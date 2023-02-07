Raiders quarterback Derek Carr visited the Saints this week, just days before Las Vegas will either have to trade him or release him to avoid paying over $40 million in guaranteed money. New Orleans appears to be interested in moving on from Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton and acquiring Carr, who will be 32 in March, either via a trade or signing him if he’s released by Las Vegas. But do the Bucs have any interest in Carr, or are they fine with the four-time Pro Bowl QB heading to a division rival?

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO