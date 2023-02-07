ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Mila Kunis Called Out Ashton Kutcher And Reese Witherspoon About Those Awkward Red Carpet Photos

By Ryan LaBee
Cinemablend
Cinemablend
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIy84_0kfTCavz00

One of the most important aspects of any of the best romantic comedies is that its stars share palpable chemistry. Your Place or Mine 's Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon may share on-screen chemistry, their off-screen bond is being called into question. The two actors, who are look toward the release of their new Netflix release , have been chastised by some people over their awkward red carpet photos. Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis, also called them out for their pics and, honestly, wait until you see them.

Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are making the rounds promoting their feel-good rom-com, and eagle-eyed viewers can't help but notice how bizarrely wooden the two look together. The Legally Blonde actress appeared on Today , discussing her and Kutcher's chemistry and revealing what longtime friend Mila Kunis emailed her after seeing the pair together on the red carpet:

She even emailed us last night. She goes, 'You guys look so awkward on the red carpet together.' It's just fun 'cause when you know a girlfriend so much, it was just fun to get to know her significant other 'cause I've loved her for so long.

You do have to appreciate a friend who's going to be that humorously honest with you. Check out one of the photos below:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ui2DE_0kfTCavz00

(Image credit: Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix)

Reese Witherspoon (a producer on the rom-com) explains that she has known Kunis for a very long time but barely knew her co-star. The actress says in order for them to get to know each other before cameras began rolling on their flick, they had to learn to be friends. She continued:

We had to learn to be friends because we didn't really know each other. We were supposed to be friends for 20 years! So about a month ahead of time, we started talking every day and sending little Facetime videos. It was like, 'these are my dogs, and these are my kids.'

As awkward as the red carpet photos appear, what might seem even more uncomfortable was that Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher had to share several spicy scenes in their new movie. However, the actress told the Today hosts that she rarely thought about that, and Kutcher was so professional:

He's so professional. He's the funniest guy. I mean, such a goofball. We had so much fun, and every time he'd wear a funny outfit, I'd text Mila. I'd be like, 'What is he wearing?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42qsDm_0kfTCavz00

(Image credit: Netflix)

Your Place or Mine focuses on Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher), who maintain their best-friend relationship via long distance. When Debbie goes off to follow her lifetime dream, Peter volunteers to stay in her home in Los Angeles to watch over her teenage son. Meanwhile, she stays in his place in New York for a week. Peter is eventually forced to reevaluate his feelings for his longtime friend when she meets someone while staying at her place. This flick certainly has the makings of a feel-good romp that audiences will enjoy come Valentine's Day. Take a look at another photo of the two stars:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bo5mg_0kfTCavz00

(Image credit: Photo by Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Here's hoping Ashton Kutcher’s big return to the world of rom-coms (after a 12-year absence) is less awkward than his and Reese Witherspoon's off-screen chemistry. (Because Mila Kunis will surely speak out with more honest sentiments).

Your Place or Mine hits streaming on February 10th, and all you need is a Netflix subscription to check it out for yourself! While viewers wait for the films release, fans of Kutcher can see him return as his '70s Show character Michael Kelso in the recently renewed revival series That '90s Show , while fans of the Sweet Home Alabama actress can check out our list of the 10 best Reese Witherspoon movies, ranked . And of course, check out CinemaBlend's schedule of 2023 new movie releases for info on other fare headed your way this year.

Comments / 6

Rusty Lynn
3d ago

why do the titles always have to be deceiving? if the only way you can get people to click is be deception maybe the article wasn't really worth writing.

Reply(1)
5
Related
People

Lauren London Admits She and Jonah Hill May Not Be the Most Believable Couple in You People

“Why would these two people really like each other… they're from two totally different worlds?” she admitted in a interview with Harper’s Bazaar published Wednesday Lauren London is getting real about coupling up with Jonah Hill in her Netflix film, You People.  The movie stars London and Hill as couple trying to unite their families — played by Eddie Murphy and Nia Long, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus and David Duchovny — before they walk down the aisle, to hilarious results. Fans have embraced the comedy, which is currently holding...
OK! Magazine

Ashton Kutcher Steps Out For Coffee Run After Revealing How 'Pissed' He Was By Ex Demi Moore's Bombshell Memoir

Ashton Kutcher made a morning coffee run after getting extremely candid in a recent interview about his life. The That '70s Show actor stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 1, to grab breakfast after opening up about his reaction to former wife Demi Moore's shocking memoir, the aftermath of his vasectomy and what current spouse, Mila Kunis, thought of him before they tied the knot. Kutcher, 44, kept it casual in a pair of dark jeans and a matching denim jacket with a beanie as he made his way back to his car with his food and drink.The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher Admits That Being A Stepdad To Demi Moore’s Kids Was ‘A Lot’ But Still Talks To Them Today

Before he became a parent with his wife Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, 44, got a taste of fatherhood while he was married to Demi Moore, 60. The That ’70s Show alum was married to Demi from 2005 to 2011 and was a stepdaughter to her three daughters — Rumer Willis, 34, Scout Willis, 31, and Tallulah Willis, 28 — that she shares with her ex-husband Bruce Willis. Ashton explained that it wasn’t so easy being a stepdad at that time, in an interview with Esquire published January 31.
buzzfeednews.com

Ashton Kutcher Reflected On His And Mila Kunis’s Awkward Age Difference On “That 70s Show” And Said There Was “Zero Romantic Connection” When They First Met At 14 And 20 Years Old

They might be happily married today, but it’s no secret that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’s romance was many years in the works. The pair met in 1998 when they were cast as love interests Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso on That 70s Show. Despite their onscreen love...
WISCONSIN STATE
seventeen.com

A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys

Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Cinemablend

Cinemablend

Saint Louis, MO
185K+
Followers
43K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, in-depth reviews and expert opinion on all the latest movies and TV shows, it's a constantly updated hub for fans to explore and discuss the best that cinema and streaming has to offer.

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy