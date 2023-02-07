HOOVER – Veterans Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 8 to reveal the new work out center featuring seven different stations. Adorned in blue, the Fitness Court was opened and is now available to the public. Station one is dedicated to core workout, Station 2 is for squats and gives the opportunity for box jumps to be performed. Station three is for push-ups and sit ups, Station four is for lunges, Station five is for pull ups, in Station 6 burpees and hops can be performed and Station 7 is for bends and exercises that work the lower back.

HOOVER, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO