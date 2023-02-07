ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

ucbjournal.com

New cost share for agricultural and forestry businesses announced

The fund will provide financial assistance to agricultural, food, forestry and nonprofit agricultural entities in Tennessee. Nashville – Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share.
fox17.com

BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
NASHVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Whitehead recognized for excellence in service

Whitehead leads TDA’s Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU), law enforcement officers who enforce state laws and regulations related to agriculture, forestry, animal health and agribusinesses. Nashville – Governor Bill Lee has recognized Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Greg Whitehead of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) with the Governor’s Excellence...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
TENNESSEE STATE
Travel Maven

This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List

Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATE

Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday

Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies. Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday. Periods of rain are expected overnight...
TENNESSEE STATE
Wbaltv.com

USGS: 2.6-magnitude earthquake reported off Delmarva's Atlantic Coast

GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday night off the Atlantic coast at the Maryland/Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS data indicates the earthquake was reported at 8:21 p.m. and was located about 18 miles east of the shoreline with a depth of...
MARYLAND STATE
Dickson County Source

WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
NASHVILLE, TN
mymix1041.com

Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter

From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
WINCHESTER, KY
allongeorgia.com

North Georgia Snow Potential Saturday Night

After a few spring like days, winter reminds us… it is still winter. An Upper Low Pressure system moving across the state Late Saturday into Early Sunday will create the chance for Snow…. *Much uncertainty exists as numerous factors are in play for this snow potential. A cold core...
GEORGIA STATE
WKRN

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro

Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
MURFREESBORO, TN

