ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hellogeorgetown.com

Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
GEORGETOWN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently

Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027

IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

13 Best Things to do in Georgetown, Texas

Georgetown, Texas is located in the Texas Hill Country, just north of Austin. It is known for its charming downtown area, which sits on the banks of the San Gabriel River. The city was once one of the largest producers wheat and cotton in the country and is now a delightful small town with plenty to explore.
GEORGETOWN, TX
What Now Austin

Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos

“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
SAN MARCOS, TX
kut.org

Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?

Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy