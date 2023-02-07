Read full article on original website
ucbjournal.com
New cost share for agricultural and forestry businesses announced
The fund will provide financial assistance to agricultural, food, forestry and nonprofit agricultural entities in Tennessee. Nashville – Agricultural and forestry businesses have a new opportunity to strengthen or expand operations with an innovative program. The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) joins Governor Bill Lee in announcing the Tennessee Forestry, Agriculture and Rural Markets (FARM) cost share.
fox17.com
BJ's coming to Tennessee with first store in Nashville area
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is getting another wholesale retailer with the announcement BJ's Wholesale Club is expanding into the Midstate area. The company announced on Thursday it will open the first Tennessee location in La Vergne in the first half of the year. "The opening of our club in La Vergne represents...
National store chain closing multiple Tennessee locations
A national retail store chain recently announced that it would be closing at least two of its store locations in Tennessee early next month. Read on to learn more. Last week we reported that the Best Buy store located in Hixson would be closing permanently on Saturday, March 4, 2023.
WMAZ
Tennessee woman gets prison time for using PPP loans to fund Florida resort trip, cosmetic surgery
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — A Hawkins County woman previously convicted of wire fraud in 2019 will spend more time in prison after pleading guilty to using federal pandemic relief funds in 2021 to pay for a trip to a luxury Florida resort as well as cosmetic surgery. The U.S. Attorney's...
ucbjournal.com
Whitehead recognized for excellence in service
Whitehead leads TDA’s Agricultural Crime Unit (ACU), law enforcement officers who enforce state laws and regulations related to agriculture, forestry, animal health and agribusinesses. Nashville – Governor Bill Lee has recognized Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Greg Whitehead of the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) with the Governor’s Excellence...
Tennessee witness spots lights hovering in triangle formation overhead
A Tennessee witness at Kingsport reported watching three red-orange lights hovering in a triangle formation at 7 p.m. on March 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WATE
TN Schools closed or delayed Friday, Feb. 10
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Several districts have called off school for Friday and/or Monday due to sickness, staffing issues and off-campus traveling schedules. Below you will find the list of school districts who have announced closings for East Tennessee. Jump To:. 123 A B C D E F G...
Weather discussion: Severe winter storm to impact Tennessee with heavy snow, high winds, and thunderstorms this week
The National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center in College Park, MD has issued a short range forecast discussion for the period between 00Z Mon Feb 13 2023 and 00Z Wed Feb 15 2023. The discussion highlights the weather changes that are expected to take place across the country over the next couple of days.
This Tennessee City Made it Onto the Top 10 Rudest Cities in America List
Usually, it is the cities in the northern United States that tend to get a bad rep when it comes to unfriendly and unwelcoming attitudes. In fact, most Tennesseans take pride in their state’s friendly and welcoming nature. But, according to a new study, there's one city in Tennessee that is up there with New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston when it comes to being rude.
WATE
Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday
Periods of rain are expected overnight and will become more likely Sunday. Rain could mix with snow at times for some, but the main impacts will be across the higher elevation areas of the Smokies. Rain overnight with a rain/snow mix for some Sunday. Periods of rain are expected overnight...
This Restaurant Serves Tennessee's Best Pizza
Reader's Digest found the best pizzerias in each state, including this longtime local favorite in Tennessee.
Wbaltv.com
USGS: 2.6-magnitude earthquake reported off Delmarva's Atlantic Coast
GREENBACKVILLE, Va. — A 2.6-magnitude earthquake was recorded Wednesday night off the Atlantic coast at the Maryland/Virginia border, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The USGS data indicates the earthquake was reported at 8:21 p.m. and was located about 18 miles east of the shoreline with a depth of...
WEATHER 2-8-9,2023 Rains, Wind Advisory, Overnight Storms
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-090945- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 338 AM CST Wed Feb 8 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A few strong storms are possible after midnight tonight through around 6AM Thursday morning. The main concern will be damaging wind gusts. Non-thunderstorm winds will be strong as well. Southerly winds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts to 45 mph will be possible from midnight tonight through noon on Thursday. A Wind Advisory is in effect for this timeframe.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
mymix1041.com
Bill would require phones in Tennessee to come with an activated content filter
From WKRN in Nashville: A new bill in the Tennessee General Assembly would require content filters to be preinstalled and turned on for phones activated in the state. Sen. Joey Hensley (R- Hohenwald) wants phone manufacturers to automatically block content that is “harmful to minors,” according to the bill. Under this legislation, adults could unblock content and turn off the filter.
WKYT 27
Four from Ky. clinic indicted on federal fraud charges
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Four people have been federally indicted on more than a dozen counts of healthcare fraud-related charges. The alleged Medicare and Medicaid-related crimes happened over the course of more than three years. According to their website, Kentucky Addiction Center has four locations across the bluegrass: in Paducah,...
This Is Tennessee's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
allongeorgia.com
North Georgia Snow Potential Saturday Night
After a few spring like days, winter reminds us… it is still winter. An Upper Low Pressure system moving across the state Late Saturday into Early Sunday will create the chance for Snow…. *Much uncertainty exists as numerous factors are in play for this snow potential. A cold core...
5 Tennessee Cities Named Among The 'Dirtiest' In America
LawnStarter compared the biggest cities in the country to determine which are the "dirtiest."
WKRN
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro
Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. Surveillance video of fraud suspects in Murfreesboro. TN students investigate string of interstate murders. Californians arrested in Tennessee, accused of transporting …. Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a...
