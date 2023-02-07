Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
Former Buccaneers’ OC Interested in College Position
Former Bucs’ OC, Byron Leftwich, is looking to get into the college game.
NFL executive believes Green Bay Packers ‘done’ with Aaron Rodgers
As the Green Bay Packers await a decision from quarterback Aaron Rodgers regarding his intentions to retire or play in
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Pittsburgh Steelers QB Won’t Be Back Next Season
It should come as no surprise that the Pittsburgh Steelers and QB Mason Rudolph will go their own ways this off-season. The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make the playoffs this past season. They rallied to win six of their last seven games, but a 9-8 record wasn’t enough to earn playoff spot. It was the first year after long time starting QB Ben Roethlisberger announced his retirement.
Football World Reacts To Byron Leftwich Job Update
Byron Leftwich might have a new job lined up soon. According to Grace Remington of 247Sports, Leftwich reached out to Notre Dame about its offensive coordinator position last week. He and head coach Marcus Freeman have stayed in contact since and he remains a serious candidate for the ...
Bucs Land 2 In PFF’s Top 10 Free Agents
With the Bucs having a litany of players heading towards free agency this season, it’s no surprise that a couple of them land on Pro Football Focus’s Top 100 free agents list. What’s important to identify is that the Bucs who are named are put in very high regard, which shows how crucial it is that they return to Tampa Bay next season.
Are The Bucs Even Interested In QB Derek Carr?
Raiders quarterback Derek Carr visited the Saints this week, just days before Las Vegas will either have to trade him or release him to avoid paying over $40 million in guaranteed money. New Orleans appears to be interested in moving on from Jameis Winston and Andy Dalton and acquiring Carr, who will be 32 in March, either via a trade or signing him if he’s released by Las Vegas. But do the Bucs have any interest in Carr, or are they fine with the four-time Pro Bowl QB heading to a division rival?
3 Free Agent WR’s Suggested As Targets For Packers
There could be a lot of turnover for the Green Bay Packers roster this off-season. While all of the focus thus far has been on Aaron Rodgers and the quarterback position, that is far from the only area of concern. Regardless of who is under center for the Packers in...
Buccaneers Interviewing Seahawks QBs Coach Dave Canales For OC Job
Here’s the updated list of candidates for the Buccaneers’ job:. Vikings WR coach Keenan McCardell (Interview) Jaguars pass game coordinator Jim Bob Cooter (Interview) Georgia OC Todd Monken (Interview) Broncos QB Coach Klint Kubiak (Interview) Giants QBs Coach Shea Tierney (Interview) Bengals QBs coach Dan Pitcher (Interview) Saints...
