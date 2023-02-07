Read full article on original website
Report: Colts Have Narrowed Down Head Coaching Search to Four Finalists
According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Indianapolis Colts have recently narrowed their head coaching search down to four finalists: Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Shane Steichen, Los Angels Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, former interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. This also means...
Cowboys news: Dak Prescott wants more after winning prestigious award
After winning the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year award, Dak Prescott feels like the job is yet to be finished. Less than 12 hours after winning one of the most prestigious community awards in sports, Dak Prescott found himself … back in the community, of course. Prescott,...
Watt’s Happening in Houston?
JJ Watt, fresh off his nationally televised retirement tour, as showcased on HBO’s Hard Knocks In-Season with the Arizona Cardinals, is a busy man these days. As soon as the head coaching search for five NFL teams began, JJ Watt was touting the 49ers’ defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans as the THE tour de force candidate in the candidate pool.
Giants news, 2/11: Kadarius Toney, Dexter Lawrence, free agency, more
If he’s healthy and available, Toney has the kind of talent to be an All-Pro. But that is the problem first-year general manager Joe Schoen and coach Brian Daboll had with Toney. They never knew what to expect. When they moved him prior to the trade deadline, they said...
Sauce Gardner, not Aidan Hutchinson, wins Defensive Rookie of the Year
Ahmad Gardner, Aidan Hutchinson, Ryan Mathews, National Football League Rookie of the Year Award. Aidan Hutchinson may have won the fan-voted Pepsi Rookie of the Year award on Thursday morning, but he didn’t walk away with the hardware at Thursday night’s NFL Honors event. The Associated Press, instead, chose New York Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner as the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year.
Pitt quarterback Nick Patti announces that he is done with football
Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Nick Patti is officially hanging up his cleats. While we knew that Patti wouldn’t be returning to Pitt, he made it official that the Panther’s blue and gold will be the only college colors he will ever wear. Nick Patti may not have had many...
Big Blue View mailbag: Saquon Barkley, drafting a center, other NYG free agents, more
There is one more NFL game to play. Then, a looooong offseason filled with speculation and tons of pointless arguing about which players the New York Giants should sign or draft. Pointless because none of us control those decisions, anyway. Before we get to all that, let’s open up this...
Risers and Fallers from the 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl
The 2023 Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl have come and gone and we have “winners and losers” or at least players who helped introduce themselves to the masses. Justin and I run down some of the previously unheralded 2023 NFL Draft prospects who helped themselves the most during All-Star season, including a quarterback, a couple of edge rushers, running backs, and some wide receivers to know.
If Carson Wentz no longer viewed as starter, LA could offer chance to reset career
Whether you truly believe them or not is beside the point, but the Washington Commanders have publicly committed to Sam Howell as their starting quarterback heading into the 2023 offseason and NFL Draft. That leaves former Eagles and Colts QB Carson Wentz likely headed for a divorce with his most recent franchise. Taylor Heinicke, who split time with Wentz off and on as the Commander’s starter, is also set to his free agency with an expiring contract.
Super Bowl LVII picks from The Falcoholic
All odds are taken from DraftKings Sportsbookand are subject to change. See the current odds here. Two teams that were heavy preseason Super Bowl favorites made it to the Super Bowl, with the Chiefs knocking off the Bengals and the Eagles rolling over a quarterback-less 49ers squad. The matchup between two extremely dynamic offenses promises to be a good one, with both teams seeking their second Super Bowl win in a decade. I’m not jealous at all.
Pre-Snap Reads 2/11: Brock Huard on why Tariq Woolen didn’t win Rookie of the Year
Tomorrow should be a lot of fun. It has been a long season, really with so many varied expectations as to the measures of success for our Seattle Seahawks. Our squad continues to evaluate itself, available free agents, and draft & UDFA prospects. As the NFL goes once the champion has been crowned the Draft and free agency are king all through summer, and beyond. How much better can our team be next year? Go ‘Hawks.
Saturday Night Steelers Open Thread: Play the Game (already)
And Fred La Marmotte ... well, rest in peace. Anyway, here in the great white north, the sun is out, the temps are above freezing (so 0 to anyone reading this outside of the states) and most importantly... there isn’t a lick of that white stuff on the ground!
Ed’s mock draft 3.0: A linebacker for the Giants, but ...
This edition of my weekly New York Giants 2023 NFL mock draft goes in a different direction. I wanted to get some different names into the discussion and construct this mock with a somewhat different scenario. I think I have managed to do those things. Let’s get to it.
Cowboys free agent profile 2023: Linebacker Leighton Vander Esch
Today we continue our 2023 Dallas Cowboys free agency profile series. Our next profile features out first defensive player of the series, linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. 2022 Regular Season Stats: 14G, 90 total tackles, 54 solo, 4 TFL, 1.0 sacks, 1 FF. Year Review: In the spring of 2021, Leighton...
A Late Season Look at the Sabres’ Playoff Prospects
Last July, in, Can the Sabres Finally End Their Playoff Drought?, I examined the team’s NHL Draft and free agency moves and looked at the franchise’s weak points. I felt that if Buffalo could keep up the production level the Sabres showed in the final two months of 2021-22, the team had a shot at the postseason. I also believed the roster needed a new captain and reliable goaltending.
The Yankees’ all-time “full sentence” team
Over the years, we here at Pinstripe Alley have had some run learning and reading about amusingly named players from Yankees history. There’s one area we haven’t totally explored though: players whose names make full sentences. If a player’s surname is a verb, that can lead to fun...
Super Bad Super Bowl takes
Maybe it’s because the Eagles and Chiefs are both 1 seeds, so there’s no huge underdog angle. Maybe it’s because both franchises have won the Super Bowl in recent years, so there’s no starving fanbase to feed. Whatever it is, it feels like there is a low volume of bad takes this year. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not complaining about it.
Sean Payton was approached by bidders for the Washington Commanders about coaching if they buy the team
Sean Payton retired from coaching in the NFL two years ago, and has been working for FOX as an analyst. This year's head coach hiring cycle brought him out of retirement, with the Denver Broncos making the big move in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Denver traded a 2023 1st round pick and 2024 2nd for Payton and a 2024 3rd. They are also reportedly paying him $18 million per year.
Peyton Manning: Zach Thomas caused the most problems for me of any player I ever faced
Quarterback Payton Manning finished his career with 539 touchdowns, 71,940 yards, and a record of 186-79. Manning was one of the NFL’s most dominant players and had a losing record against just two teams he faced more than five times. Manning struggled against the New England Patriots, closing his...
The Bear’s Den, February 10, 2023
Could Bears trade No. 1 pick to Panthers for Brian Burns? - NBC Sports Chicago - Former Atlanta Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff would prefer to add a premium player instead of a pile of picks in a trade for the No. 1 pick. Could Brian Burns be that premium player for the Bears to target?
