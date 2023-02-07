ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen's Decision

Gisele Bundchen made a surprising decision earlier this month. The ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady reportedly helped her recently divorced husband make his retirement decision.  Bundchen is the one who pushed for the divorce from Brady back in the fall. Brady and his ex-wife ...
FLORIDA STATE
Pewter Report

Are Bucs Struggling To Find An Offensive Coordinator?

The Bucs fired offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich on Jan. 19, just days after Tampa Bay’s offense underwhelmed again in a 31-14 playoff loss to Dallas. It’s been three weeks and head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Jason Licht have yet to fill the vacant offensive coordinator role despite interviewing multiple candidates.
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

BREAKING: Bucs Legend Ronde Barber Is A Hall Of Famer

At long last, Bucs legendary cornerback Ronde Barber has received the call: He is a Pro Football Hall of Famer. Barber, along with the rest of the 2023 class, will be inducted in Canton, Ohio, this summer. After being named a Hall of Fame finalist for the third straight year...
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

LB Lavonte David: “I’d Love To Retire As A Buccaneer”

With Tom Brady announcing his retirement last week, the Bucs have one other veteran free agent to make a decision about this offseason. That, of course, is linebacker Lavonte David, a longtime defensive captain who has starred for Tampa Bay from 2012-2022. David just turned 33 years old, so his...
TAMPA, FL
Pewter Report

Are The Bucs Even Interested In QB Derek Carr?

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr visited the Saints this week, just days before Las Vegas will either have to trade him or release him to avoid paying over $40 million in guaranteed money. New Orleans appears to be interested in moving on from Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton and acquiring Carr, who will be 32 in March, either via a trade or signing him if he’s released by Las Vegas. But do the Bucs have any interest in Carr, or are they fine with the four-time Pro Bowl QB heading to a division rival?
TAMPA, FL
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.

Comments / 0

Community Policy