navalnews.com

Video: Interview With Admiral Paparo on U.S. Pacific Fleet

The Admiral explains what PACFLEET is, its area of responsibility, its assets… Admiral Paparo also discusses the challenges that the Pacific Fleet face in the INDOPACOM region and names some of the key partners in the region (such as France, Japan, South Korea, the Philippines, Australia…). Paparo ends by explaining why large scale combined exercises are important.
iheart.com

U.S. Locates Mostly Intact Payload From Chinese Spy Balloon

Recovery crews with the United States military have located the payload of the Chinese spy balloon that was shot down over the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of the Carolinas last week. The payload, which is the size of a school bus, was mostly intact, despite being shot down by...
24/7 Wall St.

The US Military’s Oldest Weapons Still in Use

Last fall, the USS Gerald Ford, arguably the most advanced aircraft carrier on earth, set sail from its berth in Norfolk, Virginia to conduct training exercises in the Atlantic. The newest class of carrier is designated to replace over the time the previous pinnacle of American carrier engineering, the nation’s 10 Nimitz-class carriers. The first […]
americanmilitarynews.com

Bloated Military? Officer-to-enlisted ratio is ‘out of wack’ Rep. Jordan says

Some Republican leaders are looking for cuts to the nation’s military budget by addressing the “top heavy” shift that has led to a growing number of admirals and generals in comparison to enlisted personnel. The percentage of top military leaders to active duty officers is near its...
24/7 Wall St.

The 10 Most Widely Used Fighter Jets on Earth

Whether establishing air superiority on the battlefield or intercepting incoming enemy aircraft, fighter jets are designed for high speed maneuverability. They are highly expensive pieces of equipment, and as a result they are often built to last. Some fighter jets still in service date back to the 1960s. (This is the U.S. Air Force’s oldest […]
24/7 Wall St.

The 6 Other World Powers With Aircraft Carriers

Beginning in the 19th century, the battleship was the symbol of a nation’s naval strength. These vessels displaced tens of thousands of tons, bore massive guns, and were cloaked with the thickest armor. But their day in the sun was brief, eclipsed by the introduction of aircraft carriers between the world wars. (These are the […]
24/7 Wall St.

US Military Vehicles With The Most Powerful Engines

It would probably not surprise you that the M1 Abrams tank, 31 of which the U.S. is sending to Ukraine to defend against the Russian invasion, is among the most powerful vehicles in the U.S. military. (Here is how Ukraine’s newly bolstered tank army compares to Russia’s.) To determine the most powerful U.S. military vehicles, […]
Lord Ganesh

The D-Day Invasion: A Strategic and Tactical Masterpiece

On June 6, 1944, the Allies launched one of the most extensive amphibious invasions in history to free Nazi-occupied Europe. This invasion, known as D-Day, marked a major turning point in World War 2 and would prove to be a decisive factor in the defeat of Germany. The D-Day invasion was a complex and daring operation that required precise planning and execution and remains a testament to the bravery and skill of the Allied forces.
Interesting Engineering

End of an era: the 'Typhoon'-class submarine is no more

The Cold War's largest submarine has now officially been retired. The first and final Typhoon submarine, the Dmitry Donskoy, was decommissioned by the Russian state news agency TASS. "The Dmitry Donskoy submarine cruiser has been decommissioned from the Russian Navy. It will await utilization at a naval base in Severodvinsk...
24/7 Wall St.

The Most Notorious Cases of Betrayal in US History

Spies and traitors operate in the shadowy world of subterfuge, expedience, and uncertain allegiances. We hear about spies when they are discovered plying their spycraft, such as Mata Hari during World War I, or traitors after they switch sides in war, like Norway’s infamous collaborator Vidkun Quisling in World War II. The United States has […]
navalnews.com

Video: French Navy’s New POM OPV for the Indo-Pacific

The video includes a presentation of the first POM (Patrouilleur Outre-Mer or Offshore Patrol Vessel – OPV – for the overseas territories), the Auguste Bénébig, by its commander. This new French Navy (Marine Nationale) vessel will be based in Noumea, New Caledonia, in the Southern Pacific Ocean.
Defense One

Stop Holding Recruits to One-Size-Fits-All Standards

If the U.S. military is to attract highly tech-skilled recruits for modern warfare, its recruiting philosophies must evolve. “We need data scientists, coders and engineers as much as we need pilots, submariners and infantry,” the secretaries of the Army, Air Force, and Navy wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed. But they are still recruiting under the old vision that every soldier needs to have the physical abilities of a frontline infantryman.
Industrial Distribution

Northrop Grumman's Infrared Countermeasure Systems Approved by U.S. Army

Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Common Infrared Countermeasures (CIRCM) system has achieved Initial Operational Capability (IOC). With IOC, the U.S. Army demonstrated the ability to field, employ and maintain CIRCM in significant quantities on its rotary wing platforms. This milestone advances the accelerated fielding of CIRCM systems on more than 1,500 Army aircraft. CIRCM has met the IOC requirements for UH-60M, HH-60M, CH-47F and AH-64Es.
navalnews.com

SPY-6(V)2 EASR Radar Fitted aboard Richard M. McCool Jr

This marks the completion of EASR system deliveries for what will be the first LPD 17 Class ship and the first U.S. Navy install and activation of the SPY-6(V)2, rotating variant, S-Band radar. “The progress made is a testament to the collaboration across multiple organizations in bringing this next-generation radar...

