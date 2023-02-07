Read full article on original website
Here’s What An Angry JLo Said To Ben Affleck In That Viral Grammys Moment
A lipreader revealed what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck in a tense moment at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards.
'No Drinking': Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Caught Bickering At Grammys MOMENTS Before They Notice Cameras On Them
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were caught bickering at the 2023 Grammy Awards moments before they noticed all eyes were on them, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a now-viral clip shared on social media, the Hustlers actress and her husband of nearly seven months appeared to be having a tense exchange while Trevor Noah was hosting the ceremony.Bennifer tied the knot last summer on July 16. After eloping in Sin City, they had a second ceremony at his Georgia estate for friends, family, and loved ones to attend.In the video, JLo can be seen telling her counterpart "no drinking" during the star-studded...
Jennifer Lopez Tried To 'Control' Ben Affleck During Tense Grammy Moment: Body Language Expert
An expert is weighing in on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's tense appearance at the Grammys. According to body language specialist Judi James, the now viral moment of the Latin superstar appearing to scold her husband while sitting in the audience of the Sunday, February 5, awards show was a telling sign of the "controlling" dynamics between them. “The normal A-list routine is for the guy to whisper what looks like sexy sweet nothings into his partner’s ear at red carpet events while the woman smiles or giggles to signal a passionate relationship,” the expert explained. “Jennifer’s response to Ben’s...
Lip reader shares what Jennifer Lopez said to Ben Affleck during 'fight' at the Grammys
As with every year, the Grammys was full of entertainment, awkward acceptance speeches, and tense celebrity moments. And 2023's show was no different, as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck certainly brought the drama. At the event that took place at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday (5 February), the...
Jennifer Garner joins Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez for child’s musical event
Exes Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck showed off their cordial co-parenting skills on Sunday by attending their child Seraphina’s musical event. The actor’s wife, Jennifer Lopez, also came to support the 14-year-old, as well as Affleck’s mother, Christopher Anne Boldt. The Grammy winner, 53, wore a green turtleneck, a matching tweed coat and jeans while arriving at the Santa Monica venue with her teenager Emme. When Garner, 50, showed up with daughter Violet, 17, and son Samuel, 10, she was dressed casually in a gray sweater, jeans and sneakers. Affleck, for his part, wore an all-black outfit to the performance hall. The outing marked...
Jennifer Lopez Calls Marrying Ben Affleck an ‘Emotional Transition’
Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about marrying Ben Affleck in a new interview with Today. The former World of Dance judge said it was an “emotional transition” to combine their lives, but called 2022 her “best year” since her kids were born. Jennifer Lopez Talks About...
A Lipreader Revealed What Ben Affleck and J.Lo Were Talking About at the Grammys
Presumably due to the fact that it wasn't a Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck simply didn't appear to have a good time at the 2023 Grammy Awards—at least judging from his less-than-enthused facial expressions. And on top of that, he and Jennifer Lopez were caught on camera having what appeared to be a kinda tense conversation during one of Trevor Noah's bits.
Ben Affleck’s Reaction To J.Lo Showing Him He Became A Meme At Grammys Revealed
Yes, Ben Affleck knew he looked bored at the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday (Feb. 5), and apparently, he knew that his disinterested reaction had gone viral. A TikTok user by the name @almostanna posted about how she and her friends were seat fillers – someone employed to fill a vacant chair during an awards show, so there are no empty seats when the camera pans at the audience – at the Grammys. She also said she sat next to Ben, 50, and Jennifer Lopez for a large part of the ceremony. “I was next to them for a good bit of it,” she says before sharing how J.Lo, 53, clued her husband into his new meme.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend are becoming good friends: See pics
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are proving that being friendly is possible after divorce. The former couple have been spotted co-parenting before, most recently attending their daughter’s Seraphina recital, with Garner becoming fast friends with Ben’s new wife Jennifer Lopez. And it seems another friendship is brewing, as...
Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Were Seemingly Caught Fighting During The Grammys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Last year, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seemingly got their fairy-tale ending when they finally tied the knot almost 20 years after they had broken up. And just last month, Jennifer was full of nothing but love for life with her new husband, saying during an appearance on Today that 2022 was her “best year” since her children were born.
Ben Affleck Is Once Again a Meme After Looking Bored at the 2023 Grammys
Watch: Taylor Swift & Harry Styles Reunite at the 2023 Grammys. Another day, another Ben Affleck meme. Whether at an event or making a frequent Dunkin' run, the Gone Girl star often ends up making the rounds on the internet for his totally relatable expressions. And following his trip to the 2023 Grammys there's a new clip making waves online.
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Go House Hunting After Their Grammys Date Goes Viral: Photos
Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Ben Affleck, 50, are still on the hunt for the perfect forever home that they can live in with their five combined children. The married couple got a tour of a stunning mansion in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 8. J.Lo was seen wearing a cozy white sweater as she walked out of the house with her husband in tow. Ben seemed to be in much higher spirits than he was at the 65th Annual Grammy Awards, where his unamused reactions hilariously went viral on the internet.
Jennifer Lopez Arrives At Dance Rehearsal In 1st Photos Since Fans Mocked Ben Affleck’s Grammys Behavior
Jennifer Lopez is completely unbothered by fans dissecting Ben Affleck‘s behavior at Sunday’s Grammy Awards! The stunning Shotgun Wedding star, 53, stepped out following the hoopla wearing a gorgeous turquoise blue sweater with a high neckline, matching leggings with a stylish script print, and bright white sneakers. In the pics, taken February 7, 2023, the singer was leaving a dance rehearsal and rocking a devastatingly stylish pair of Otra Eyewear ‘Ava’ shades in blue. J. Lo carried a black Hermes handbag on her arm, completing the look with a tight, sleek bun, and a pair of tasteful earrings. She smiled slightly and showed off her stunning wedding ring on her left hand, as well.
We swear Grammys meme Ben Affleck wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV
Not every function can be like a Dunkin' run. Dejected meme king Ben Affleck once again went viral for his supposed misery at Sunday night's 2023 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. But wait, hold the cigarettes: The actor — forever immortalized on the internet thanks to the photo of him morosely taking a smoke break — probably wasn't as miserable as he looked on TV.
