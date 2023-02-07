Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Texas and Oklahoma will pay a combined $100M in fees to leave the Big 12 early and join the SEC in 2024Jalyn SmootAustin, TX
Legendary Republican DiesNews Breaking LIVEAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
Longtime Top Republican DiesDaily News NowAustin, TX
Related
Motorcyclist crashes into former Texas Lotto Commission building in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the motorcyclist crashed into the Texas Lottery Commission building. However, it was the former location of the commission. KVUE is reporting multiple incidents involving motorcycles in the Downtown Austin area overnight Thursday into Friday. At around 2:30 a.m., a...
hellogeorgetown.com
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Home generator installers expect demand spike following ice storm
Just like it did after the epic winter storm of 2021, demand is expected to spike for home generators in Central Texas after a tree-snapping, blackout-inducing ice storm left more than 100,000 Austin-area customers dark and cold in early February.
Thousands lose power again Friday morning, Austin Energy says ‘isolated incident’ caused by circuit lockout
Austin Energy said a circuit lockout is like a safety switch. The utility said the trigger of the lockout was unknown but tweeted that crews were on site making necessary repairs.
Best Buy in Pflugerville to close permanently
Best Buy in Pflugerville will close March 4. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) The Best Buy electronics and appliance store located in the Stone Hill Town Center at 19000 Limestone Commercial Drive, Ste. 600, Pflugerville, will close permanently March 4. A Best Buy representative confirmed the closure, saying low sales volume and...
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
Austin Energy: Roughly 200 customers need electrical equipment repairs
Still, there are a few hundred left in the dark. They said some of them have electrical repairs preventing from turning their power on.
300-job knife factory, HQ project dies in Leander
An economic development project that had been billed as a milestone for a Williamson County suburb has fizzled out.
Austin café sells $150-per-cup coffee
“When you have got the best coffees in the country that grows the best coffee in the world, you know whatever hits the top of that, is going to be something insane.”
IBM Austin expected move to new hub by 2027
IBM’s location in northwest Austin, 11400 Burnet Road, has been operational since before the Domain was constructed. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) A new IBM campus is coming to Austin, and the company expects to move its Austin employees to it by 2027. “This is an opportunity to create a modern...
fox7austin.com
Texas ice storm: Austin small businesses severely impacted by major power outage
AUSTIN, Texas - It’s a long road back for small businesses in Austin impacted by the ongoing power outages. Some of them say they’ve lost tens of thousands of dollars. For restaurants, the costs are really adding up: from lost revenue, to spoiled food, to employees who are now out of a week’s pay.
enchantingtexas.com
13 Best Things to do in Georgetown, Texas
Georgetown, Texas is located in the Texas Hill Country, just north of Austin. It is known for its charming downtown area, which sits on the banks of the San Gabriel River. The city was once one of the largest producers wheat and cotton in the country and is now a delightful small town with plenty to explore.
Local Joe’s Kitchen to Debut in San Marcos
“We’ll be serving up fried chicken, pot roast, country fried steak. On the side, some squash casserole, Mac and cheese, sweet yeast rolls, and a wide variety of desserts, like homemade banana pudding, red velvet cake, and buttermilk pie. And pecan pie. Everyone loves pecan pie.”
Cat dies in southwest Austin duplex fire
According to AFD, the cause of the fire just before 10 p.m. on Leafield Drive was accidental.
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Farmers' Market can treat you to a lot of goodies. There's always an incredible variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
kut.org
Why do sidewalks in Austin suddenly end?
Locke Riti spent a day last March hanging out on the sidewalk in front of his aunt’s house in Hyde Park. “We’re doing a bake sale for Ukraine,” the 7-year-old said. Locke and his cousin, Maple, were selling scones, muffins and cookies they had baked, and planned to send the profits to aid groups.
CBS Austin
How to get large piles of downed tree limbs picked up ASAP by City of Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Getting rid of the massive piles of storm debris stacked all over Austin is going to take until at least April. Austin Resource Recovery says there is more debris from this ice storm than any other recent weather event. “Staff members that have been on my...
CBS Austin
Some remaining Austin Energy power outages are the resident's responsibility
AUSTIN, Texas — The number of people without power is shrinking. leaving only the people with complex outages, or damage they are responsible for fixing. That means if you still don't have power, the fix may be on you. Megan Biesele had an electrical fire in her backyard about...
Austin’s ‘Heritage Tree’ rules unclear for homeowners seeking to trim branches
Last week's ice storm felled many trees and dropped branches, sometimes pulling down power lines and blocking accessways, leading to questions about preventative trimming.
Comments / 0