Buffalo, NY

The Batavian

Charles Gilmore Samuelson "Gil"

Charles Gilmore Samuelson “Gil”, 90 of Akron, NY, went home to Jesus on Sunday, February 5, 2023. He was born July 31, 1932 in Warren, PA, a son of the late Carl and Violet Gilmore Samuelson. He attended schools in Warren, PA until he graduated, where he would...
AKRON, NY
The Batavian

Elsie Irene Dool

Stafford- Elsie Irene Dool, age 100, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at LeRoy Village Green, surrounded by family. She was born July 6, 1922, in Batavia, NY, the daughter of the late Rollin and Regina Eick. Elsie was a lifelong member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She...
BATAVIA, NY
The Batavian

Buffalo Dioceses marking 175th anniversary, including events in Genesee County

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Buffalo is celebrating its 175th anniversary from May 1 to May 7, marking the occasion with various events, activities, and service projects across the diocese, including events in Genesee County.  On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m., there will be a celebration mass at Ascension Parish, 19 Sumner St., Batavia. The celebration also involves Our Lady of Mercy and St. Brigid (Le Roy), St. Padre Pio (Oakfield), Our Lady of Fatima (Elba), Mary Immaculate (E. Bethany), and Immaculate Heart of Mary in Darien Center.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
The Batavian

Law and Order: Rochester woman accused of fleeing police

Brittany Leann Hollaert, 26, of Saint Paul Street, Rochester, is charged with petit larceny, unlawful fleeing a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation 3rd, unsafe passing on left, speed not reasonable and prudent, and failure to obey a police officer. Deputy Mason Schultz attempted to stop a vehicle on Veterans Memorial Drive, Batavia at 1:22 a.m. on Feb. 3. As a result of the incident, Hollaert was arrested. Information on what was allegedly stolen was not released. Release status was not included in a press release. 
ROCHESTER, NY

