELL DRILLING TRADING AND MAINTENANCE:. * QTRLY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE 699,913 DINARS VERSUS 735,047 DINARS YEAR AGO. * QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUE 12.9 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 13.6 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:.
Aethlon Medical Inc <AEMD.O>: A loss of 8 cents per share anticipated for fourth quarter
11 February 2023 03:05 a.m. All figures in US dollars. Aethlon Medical Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to -8 cents per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from three analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from a loss of -18 cents to 11 cents per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes one "Buy", one "Hold". * The average consensus recommendation for the advanced medical equipment & technology peer group is "Hold". FORECAST CHANGES * Three analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was a gain of one new estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has fallen by 54.29 percent from -17 cents. Estimates ranged from a high of -17 cents to a low of -18 cents. There has been a gain of one new estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is positive at 10.34 percent. * The average price target from the three analysts providing estimates is $8.5. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $3.17 million from $17 thousand in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of -8 cents per share implies a gain of 50.00 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported -16 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.21 -0.18 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.22 -0.19 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.14 -0.26 Missed Dec. 31 2021 -0.13 -0.16 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 11 at 03:05 a.m..
Eastern Polymer Group Posts QTRLY Net Profit Of 212.8 Million Baht
* QTRLY NET PROFIT 212.8 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 402 MILLION BAHT. * QTRLY REVENUE FROM SALES OF GOODS 3,005.9 MILLION BAHT VERSUS 2,944.5 MILLION BAHT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Belluscura Says Broker Option Exercised Raising Total Of About $0.8 Mln
* BROKER OPTION HAS BEEN EXERCISED RAISING A TOTAL OF ABOUT $0.8 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Mineralys Therapeutics Shares Open 31.9% Above IPO Price In Nasdaq Debut
* MINERALYS THERAPEUTICS SHARES OPEN AT $21.1 IN NASDAQ DEBUT VERSUS IPO PRICE OF $16.00 PER SHARE Further company coverage:.
Valoe Agrees EUR 5 Mln Financial Arrangement With Winance
* FUNDING WILL BE USED AS WORKING CAPITAL AFTER THE SIGNING OF MASS PRODUCTION CONTRACT WITH SONO MOTORS HAS BEEN POSTPONED AND TO PAY DOWN THE COMPANY'S DEBT TO RIVERFORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)
Scotgold Resources Raises Gross Proceeds Of £2.5 Mln Through Capital Raising
* CONDITIONALLY RAISED GROSS PROCEEDS OF £2.5 MILLION THROUGH CAPITAL RAISING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:.
Jordan's National Steel Industry FY Loss Narrows
* FY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE 203,990 DINARS VERSUS LOSS 501,718 DINARS YEAR AGO. * FY REVENUE 13.7 MILLION DINARS VERSUS 5 MILLION DINARS YEAR AGO Further company coverage:.
Globalfoundries Inc <GFS.O>: Profits of $1.18 per share anticipated for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 01:58 p.m. All figures in US dollars. Globalfoundries Inc is expected to show an increase in its fourth quarter earnings to $1.18 per share according to the mean Refinitiv estimate from fourteen analysts. Wall Street expects results to range from 59 cents to $1.34 per share. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". This includes five "Strong Buy", nine "Buy", two "Hold", * The average consensus recommendation for the semiconductor equipment & testing peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Fourteen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There were no changes to the number of estimates. * In the last four weeks the earnings per share estimate has risen by 0.77 percent from $1.17. Estimates ranged from a high of $1.34 to a low of 59 cents. There has been no changes to the number of estimates. * The StarMine predicted earnings surprise is too low to be considered statistically significant. Predicted revenue surprise is too low to be significant. * The average price target from the fourteen analysts providing estimates is $68.93. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company is expected to report a rise in revenue to $2.08 billion from $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year. * The current quarter consensus estimate of $1.18 per share implies a gain of 557.30 percent from the same quarter last year when the company reported 18 cents per share. * Previous quarterly performance (using preferred earnings measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 0.62 0.67 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.45 0.58 Beat Mar. 31 2022 0.23 0.42 Beat Dec. 31 2021 0.11 0.18 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 01:58 p.m..
Wall St edges lower; Lyft sinks on dour outlook
(Reuters) - U.S. main stock indexes opened lower on Friday, with megacap growth companies under pressure after Treasury yields extended gains, while shares of Lyft plunged as the ride-hailing firm forecast current-quarter profit well below estimates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 28.34 points, or 0.08%, at the open to...
Earthquake impact on Turkey's GDP unlikely to be as much as in 1999
DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The impact of last week's earthquake on Turkey's growth domestic product (GDP) is unlikely to be as pronounced as after the earthquake that hit the country in 1999, IMF Executive Director Mahmoud Mohieldin told reporters on the sidelines of the Arab Fiscal Forum on Sunday.
