Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fourth round replay tonight, team news

Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday has not been chosen for TV coverage in the UK but you can watch this FA Cup match in the USA on ESPN Plus. You can also watch a Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream on Paramount Plus in Australia.

The teams are in and Fleetwood make six changes from their league game on Saturday as Carlos Mendes Gomes and Phoenix Patterson are among those to return to Scott Brown's XI. Danny Andrew captains the side from left-back, while Scott Robertson, Promise Omochere and Cian Hayes all start. Max McMillan and Cheik Thiam are on the bench. Sheffield Wednesday, meanwhile, go with a side to give minutes to players that need them. The 17-year-old midfielder Sean Fusire makes his Owls debut from the start, with Dennis Adeniran, Akin Famewo and Jaden Brown adding to the youthful lineup. Lee Gregory and Liam Palmer add experience, with Josh Windass on the bench should he be needed.

Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream: match preview

Fleetwood and Sheffield Wednesday are probably sick of the sight of each other by now. Tonight the League One foes meet for the fourth time this season – and their third encounter in 17 days – in the FA Cup fourth round replay after a 1-1 draw at Hillsborough 10 days ago. That draw was the first time Fleetwood have ever got a result against the table-topping Owls, who have won both League One fixtures this season and are 32 points clear of the Cods, but both will be desperate to progress with a fifth round tie against Ipswich or Burnley up for grabs.

Fleetwood are already in uncharted territory, having never made it past the FA Cup third round in their history before knocking out Championship high fliers QPR in the last round. Scott Brown's side are struggling to find their form in League One, picking up just one win in seven, while Saturday's 3-2 injury-time defeat to Burton was a fourth loss on the bounce. Jayden Stockley, a winter window arrival from Charlton, scored on his debut at the weekend but fellow newbie Jack Marriott will be cup-tied having already played for Peterborough in the competition. Top scorer Carlos Mendes Gomes could be in line for a start but captain Josh Vela misses out through suspension after picking up a red card at the weekend.

Three-time FA Cup winners Sheffield Wednesday's priority may be ensuring promotion back into the Championship this season, but the League One table toppers will want to maintain their momentum with FA Cup progress. The Owls have lost just three league games all season and are on a six-game winning run in League One, which began with a 2-1 win at Fleetwood on Boxing Day. Top scorer in all competitions Josh Windass bagged a brace in Wednesday's third round upset of Premier League high-fliers Newcastle, while captain Barry Bannan returned from injury in the weekend defeat of Plymouth, who the Owls leapfrogged to the table's summit with a 1-0 victory.

Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream kick-off times

Global Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday kick-off times

Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST tonight, Tuesday 7th February, at Highbury Stadium. Make sure you know how to watch a Fleetwood vs Sheffield Wednesday live stream.

UK: 7.45pm

7.45pm Central Europe: 8.45pm

8.45pm USA (EDT/PST): 2.45pm / 11.45am

2.45pm / 11.45am Australia: 6.45am (Wednesday)

6.45am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 8.45am (Wednesday)

All times 7.45pm GMT (UK time) unless otherwise stated

