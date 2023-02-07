ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
aircargonews.net

Etihad Cargo looks forward to expanded European operations

Etihad Cargo is hoping to capitalise on a series of new flights the airline plans to add to its European network later this year. The carrier announced today that new services would be launched from its Abu Dhabi hub to Copenhagen and Düsseldorf, while more flights would be added to its existing operations to Frankfurt.
aircargonews.net

Challenge Group partners with EXSYN on data migration project

Challenge Group has partnered with software company EXSYN to help it safeguard data during a move to a new technology platform that will enable it to digitalise aircraft maintenance procedures. EXSYN’s aircraft data management solution, NEXUS, will play a vital role in managing the complex aircraft data flows as Challenge...
aircargonews.net

Air cargo industry provides Turkey-Syria earthquake aid

The air cargo industry has stepped up to transport humanitarian aid and supplies to victims of the devastating Turkey-Syria earthquake that hit on February 6. The 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck close to the Turkish city of Gaziantep near the Syrian border, causing extensive casualties and deaths as well as damage to buildings and infrastructure.

Comments / 0

Community Policy