Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream and how to watch the FA Cup fourth-round replay, team news

Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream

Burnley vs Ipswich Town has not been chosen for TV coverage in the UK but you can watch this FA Cup match in the USA on ESPN Plus. You can also watch a Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream on Paramount Plus in Australia.

AUS: Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream on Paramount+

USA: Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream on ESPN Plus

Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream: match preview

Championship leaders Burnley welcome League One promotion-chasers Ipswich Town to Turf Moor for this tantalising FA Cup fourth-round replay today. These two sides played out a goalless draw at Portman Road last time out but Burnley have only lost once in their last six meetings with the Tractor Boys, a 2-0 defeat back in 2015. Can they keep up their good record and secure passage to the last 16?

Team news is in for both sides and Vincent Kompany has chosen to rest a number of his first-teamers with Beyer, Brownhill, Zaroury, Gudmundsson and Barnes on the bench. Tella retains his spot in attack.



Ipswich have also made significant changes to the side that played on Saturday, with Hladky starting in goal and Ladapo, Keogh and Chaplin among those rested. Sam Morsy captains the side.

Burnley have been in irresistible form this season, winning nine games in a row in the Championship to open up a 17-point lead over the playoff places. Vincent Kompany's league-leaders warmed up for this fourth-round replay by despatching a free-scoring, promotion-chasing Norwich side at Carrow Road on Saturday. Goals from Zaroury, Da Silva and Ekdal put the game to bed after an hour, but they'll still need to avoid complacency to progress here.

Ipswich are in the middle of a promotion push of their own this season, sitting third in League One just six points behind the top two, but they couldn't overcome strugglers Cambridge United on Saturday. The Tractor Boys had to come from behind to secure a point at the Abbey Stadium, with Freddie Ladapo cancelling out Harvey Knibbs' well-taken opener, but it could've been worse if Joe Ironside hadn't had his first-half penalty saved. Ipswich will have to be at their very best to reach the fifth round.

In the US, ESPN+ has the TV rights to the Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream. ESPN+ is a streaming-only service which carries a wealth of top sports content including MLB, NHL, MLS, Top Rank Boxing events and Grand Slam tennis as well as FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Can you watch Burnley vs Ipswich Town in the UK?

Sadly, Burnley vs Ipswich Town will not be televised in the UK.

Australian and US fans in the UK can watch the game by using a VPN to unblock the live streams on Paramount+ and ESPN Plus.

If you're in Australia, you can watch a Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream on Paramount Plus as well as the rest of the FA Cup games this season.

Burnley vs Ipswich Town live stream kick-off times

Burnley vs Ipswich Town kicks off at 7.45pm GMT / 2.45pm EST, Tuesday 7th February, at Turf Moor.

UK: 7.45pm

7.45pm Central Europe: 8.45pm

8.45pm USA (EST/PST): 2.45pm / 11.45am

2.45pm / 11.45am Australia: 6.45am (Wednesday)

6.45am (Wednesday) New Zealand: 8.45am (Wednesday)

Tues 7 February

Burnley v Ipswich Town - 7.45pm

Fleetwood Town v Sheffield Wednesday - 7.45pm

Grimsby Town v Luton Town - 7.45pm

Sheffield United v Wrexham - 7.45pm

Weds 8 February

Sunderland v Fulham - 7.45pm