William

Dani Alves Admits He Penetrated the 23-year-old Girl Who Accuses Him

For the fourth time in his alleged rape case, Dani Alves is reported to have amended his statement. Dani Alves' legal situation is getting worse by the day, and now a Spanish journalist has revealed that the former Pumas and Barcelona player confessed that if there was penetration to the 23-year-old girl who has sued him, the justice system now has more reasons to rule against the accused.
SkySports

Leeds turned down by Arne Slot as Feyenoord boss says approach from Premier League was a 'compliment'

Leeds manager target Arne Slot has publicly turned down the chance to join the club, calling their interest a "compliment" but adding he wanted to stay with Feyenoord. Slot is now the third manager who has either turned down or been denied the opportunity to talk to Leeds, after West Brom boss Carlos Corberan signed a new contract at The Hawthorns on Tuesday and a move for Rayo Vallecano head coach Andoni Iraola was blocked by his club.
SkySports

Leeds United move to install Steven Gerrard as new boss after rejections - Paper Talk

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's papers... Leeds United could make a move to install Steven Gerrard as their new boss after a number of rejections. Manchester City will prove it's business as usual by completing a stunning deal to add Brazilian club EC Bahia to the City Football Group portfolio.
SkySports

Mikel Arteta says 'different rules' were applied for Ivan Toney's Brentford equaliser against Arsenal

Mikel Arteta says "different rules" were applied which allowed Ivan Toney's equaliser to stand for Brentford and cost Arsenal a potentially crucial victory. Arteta's side were set to move eight points clear of rivals Manchester City after Leandro Trossard put them ahead until Toney headed home from a set-piece which was the subject of a lengthy check from the VAR Lee Mason.
SkySports

Nathan Jones: Why do Southampton fans feel time is already up for manager?

The chants have grown increasingly more condemnatory. They have graduated from prolonged choruses of boos, to "you don't know what you're doing", to "get out of our club." A decree issued directly at manager Nathan Jones. Fans have made their concerns known as unease and impatience amplifies with every defeat....
SkySports

Leicester 4-1 Tottenham: Antonio Conte endures painful return to dugout in chastening defeat

Cristian Stellini apologised for a lack of effort from Tottenham after they were thrashed 4-1 at Leicester on Antonio Conte's return to the dugout. Less than a week after Spurs were at their best to see off Manchester City at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium - a match Conte missed as he recuperated from an operation - they were outplayed and outfought at the King Power, with James Maddison and Harvey Barnes masterminding the home side's victory.
SkySports

Can Liverpool get back on track in the Merseyside derby?

Liverpool's 3-0 capitulation at Wolves last Saturday was so insipid Jurgen Klopp decided to give the players two days off, while the manager himself went for a long walk to try and clear his mind ahead of the visit of Everton on Monday Night Football. However, whether a week on...
SkySports

Graham Potter credits Tomas Soucek for his 'good save' as Chelsea are held by West Ham

Graham Potter congratulated Tomas Soucek for his "good save" after the officials waved away Chelsea's penalty appeals for handball in the 1-1 draw with West Ham. Conor Gallagher's low shot struck Soucek on the hand as the West Ham midfielder slid across in an attempt to make a block in the 88th minute, but referee Craig Pawson waved away their appeals and there was no intervention from VAR.
SkySports

Premier League closes in on £500m deal with video games maker EA Sports

The Premier League is closing in on a commercial deal with Electronic Arts (EA), the video-games maker, that would be worth close to £500m. Sky News has learnt the 20 Premier League clubs were briefed at a meeting on Friday a new six-year partnership with EA Sports worth about £488m is close to being finalised.
SkySports

Max Wober exclusive: Leeds defender on his move to Elland Road, darts at Ally Pally and being a leader

As Max Wober sits down with Sky Sports for his pre-Manchester United interview, he's barely had 12 hours to recover from Leeds' pulsating 2-2 draw at Old Trafford. Life is non-stop for the 25-year-old centre-back now he's in the Premier League following his £11m move from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg in January. After this, he is taking his parents to the airport before turning his attention to Sunday when Leeds face United again, but this time at Elland Road, live on Sky Sports.
SkySports

Man City Women 2-1 Arsenal Women: Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly fire hosts up to third in WSL

Manchester City beat Arsenal 2-1 to move into the WSL's top three as Jonas Eidevall's side were made to pay for a woeful first half. City took advantage of Arsenal's poor defending to go in 2-0 up at the break thanks to goals from Lauren Hemp and Chloe Kelly, but should have been out of sight by half-time as the Gunners struggled in a back three.