Af Gruppen Initiates Share Buyback Program
* SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM WILL BE FOR A MAXIMUM OF 200,000 SHARES AND WILL COMPRISE ACQUISITIONS OF OWN SHARES FOR AN AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF UP TO NOK 30,000,000. * PROGRAM WILL COMMENCE ON FEBRUARY 13 AND WILL END NO LATER THAN MARCH 10, 2023. * DECIDED TO INITIATE A SHARE...
M.East/N.Africa region needs to bolster fiscal resilience -IMF
DUBAI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday that public debt in some Middle East and North Africa (MENA) countries is of concern and that governments need to build resilience through fiscal policies to protect against shocks. Kristalina Georgieva, addressing an Arab Fiscal...
Enbridge Inc reports results for the quarter ended in December - Earnings Summary
* Enbridge Inc reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 63 cents per share for the quarter ended in December. The mean expectation of fourteen analysts for the quarter was for earnings of 73 cents per share. * Revenue rose 7.7% to C$13.42 billion from a year ago; analysts expected C$13.85 billion. * Enbridge Inc's reported EPS for the quarter was a loss of 53 cents. * The mean earnings estimate of analysts had risen by about 1.9% in the last three months. * In the last 30 days two analysts negatively revised earnings estimates * Enbridge Inc shares had fallen by 0.0% this quarter. * The company reported a quarterly loss of C$1.07 billion. * Wall Street's median 12-month price target for Enbridge Inc is C$58.00 * The current average analyst rating on the shares is "buy" and the breakdown of recommendations is 11 "strong buy" or "buy," 10 "hold" and 1 "sell" or "strong sell." This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:30 p.m. All figures in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated. QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Dec. 31 2022 0.73 0.63 Missed Sep. 30 2022 0.64 0.67 Beat Jun. 30 2022 0.71 0.67 Missed Mar. 31 2022 0.85 0.84 Missed.
IQVIA Holdings Inc <IQV>: Profits of $2.78 announced for fourth quarter
10 February 2023 02:31 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The profits announced by IQVIA Holdings Inc in the fourth quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of profits. The company reported profits of $2.78 per share, 23 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of $2.55. Profits of $2.76 per share were anticipated by the nineteen analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from $2.71 to $2.80 per share, with a forecasted mean of $2.76 per share. The company reported revenue of $3.74 billion, which is higher than the estimated $3.71 billion. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Seventeen analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no positive earnings revisions and two analysts have revised earnings estimates downwards. There was a gain of one new estimate. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported an increase in revenue to $3.74 billion from $3.64 billion in the same quarter last year. * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 2.39 2.48 Beat Jun. 30 2022 2.38 2.44 Beat Mar. 31 2022 2.42 2.47 Beat Dec. 31 2021 2.43 2.55 Beat This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 02:31 p.m.
Jindalee (ASX:JRL) shares gain 16% on MOU with POSCO for McDermitt lithium project - Kalkine Media
Jindalee Resources’ shares were charging higher by over 15.8% during the early morning trading session on 13 February 2023. The company has signed a Non-Binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with POSCO for joint research on its US-based lithium project. A large composite sample from McDermitt is planned to be...
Rezolute Inc <RZLT.O>: Losses of 26 cents announced for second quarter
10 February 2023 10:21 p.m. All figures in US dollars. The loss announced by Rezolute Inc in the second quarter were higher than the Refinitiv mean estimate of losses. The company reported losses of -26 cents per share, 54 cents higher than the same quarter last year when the company reported EPS of -80 cents. Losses of -32 cents per share were anticipated by the five analysts providing estimates for the quarter. Wall Street expected results to range from -50 cents to -21 cents per share, with a forecasted mean of -32 cents per share. The company reported zero revenue, which is in line with the estimated revenue. RECOMMENDATIONS * The consensus recommendation for the company is "Buy". * The average consensus recommendation for the biotechnology & medical research peer group is also "Buy". FORECAST CHANGES * Five analysts are currently providing Refinitiv with estimates. * In the last week there have been no earnings estimate revisions by analysts covering the company. There was no change to the number of estimates. YEAR OVER YEAR * The company reported revenue of $0, a revenue figure is not available for the same quarter last year, * Previous quarterly performance (using earnings preferred measure) QUARTER ENDING ESTIMATE ACTUAL BEAT, MET, MISSED Sep. 30 2022 -0.38 -0.19 Beat Jun. 30 2022 -0.41 -0.37 Beat Mar. 31 2022 -0.91 -0.65 Beat Dec. 31 2021 -0.69 -0.80 Missed This summary was machine generated from Refinitiv data February 10 at 10:21 p.m.
