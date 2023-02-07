ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

More MPD officers under investigation in Nichols' death

By Bill Dries
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

Clarification: MPD said during the Memphis City Council meeting that eight additional police officers were facing charges. However, that number included officer Preston Hemphill and an aforementioned, unidentified, seventh officer .

Six more officers will be charged with violating Memphis Police Department policies in the death of Tyre Nichols.

Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn “C.J.” Davis told Memphis City Council members on Tuesday, Feb. 7, that there are a total of 13 officers facing internal police charges.

Christopher Williams, a public information officer with MPD, said the total includes officer Preston Hemphill, who was fired last week, and another unidentified officer also mentioned last week as being under investigation.

But he also said the number could change as the investigation progresses.

“This is an ongoing investigation, additional administrative hearings are pending at this time,” Williams said. “More information will be released as soon as it is available.”

The Memphis Police Department fired five officers on Friday, Jan. 20, after an investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.

Charges of second-degree murder, acting in concert of aggravated assault, two aggravated kidnapping charges, two official misconduct charges and official oppression were filed Thursday, Jan. 26, against those five officers: Tadarrius Bean, 24; Demetrius Haley, 30; Emmitt Martin III, 30; Desmond Mills Jr., 32; and Justin Smith, 28.

During a three-hour committee session Tuesday, Davis said the charges against the eight additional officers should be made formal this week with appeal hearings to come next week.

The charges of violating MPD policies do not rule out, or guarantee, criminal charges against the officers.

Criminal justice reporter Julia Baker contributed to this report.

Comments / 4

Ray Morris
4d ago

who is going to protect the streets, it's bad now, but with no cops. More looting and carjacking

Reply
3
 

