Read full article on original website
Related
This Is Your Winter Skunk And Coyote Warning
It might not be on the top of your list of winter season concerns, but there are many reasons what a degree of awareness could come in handy in dealing with local wildlife. To that end, Westerville Animal Control Officer Mary Dembiec has reminded residents that they are in the midst of an active season for coyotes and skunk activity. Other Delaware County locations would be wise to pay heed to these words and suggestions.
Warning to pet owners: Coyote sightings increasing across the region, police say
News Center 7′s Kayla McDermott spoke with Brett Beatty, Wildlife Management Supervisor with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, about the cause of the increased number of coyote spotting.
columbusmessenger.com
Reading with Rosie
The Southwest Public Libraries staff members say they are always on the lookout for innovative ways to engage its youngest readers. “We set out to create positive experiences so they can develop that life-long passion for reading and learning,” said Meredith Wickham, director of the SWPL. Throughout the year,...
columbusmessenger.com
New attractions added to fair entertainment
A pig scramble, a pedal pull for adults, and autocross are new additions to this year’s Madison County Fair entertainment. Many favorite attractions are back, as well, from dirt drags to the demolition derby. Fair week is set for July 8-15. The following is the schedule of evening entertainment...
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla
COLUMBUS, OH – Police in Columbus have identified the body found inside the trunk of an abandoned Tesla of a man reported missing January. Columbus homicide bureau detectives are asking the public to assist in identifying two individuals seen walking away from the car near the time of the man’s disappearance. Hajid Jordan was found in the trunk of a Tesla Model 3 that was abandoned in a west Columbus neighborhood during the early morning hours of January 14. “The 44-year-old victim had been reported missing from Howard County, Maryland. Detectives with the Missing Persons Unit discovered the victim’s body The post Missing Columbus man found dead in Trunk of abandoned Tesla appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police warn of phone scam on the rise in central Ohio
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Police Department is alarming the public as a phone scam is circulating in central Ohio. Gahanna Detective Blair Thomas said scammers are calling and acting as law enforcement officers to receive money or personal information. During the call, scammers will act as they are from Gahanna of Columbus police […]
National Pizza Day: Where to get deals and discounts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Chains nationwide and local spots are celebrating National Pizza Day on Thursday with deals and discounts all day. Find a location near you below. Bravo Italian Kitchen E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. Locations. Brio Italian Grille E-club members can order flatbreads for 50% off on Thursday. […]
Cat Ramos continues to connect with her ancestors through art
After moving to Columbus from California with her family at age 7, Cat Ramos had difficulty finding places where she could connect with her culture (the artist has family roots in both Mexican and El Salvador). One exception, however, were the city’s Mexican restaurants, where she discovered artwork rooted in her ancestry, the murals adorning the walls introducing her to Aztec mythologies such as the tale of Popocatépetl and Iztaccíhuatl.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Firefighters respond to mobile home fire in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Emergency services are currently responding to a working fire at a mobile home located in the 500 block of Renick Avenue. The call was received by dispatchers shortly after 2 p.m. and fire crews, along with law enforcement, quickly rushed to the scene. At this...
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus
I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
sciotopost.com
Fairfield County – People Trapped in Elevator
Fairfield County – Emergency crews are heading to Baltimore to assist multiple people who are trapped in an elevator. According to early reports fire departments have been dispatched to 1051 South Main Street in Baltimore. Several people have been reported to be stuck in the elevator due to a power outage at the structure.
tourcounsel.com
Columbus City Center | Shopping mall in Ohio
Columbus City Center (known locally as City Center) was a 1,250,000 sq ft (116,000 m2), three-level shopping center in Columbus, Ohio. It was located in the city's downtown, near the Ohio Statehouse, next to the Ohio Theatre, and connected to a Hyatt hotel. The mall had a large parking structure attached that, despite the mall's closure in 2009, is still used extensively by downtown workers.
sciotopost.com
Chillicothe Police Chase Couple on Foot for Thefts from Walmart
CHILLICOTHE -It was an all-out foot chase on Wednesday after a couple was caught stealing items from Walmart and ran from Police. According to the Chillicothe police department, they were dispatched to Walmart on River Trace Ln at 5:44 on Wednesday for the report of a theft. When they arrived loss prevention pointed to two people running from Walmart and into the woods located southeast of the lot. Officers gave chase on foot. Descriptions of the two were a male wearing a blue shirt and camo pants along with a female wearing a red shirt, fleeing the scene.
OnlyInYourState
Ohio Has A Brand New Theme Park With Roller Coasters, Rides, And Restaurants
In Southwest Ohio, Warren County has long been hailed as Ohio’s Largest Playground, a place filled with water parks, adventure parks, and, of course, one of the best amusement parks in the country. Kings Island has been entertaining generations of Ohioans since 1972, providing an ever-evolving experience for roller coaster enthusiasts, thrill seekers, and families alike. The 2023 season promises to be one for the books, with the opening of Adventure Port, a new theme park at Kings Island sure to delight guests young and old.
Marysville police investigating messages of hate distributed in neighborhood
MARYSVILLE, Ohio — At Countryside Estates Mobile Home Park in Marysville, a maintenance worker was just beginning his day Tuesday morning when he made an alarming discovery. That’s according to Chastity Hudnall, the property manager. “This is very shocking and disturbing that we saw this type of stuff,”...
columbusmessenger.com
‘Fictional Reality’ exhibit opens Feb. 16
The first exhibit of the year at the London Arts Center will showcase the work of Ken Madden. The exhibit runs Feb. 16-March 19. A native of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Madden moved to the United States in 1971. He has lived in the Galloway area just outside of West Jefferson for the past 47 years. Recently retired, he spent most of his career working as a designer.
Bexley father plans to sue district if action isn't taken after racist incident
BEXLEY, Ohio — Some parents are demanding action after a racist incident happened at Bexley Middle School on Friday. At a board meeting on Wednesday, school leaders said a racist image appeared as two students were reading during the morning announcements last Friday. The image was of an orangutan...
614now.com
National Korean BBQ and hot pot chain opens first Columbus eatery
While the tail-end of winter is still hanging on here in central Ohio, a new Korean barbecue spot on the city’s northwest side can help you keep the colder weather at bay. KPOT Korean BBQ & Hot Pot officially opened its sole Columbus location yesterday. The eatery is located at 5240 Bethel Center Mall, in the former home of Buffalo Wild Wings.
sciotopost.com
Ross County – Twin Township Dissolves EMS Department After Struggling with Calls
ROSS COUNTY – Twin Township has dissolved its EMS service after citing too long of wait times to respond. The Fire Department said that they plan to enter into an EMS contact with three surrounding townships to provide service to Twin Residences. In a public report, the fire department...
Comments / 0