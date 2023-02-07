Read full article on original website
navalnews.com
Video: Interview With Admiral Paparo on U.S. Pacific Fleet
The Admiral explains what PACFLEET is, its area of responsibility, its assets… Admiral Paparo also discusses the challenges that the Pacific Fleet face in the INDOPACOM region and names some of the key partners in the region (such as France, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia…). Paparo ends by explaining why large scale combined exercises are important.
iheart.com
U.S. Locates Mostly Intact Payload From Chinese Spy Balloon
Recovery crews with the United States military have located the payload of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas last week. The payload, which is the size of a school bus, was mostly intact, despite being shot down by...
Meet the Stryker: US Army’s Badass Armored Fighting Vehicles
Stryker is one of the results of Army’s adaptation to post cold war warfighting conditions. This new approach would have the army adopt a flexible doctrine that would allow it to deploy quickly, and be equipped for a variety of operations. The Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored...
The US Military’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use
Last fall, the USS Gerald Ford, arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on earth, set sail from its berth in Norfolk, Virginia to conduct training exercises in the Atlantic. The newest class of carrier is designated to replace over the time the previous pinnacle of American carrier engineering, the nation’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers. The first […]
U.S. carried out Nord Stream bomb attack under top secret plan led by Joe Biden, report claims
U.S. Navy diving teams carried out the attack against the Nord Stream pipelines during a top secret mission overseen by President Joe Biden, a bombshell report claims.
americanmilitarynews.com
Bloated Military? Officer-to-enlisted ratio is ‘out of wack’ Rep. Jordan says
Some Republican leaders are looking for cuts to the nation’s military budget by addressing the “top heavy” shift that has led to a growing number of admirals and generals in comparison to enlisted personnel. The percentage of top military leaders to active duty officers is near its...
The 10 Most Widely Used Fighter Jets on Earth
Whether establishing air superiority on the battlefield or intercepting incoming enemy aircraft, fighter jets are designed for high speed maneuverability. They are highly expensive pieces of equipment, and as a result they are often built to last. Some fighter jets still in service date back to the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
The 6 Other World Powers With Aircraft Carriers
Beginning in the 19th century, the battleship was the symbol of a nation’s naval strength. These vessels displaced tens of thousands of tons, bore massive guns, and were cloaked with the thickest armor. But their day in the sun was brief, eclipsed by the introduction of aircraft carriers between the world wars. (These are the […]
defensenews.com
‘Significantly degraded’ Russian force is adapting after losses
WASHINGTON ― The Pentagon’s international affairs chief said Friday that although Russia has lost tens of thousands of soldiers and likely half its main battle tanks in Ukraine, its forces are adapting and there are deep reserves of personnel. “I think we need to be mindful that as...
US Military Vehicles With The Most Powerful Engines
It would probably not surprise you that the M1 Abrams tank, 31 of which the U.S. is sending to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, is among the most powerful vehicles in the U.S. military. (Here is how Ukraine’s newly bolstered tank army compares to Russia’s.) To determine the most powerful U.S. military vehicles, […]
The D-Day Invasion: A Strategic and Tactical Masterpiece
On June 6, 1944, the Allies launched one of the most extensive amphibious invasions in history to free Nazi-occupied Europe. This invasion, known as D-Day, marked a major turning point in World War 2 and would prove to be a decisive factor in the defeat of Germany. The D-Day invasion was a complex and daring operation that required precise planning and execution and remains a testament to the bravery and skill of the Allied forces.
End of an era: the 'Typhoon'-class submarine is no more
The Cold War's largest submarine has now officially been retired. The first and final Typhoon submarine, the Dmitry Donskoy, was decommissioned by the Russian state news agency TASS. "The Dmitry Donskoy submarine cruiser has been decommissioned from the Russian Navy. It will await utilization at a naval base in Severodvinsk...
The Most Notorious Cases of Betrayal in US History
Spies and traitors operate in the shadowy world of subterfuge, expedience, and uncertain allegiances. We hear about spies when they are discovered plying their spycraft, such as Mata Hari during World War I, or traitors after they switch sides in war, like Norway’s infamous collaborator Vidkun Quisling in World War II. The United States has […]
navalnews.com
Video: French Navy’s New POM OPV for the Indo-Pacific
The video includes a presentation of the first POM (Patrouilleur Outre-Mer or Offshore Patrol Vessel – OPV – for the overseas territories), the Auguste Bénébig, by its commander. This new French Navy (Marine Nationale) vessel will be based in Noumea, New Caledonia, in the Southern Pacific Ocean.
Defense One
Stop Holding Recruits to One-Size-Fits-All Standards
If the U.S. military is to attract highly tech-skilled recruits for modern warfare, its recruiting philosophies must evolve. “We need data scientists, coders and engineers as much as we need pilots, submariners and infantry,” the secretaries of the Army, Air Force, and Navy wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. But they are still recruiting under the old vision that every soldier needs to have the physical abilities of a frontline infantryman.
Industrial Distribution
Northrop Grumman's Infrared Countermeasure Systems Approved by U.S. Army
Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) system has achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC). With IOC, the U.S. Army demonstrated the ability to field, employ and maintain CIRCM in significant quantities on its rotary wing platforms. This milestone advances the accelerated fielding of CIRCM systems on more than 1,500 Army aircraft. CIRCM has met the IOC requirements for UH-60M, HH-60M, CH-47F and AH-64Es.
navalnews.com
SPY-6(V)2 EASR Radar Fitted aboard Richard M. McCool Jr
This marks the completion of EASR system deliveries for what will be the first LPD 17 Class ship and the first U.S. Navy install and activation of the SPY-6(V)2, rotating variant, S-Band radar. “The progress made is a testament to the collaboration across multiple organizations in bringing this next-generation radar...
