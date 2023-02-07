Read full article on original website
Related
An engineer laid off after over 16 years at Google says 'faceless' tech giants see staff as '100% disposable'
Justin Moore, an engineering manager, said he found out he'd been laid off via an automated account deactivation and received no other communication.
A robot’s $100 billion error: Alphabet shares tank after its ChatGPT rival makes a mistake in its very first ad
It looks like Google’s new chatbot to challenge ChatGPT and OpenAI still needs a lot of work.
What Is ChatGPT? What to Know About the AI Chatbot That Will Power Microsoft Bing
What to know about the AI chatbot that will power Microsoft Bing, that has triggered a new AI race and may reshape the future of work.
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood explains the real reason behind tech layoffs
ARK Invest CEO and CIO Cathie Wood gives her perspective on what factors are driving the layoffs in the technology industry on "Mornings with Maria."
Gmail creator warns Google is 'only a year or two away from total disruption' because of AI like ChatGPT
Gmail creator Paul Buchheit says AI chatbots like ChatGPT will destroy Google in the same way that the search engine killed The Yellow Pages.
4 white-collar jobs most at risk of getting replaced by AI like ChatGPT
Artificial intelligence tools and chatbots like ChatGPT may put different types of workers at risk — from legal work to tech jobs.
Alleged Dragon Video Claims Footage is From China
It's probably CGI but everybody wants it to be real.
Microsoft upgrades Bing and Edge with ChatGPT tech to challenge Google at its own AI game
Microsoft announced new enhancements to Bing and the Edge browser using tech that powers ChatGPT.
Humans need to be 'unquestionably' in charge of powerful AI to keep things from getting out of control, Microsoft CEO says
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella was asked if a worst-case AI scenario was possible that would mean "lights-out for humanity."
Alphabet slides 9% after a report the tech titan's ad for its new Google AI chatbot Bard had inaccurate information
Alphabet stock dropped Wednesday after a report about an inaccuracy in as ad for its new Bard AI chatbot. Reuters reported the Google ad on Twitter offered an incorrect answer related to NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. ChatGPT popularity has launched a race among tech companies to integrate AI chat...
Fastest growing app in history: ChatGPT trumps TikTok and Instagram
ChatGPT may have surpassed 100 million monthly active users at the end of January, making it possibly the fastest-growing app in history, according to a report by Swiss banking giant UBS viewed by Business Insider (Feb .02). ChatGPT doubled its monthly active users since December, when it had around 57...
Apple co-founder Wozniak takes aim at ‘dishonest’ Elon Musk for misleading Tesla buyers: ‘They robbed my family of so much money’
'Woz' bought into Musk's claims of a self-driving vehicle years ago, only to be bitterly disappointed by how little turned out to be true.
binbits.com
Dogecoin Price Prediction (2023-2035)
Without any doubt, many investors are now very critical about investing in cryptocurrencies. This is due to its inherent volatility. Worthy of note that investors only want to dabble into assets capable of aiding their financial interest. Guided by this priority, they are expected to look before leaping. However, irrespective of the odds, cryptocurrencies have cemented its place as the future of investment, money and value. In few years to come, the adoption of digital assets is tipped to rise massively, thereby relegating traditional finance. Meanwhile, with thousands of the assets rocking the industry, investors are having more than enough options to pick from. One of these assets that have continued to gain attention of investors in the industry is Dogecoin, thereby necessitating its price prediction.
Chinese tech giant Alibaba is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT
At this point, Apple might as well just go ahead and announce it is working on a ChatGPT rival. As reported by CNBC, Alibaba, the Chinese technology giant Alibaba has announced that it is working on its own competitor to ChatGPT, the conversational AI developed by OpenAI that has taken the tech industry by storm over the last few months.
CNBC
Microsoft CEO Nadella calls A.I.-powered search biggest thing for company since cloud 15 years ago
Microsoft's Satya Nadella told CNBC that AI-powered search is the biggest thing to happen to the company in the nine years he's been CEO. "I have not seen something like this since I would say 2007-2008 when the cloud was just first coming out," Nadella said. "I have not seen...
Amazon employees are already using ChatGPT for software coding. They also found the AI chatbot can answer tricky AWS customer questions and write cloud training materials.
Amazon employees are quickly discovering ChatGPT's vast potential as a work assistant, even for relatively technical tasks.
Whoops: Google's ad for new ChatGPT rival Bard shows the AI chatbot giving an inaccurate answer
Google's new AI chatbot Bard showed an inaccurate answer to a question about the discoveries of the James Webb Space Telescope in an online ad.
Ex-Google engineer said his former employer isn't taking AI seriously after demoing its new tools in Paris
Alphabet's presentation from earlier this week has been called "frankly bad" and a "disaster" by critics.
CNET
Google Unveils Its ChatGPT Rival for AI-Powered Conversation
Google released its own AI chatbot similar to ChatGPT on Monday called Bard. "Bard seeks to combine the breadth of the world's knowledge with the power, intelligence, and creativity of our large language models," Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai tweeted Monday. "It draws on information from the web to provide fresh, high-quality responses."
coingeek.com
Meta lost $14B in 2022 on its metaverse bet, but Zuckerberg wants to invest more
Mark Zuckerberg believes in the future of the metaverse, and while his bet bleeds billions each year, he is committed to the cause. This was his message recently as he announced quarterly earnings for Q4 2022, revealing that Meta (NASDAQ: META) lost nearly $14 billion to his metaverse bet. In...
