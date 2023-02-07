The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is celebrating its 175th anniversary from May 1 to May 7, marking the occasion with various events, activities, and service projects across the diocese, including events in Genesee County. On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m., there will be a celebration mass at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner St., Batavia. The celebration also involves Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid (Le Roy), St. Padre Pio (Oakfield), Our Lady of Fatima (Elba), Mary Immaculate (E. Bethany), and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Darien Center.

