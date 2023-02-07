An Indiana man…returning from Michigan, faces charges…after being caught with more than 15 pounds of marijuana and more in a Steuben County traffic stop, a few miles south of the Michigan state line on I-69. While talking to Matthew Bell, 45, of Beech Grove, the trooper saw a sealed package on the front seat labeled “RSO Cannabis Gummies.” When asked about the gummies, Bell responded that he had bought the gummies legally in Michigan. The trooper reminded him that marijuana products are illegal in Indiana. A search of the car turned up more than eight pounds of marijuana and over seven pounds of packaged edible products, and assorted paraphernalia. Bell faces the court, soon.

STEUBEN COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO