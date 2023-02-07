Read full article on original website
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Women Looking for Super Win Over Xavier on Sunday
Omaha, Neb. -- One of a handful of contests that will lead the nation into the big game on Super Bowl Sunday, the Creighton women's basketball team faces off with Xavier on Feb. 12. The Bluejays enter Sunday with a five-game winning streak, while the Musketeers have lost 15 consecutive in BIG EAST action.
GoCreighton.com
Bluejay Softball To Open Krista Wood Era On Saturday At DePaul Dome Tournament
Creighton opens the 2023 season with four games in two days at the DePaul Dome Invitational, hosted by DePaul in Chicago, Ill. The Bluejays open the season against Detroit Mercy at 9:30 a.m. before facing off against St. Thomas at 12 p.m. on Saturday. Creighton will return to the field...
GoCreighton.com
Women’s Tennis Continues Winning Streak With 7-0 Sweep of Southwest Minnesota State
OMAHA, Neb. – The Creighton women's tennis continued its winning streak on Wednesday afternoon, cruising to a 7-0 win over Southwest Minnesota State at the Hanscom Tennis Center. The Bluejays improved to 5-0 on the season with the win, while Southwest Minnesota State fell to 1-3 overall. The 5-0...
1011now.com
Huskers McGuire youngest coach in Power 5 football
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Garrett McGuire is the youngest full-time coach in Power 5 football at 24-years-old. McGuire’s in charge of the wide receivers under the direction of Nebraska Head Coach, Matt Rhule. McGuire has learned from some esteemed coaches, including his father and current Texas Tech Head Coach,...
HuskerExtra.com
Amie Just: 24-year-old Garret McGuire has built-in advantage as Nebraska WR coach
The man standing behind the podium is not what he seems. Fresh off celebrating his 24th birthday, you’d assume the 5-foot-10 blond in the black Nebraska football hoodie was a senior on the team taking advantage of his COVID year. Alas, no. Enter Nebraska football’s version of Doogie Howser:...
earnthenecklace.com
Chris Swaim Leaving KMTV: Where’s the Omaha Meteorologist Going?
Chris Swaim has been an integral part of the KMTV 3 News Now weather team. And now, after three years, the meteorologist has decided to exit the Omaha station. Chris Swaim is leaving KMTV in February 2023. Of course, regular 3 News Now viewers are saddened to see him go but are excited to see what’s in store for him. Also, they are curious to know if he is leaving Nebraska. So here’s what Chris Swaim has to say about his departure.
doniphanherald.com
Union Omaha wants to build $100 million stadium in Omaha
Union Omaha wants to build a $100 million soccer stadium with the capacity for 10,000 people in Omaha. The stadium would not only be home to Nebraska’s first and only professional soccer club but also host a new women’s team and youth training academy to keep the state’s top soccer talent home.
GoCreighton.com
Men's Basketball Wins Seventh Straight With Road Victory at Seton Hall
NEWARK, N.J. -- Baylor Scheierman had a season-high five three-pointers, including three in a four-minute span down the stretch to lead Creighton to a 75-62 road win at Seton Hall on Wednesday night. The victory, Creighton's record seventh straight in BIG EAST play, moved the Bluejays into sole possession of...
Spread & Over/Under Predictions For Michigan vs. Nebraska
How is Michigan going to look at home against the Cornhuskers?
kiowacountysignal.com
Meet Scoular’s new farmer advisory group
OMAHA, Nebraska (Feb. 3, 2023) – A diverse group of forward-thinking farmers is collaborating with Scoular to identify solutions to emerging farm management challenges and to influence the company’s future producer strategies. The group – called the Farm Advisory Roundtable Members, or FARM – consists of 15 producers...
247Sports
Key quotes from Juwan Howard's press conference after Michigan beat Nebraska
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Six players scored in double figures for the Michigan men’s basketball team as it beat Nebraska, 93-72, on Wednesday night at the Crisler Center. Jett Howard led the Wolverines with 22 points on 6-for-14 from deep, while Hunter Dickinson added 16 points and 10 boards despite finishing the first half with two points on a single shot attempt. Kobe Bufkin continued to impress with 13, while Dug McDaniel had an efficient 14 points on 5-for-7 from the floor.
5 of Our Favorite Chicken-Fried Steak in Nebraska
NEBRASKA - Many places offer chicken-fried steak in Nebraska. Some of these places are Brother Sebastian's Steakhouse in Omaha, Round the Bend Steakhouse in Ashland, Bailey's Breakfast & Lunch in Omaha, and Hi-Way Diner in Lincon. These places all serve excellent steaks, but they lack that certain crunch in the crust that makes the dish so good and uniquely Nebraskan.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
doniphanherald.com
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
KETV.com
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium named contender for national recognition
OMAHA, Neb. — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is a contender for national recognition. As part of USA Today's 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, people can vote for one of Omaha's landmarks as the "Best Zoo" in the nation. An attraction at the zoo, the Asian Highlands, is up...
iheart.com
Offutt Exercises May Be Noisy
Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska commanders ask the public be mindful of increased noise and activity today at the base south of Bellevue. They will be conducting a routine training exercise, including messages booming over the "Giant Voice" sound system on the base and off base within the military housing area.
KETV.com
Omaha Public Schools opposes governor's funding bill
LINCOLN, Neb. — The governor's plan to add $300 million a year to public schools draws support in Lincoln, but some districts including the state's largest one testified against it. Gov. Jim Pillen told lawmakers LB 583 is pivotal to his education package. "It is time for the state...
Shooting at Nebraska Target highlights gaps in gun laws
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — In the last three years of his life, Joseph Jones was repeatedly sent to psychiatric hospitals because of his schizophrenia and delusions that a drug cartel was after him. The Nebraska man once lay down on a highway in Kansas because he wanted to be run over by a truck, but officers tackled him as he ran in front of vehicles. Time and time again, his family and the police took away his guns. But Jones was able to keep legally buying firearms and law enforcement could do little. Once a deputy returned a Glock pistol...
WOWT
$100 million deal turning Omaha wastewater into city revenue and fertilizer for farmers
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - If you live in Bellevue just west of the Missouri River, you probably have noticed a strong smell. That smell comes from the Papio Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant. “We take dirty water and remove the pollutants from that dirty water,” said Michael Arends, manager of water...
