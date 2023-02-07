Read full article on original website
Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him
For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
Leeds turned down by Arne Slot as Feyenoord boss says approach from Premier League was a 'compliment'
Leeds manager target Arne Slot has publicly turned down the chance to join the club, calling their interest a "compliment" but adding he wanted to stay with Feyenoord. Slot is now the third manager who has either turned down or been denied the opportunity to talk to Leeds, after West Brom boss Carlos Corberan signed a new contract at The Hawthorns on Tuesday and a move for Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola was blocked by his club.
Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
Emir of Qatar wants to own both Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain as separate entities - Paper Talk
All the top stories and transfer rumours from Saturday's papers... The strategy of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, to try to purchase Manchester United while also owning Paris Saint-Germain will be to demonstrate to UEFA that each club will be controlled by a separate entity. Transfer...
Man Utd manager Erik ten Hag challenges Alejandro Garnacho and discusses new European Super League proposals
Erik ten Hag has laid down a challenge for teenager Alejandro Garnacho - to score more goals - and believes his on-field emotion is a strength. Manchester United face Leeds for a second time in five days when they meet at Elland Road on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports.
Premier League predictions: Jones Knows thinks both Man City and Manchester United will win on Super Sunday
Man City and Man Utd to both gain victories against Aston Villa and Leeds United respectively on Super Sunday- Jones Knows provides the analysis. Leeds vs Manchester United, Sunday 2pm, live on Sky Sports - PLAY SUPER 6 HERE!. Stream the Premier League with NOW | Get Sky Sports. This...
Mikel Arteta says 'different rules' were applied for Ivan Toney's Brentford equaliser against Arsenal
Mikel Arteta says "different rules" were applied which allowed Ivan Toney's equaliser to stand for Brentford and cost Arsenal a potentially crucial victory. Arteta's side were set to move eight points clear of rivals Manchester City after Leandro Trossard put them ahead until Toney headed home from a set-piece which was the subject of a lengthy check from the VAR Lee Mason.
Nathan Jones: Why do Southampton fans feel time is already up for manager?
The chants have grown increasingly more condemnatory. They have graduated from prolonged choruses of boos, to "you don't know what you're doing", to "get out of our club." A decree issued directly at manager Nathan Jones. Fans have made their concerns known as unease and impatience amplifies with every defeat....
European Super League: Premier League clubs dismiss new proposals as 'laughable' and 'all hot air'
Several Premier League clubs have privately distanced themselves from the proposed new version of the European Super League, believing it to be laughable, Sky Sports News can reveal. The announcement by A22 - the company fronting the ESL - on Thursday of a proposed new-look, open competition containing up to...
Pep Guardiola: Man City manager 'fully convinced' club is innocent after being charged by Premier League
Pep Guardiola is "fully convinced" Manchester City are innocent but says they have been "sentenced already" after being charged by the Premier League for allegedly breaching financial rules. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 alleged breaches of financial regulations on Monday and has referred the findings to...
Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Antonio Conte endures painful return to dugout in chastening defeat
Cristian Stellini apologised for a lack of effort from Tottenham after they were thrashed 4-1 at Leicester on Antonio Conte's return to the dugout. Less than a week after Spurs were at their best to see off Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a match Conte missed as he recuperated from an operation - they were outplayed and outfought at the King Power, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes masterminding the home side's victory.
Can Liverpool get back on track in the Merseyside derby?
Liverpool's 3-0 capitulation at Wolves last Saturday was so insipid Jurgen Klopp decided to give the players two days off, while the manager himself went for a long walk to try and clear his mind ahead of the visit of Everton on Monday Night Football. However, whether a week on...
Fulham 2-0 Nottingham Forest: Willian and Manor Solomon score as Cottagers end Forest's unbeaten run in 2023
Fulham ended Nottingham Forest’s unbeaten run in 2023 with a 2-0 victory, with goals coming from Willian and Manor Solomon. Brazilian winger Willian curled the opener past Keylor Navas and into the top corner (17), just ten minutes after Forest had to take centre-backs Willy Boly and Scott McKenna off due to a double injury blow in the same move.
Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham
Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
Southampton 1-2 Wolves: Joao Gomes stars in second-half fightback to pile more misery on under-fire Saints boss Nathan Jones
Southampton were undone by a sensational second-half comeback from 10-man Wolves at a hostile St Mary's, with Joao Gomes scoring a late decider to pile more pressure on under-fire boss Nathan Jones - who has lost seven of his eight league games in charge. Gomes' clinical strike arrived 15 minutes...
Premier League closes in on £500m deal with video games maker EA Sports
The Premier League is closing in on a commercial deal with Electronic Arts (EA), the video-games maker, that would be worth close to £500m. Sky News has learnt the 20 Premier League clubs were briefed at a meeting on Friday a new six-year partnership with EA Sports worth about £488m is close to being finalised.
Max Wober exclusive: Leeds defender on his move to Elland Road, darts at Ally Pally and being a leader
As Max Wober sits down with Sky Sports for his pre-Manchester United interview, he's barely had 12 hours to recover from Leeds' pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Life is non-stop for the 25-year-old centre-back now he's in the Premier League following his £11m move from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January. After this, he is taking his parents to the airport before turning his attention to Sunday when Leeds face United again, but this time at Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.
Ange Postecoglou: Celtic manager is focused on 'building something special,' says John Kennedy
Celtic assistant John Kennedy insisted Ange Postecoglou is focused on "building something special" amid speculation about a move to Leeds. The Australian has been linked with the position at Elland Road after Jesse Marsch was sacked following a poor run of results. Kennedy expects similar stories given Postecoglou's impact with...
Cristiano Ronaldo: Watch live as former Man Utd striker features for Al-Nassr against Al-Wehda
Cristiano Ronaldo is back in action for Al-Nassr as they take on face Al-Wehda in the Saudi Pro League (kick-off 5.30pm). The 37-year-old failed to net in his first two appearances for his new club, making his debut in a 1-0 league win over Ettifaq before losing 3-1 in the Saudi Super Cup semi-final to Al-Ittihad.
Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly fire hosts up to third in WSL
Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.
