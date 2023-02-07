ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Related
gousfbulls.com

USF Women’s Tennis falls to FGCU on second day of back-to-back

South Florida (2-1), FGCU (4-2) Saturday, Feb. 12, 2023 | 12:00 p.m. Tampa, Fla. (Feb. 12, 2023) – The University of South Florida women's tennis team played their second game of a back-to-back on Sunday, falling to FGCU 4-2. In doubles, South Florida's duo of Grace Schumacher and Margriet...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Men's Golf Posts Sixth-Place Finish At Gators Invitational

Nicholson leads three Bulls that placed in the top 15. GAINESVILLE, FLA., Feb. 12, 2023 – The USF men's golf team began its 2023 spring season with a sixth-place team finish at the Gators Invitational in Gainesville, Fla. Sunday. Three Bulls placed in the top 15 individually to help...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

South Florida Returns Home to Face Houston on Sunday

GAME 27 | SUN., FEB. 12, 2023 | 2 P.M. | TAMPA, FLA. | YUENGLING CENTER. TV/Online: ESPN2/ESPN+ ($) Eric Frede (PxP), Christy Thomaskutty (Color) Audio: Bulls Unlimited (TuneIn App/GoUSFBulls.com) Darek Sharp (PxP), Brigid Merenda (Color) Live Stats: GoUSFBulls.com. Series: South Florida leads the series, 21-8 Twitter Updates: @USFWBB. Tickets:...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

Bulls Establish Three Program Records at Windy City Invitational

Chicago, Ill., Feb. 11, 2023 – The University of South Florida track & field team completed another record-breaking weekend of competition at the Windy City Invite on Saturday afternoon. "Today was a better day for us. There were a lot of exciting performances during the competition, and I am...
TAMPA, FL
gousfbulls.com

USF Women’s Tennis Defeats FAU in a Hard-Fought Battle

South Florida (1-1), FAU (3-6) Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023 | 12:00 p.m. Boca Raton, Fla. | Kimberly V. Strauss Tennis Center. Tampa, Fla. (Feb. 11, 2023) – The University of South Florida women's tennis team kicked off their road trip with a victory in Boca Raton, defeating the FAU Owls 4-3.
TAMPA, FL

