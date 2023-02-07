ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
prosportsextra.com

Dallas Stars Fan Runs His Mouth And Gets Clocked

The Dallas Stars defeated the Minnesota Wild 4-1 on Wednesday night, but the bigger beat down occurred in the stands. A Dallas Stars found out what happens, when you talk trash to the wrong person. Fights can be a common occurrence among fans as people get loaded up on booze and decide to flex beer muscles.
DALLAS, TX
houseofhockey.net

Evander Kane and Brady Tkachuk throw down in WILD fight

The Edmonton Oilers are in Ottawa today taking on the Senators and it's been a very entertaining game up to this point. The Edmonton Oilers are fighting to remain in a playoff position, while the Ottawa Senators are just trying to show they've improved from past seasons. During the game,...
markerzone.com

FORMER FOURTH OVERALL PICK EXPECTED TO BE PLACED ON WAIVERS SOON

The Edmonton Oilers are facing a cap crunch as forward Kailer Yamamoto is nearing a return from injury. There was a possiblilty that Yamamoto would return Sunday afternoon against the Montreal Canadiens, but Sportsnet's Mark Spector says that's not likely. According to Mark Spector, to make room on the active...
Golf.com

A fan caught Jordan Spieth’s ball. That’s when the confusion started

Jordan Spieth was coming off a birdie in the first round of the WM Phoenix Open, but he pulled his tee shot into the gallery on the par-3 4th hole, his 13th of the day. Only this shot was different, and there was confusion surrounding exactly what happened after Spieth hit it.
SB Nation

Fans already calling the Kyrie deal a mistake for the Mavericks

One of the best players in the NBA was traded this week and fans don’t seem to think it will make much of a difference at all. In less than a week Kyrie Irving demanded a trade and quickly found himself leaving Brooklyn and headed for the Dallas Mavericks. The trade made the Mavericks backcourt, along with Luka Dončić, arguably the best in the NBA. Already fighting for playoff position near the top of the Western Conference, on paper the addition of Irving makes Dallas an absolute force.
DALLAS, TX
The Comeback

Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year

The Chicago Cubs have signed a former Rookie of the Year Award recipient. Chicago agreed to terms on a contract with right-handed pitcher Michael Fulmer. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports and The Athletic first reported the deal on Friday afternoon. “Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs,” Rosenthal tweeted. Free-agent right-hander Michael Fulmer in agreement with Cubs, sources Read more... The post Cubs sign former Rookie of the Year appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHICAGO, IL
SB Nation

NBA Scores: The Nets are already winning without Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving

Seeing Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson on the sidelines in Brooklyn shouldn’t feel normal. At least not while the two teams playing in Barclays are the hometown Nets and the Chicago Bulls. But the adjustment period for NBA players is brief and brutal. I suppose it shouldn’t feel all that different to fans, right? Sure, 24 hours ago, Bridges and Johnson played for the Phoenix Suns. But today, they are the newest Nets. As they say, after all, it’s a business.
BROOKLYN, NY
markerzone.com

RANGERS PLACE 25-YEAR-OLD DEFENCEMAN ON WAIVERS

Today's trade between the New York Rangers and St. Louis Blues has required the former to make an additional move to open up a spot on their 23-man roster. According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the New York Rangers have placed defenceman Libor Hajek on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
markerzone.com

BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER

Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
SB Nation

6 NBA teams that got better at trade deadline, and 3 that got worse

Kyrie Irving went from requesting a trade to being traded to the Mavericks in just 48 hours, Kevin Durant was dealt to a new super team in the middle of the night, and the Los Angeles Lakers somehow completed their season long mission to rebuild the rotation around LeBron James and Anthony Davis just before the buzzer. The 2023 NBA trade deadline was one of the most active we’ve ever seen, and it changed the championship picture for the rest of the season.
UTAH STATE
SB Nation

Instant NBA trade deadline grades for every deal as they come in

One of the wildest trade deadlines in NBA history was minted in the early morning hours of Thursday when Kevin Durant was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Phoenix Suns. Brooklyn got back Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, and four unprotected first round draft picks. The KD blockbuster comes on the heels of Brooklyn’s decision to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks days earlier. As the Nets finally went bust, the rest of the league’s championship picture feels fully reshaped in its wake.
PHOENIX, AZ
SB Nation

NBA trade deadline’s biggest winners and losers include Lakers, Bulls, Clippers

The 2023 NBA trade deadline went into overdrive as soon as the clock struck midnight on Thursday. After sending Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks a few days earlier, the Brooklyn Nets had another blockbuster up their sleeve: trading Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns in exchange for two talented wings (Mikal Bridges and Cameron Johnson) and four unprotected first round draft picks.
SB Nation

The Nets Big 3 is dead ... and so are the Nets

Crack open that 40 and pour one out, because the Nets’ big-three dream is officially dead. Okay, well, it died last year when James Harden wanted out and Brooklyn had to accept Ben Simmons in a horrific deal that never panned out — but the death knell really came overnight when Kevin Durant was traded to the Phoenix Suns less than a week after Kyrie Irving was dealt to Dallas.
BROOKLYN, NY
sportszion.com

Watch: Heavyweight AyJay Hintz KO’s opponent by delivering most brutal Power Slap Knockout

There were people arguing both for and against Dana White’s power slap league even before the promotion had launched. There were concerns involving health risks, proper payments, and CTE alongside interest over highlight-worthy knockouts. Now Power Slapping Heavyweight AyJay Hintz’s KO of his opponents proves a lot of these points right.

