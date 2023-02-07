Read full article on original website
Capital Murder Suspect Turns Gun on Himself During Police ChaseBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Alabama witness says disc-shaped object looked like lit-up hula-hoopRoger MarshBirmingham, AL
Alabama Groundhogs, Hornet's Nests, and Wooly Bears, Oh My! We're Off To Predict The Weather!April KillianAlabama State
Gentrification in Birmingham: The impact of urban renewal on low-income communitiesEdy ZooBirmingham, AL
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Spain Park beats rival Oak Mountain to claim 3rd area championship in a row
NORTH SHELBY – Just after Oak Mountain had taken its first lead of the second half in the final minute of the area tournament championship game on Friday, Feb. 10, Spain Park answered in a big way. Coming off a Matthew Heiberger made layup that gave the Eagles a...
Montevallo girls dominate in blowout win against West Blocton
CENTREVILLE – The Montevallo girls dominated the court in the first round of the area tournament against West Blocton. A strong defense limited West Blocton to eight or fewer points in each quarter for a 41-13 victory. In the opening quarter, the Bulldogs picked up a 10-3 lead over...
Harlem Wizards perform at Shelby County High School
COLUMBIANA – The Harlem Wizards came to wow the crowd at Shelby County High School on Monday, Feb. 6. The Harlem Wizards played basketball against staff members of Shelby County High, played games with children in attendance and signed autographs for fans. The idea for the Harlem Wizards originated...
Alabaster Chick-fil-A reopens with new improvements
ALABASTER – After nearly five months of being closed, Chick-fil-A in Alabaster has completed its renovations and is back to business as usual. The Alabaster Chick-fil-A location previously closed on Sept. 21 for a remodel. On Thursday, Feb. 9, Chick-fil-A held a soft re-opening with a return to normal hours on Friday, Feb. 10.
Veterans Park holds ribbon cutting event for new Fitness Court
HOOVER – Veterans Park held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Feb. 8 to reveal the new work out center featuring seven different stations. Adorned in blue, the Fitness Court was opened and is now available to the public. Station one is dedicated to core workout, Station 2 is for squats and gives the opportunity for box jumps to be performed. Station three is for push-ups and sit ups, Station four is for lunges, Station five is for pull ups, in Station 6 burpees and hops can be performed and Station 7 is for bends and exercises that work the lower back.
Helena church hosts Winter Wonderland event
HELENA — Snowballs were flung, hot dogs were eaten and bouncy houses were enjoyed as the second annual Winter Wonderland event was held at the Church at Cahaba Bend on Sunday, Feb. 5. Pastor Patrick Friday discussed why events like this are important for the church. “We found a...
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene material
COLUMBIANA – Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force that led to the arrest of a Shelby County man for possession of obscene matter. On Wednesday, February 8, Investigators arrested 19-year-old James Wyatts Roberts on 10 counts of...
Lavender Bar salon plans princess event for Feb. 25
ALABASTER – A new salon in Alabaster is preparing for a princess day event Feb. 25 from 10 a.m. until noon. The free event “Bibbidi Bobbidi Princess Day,” held at The Lavender Bar will allow little girls to enjoy a “princess” day at the salon.
Capella brings authentic Italian, wood-fired pizza to Shelby County
Capella Pizzeria located off U.S. 280 in Shelby County offers authentic Italian wood-fired pizzas that are made to order. In addition to more than 10 different specialty pizzas, the restaurant offers Gelato, cannolis, special cakes and much more. Visit them at 4700 U.S. 280 Suite 13 near Inverness. For more mouthwatering sights and info, visit them on Instagram and Facebook.
