Malden, MA

New York Post

Students protest after New Hampshire school district bans urinals

Students walked out of a New Hampshire school in protest of the district banning the use of urinals and shared spaces in locker rooms, according to a report. On Friday, about 150 students walked out of Milford High School and middle school in protest of the new bathroom restrictions. The protest came after a lengthy debate by the board of education over whether to separate school bathrooms and locker rooms at the school by the sex assigned at birth and not gender identity, The Boston Globe reported. The students demonstrated for about 45 minutes, according to Superintendent Christi Michaud. “They feel as though...
MILFORD, NH
1420 WBSM

Marshfield Restaurant Cancels Booking Planned as Fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy

A Marshfield restaurant has canceled an event that was booked and promoted as a fundraiser for Lindsay Clancy, the Duxbury mother who allegedly murdered her three children. According to a Facebook post from Haddad’s Ocean Restaurant in Marshfield, the planned February 20 event – which was not being put on by the restaurant, but rather by a group that had booked the space – was canceled after the restaurant received further information as to the purpose of the event.
MARSHFIELD, MA
texasbreaking.com

Tragedy Strikes Wealthy Massachusetts Family: 911 Call Reveals Murder-Suicide Result of Domestic Violence

Early Thursday morning, a 911 call from inside a $2 million Andover, Massachusetts home revealed a disturbing and tragic situation. Andrew Robinson, 56, his wife Linda, 55, and their 12-year-old son Sebastian were found dead with gunshot wounds. Andrew’s death was ruled as a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.
ANDOVER, MA
whdh.com

Former Everett Public Schools superintendent found guilty of indecent assault and battery

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Former Everett Public Schools superintendent Fred Foresteire was found guilty of two counts of indecent assault and battery Thursday following a jury trial, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Everett Police Chief Steven Mazzie announced. Foresteire had been the superintendent of the Everett Public Schools for...
The City of Malden (Official)

Grand Opening Celebration of Bay State Physical Therapy

Mayor Gary Christensen was pleased to recently welcome Bay State Physical Therapy to 150 Commercial Street located in the same plaza as Super 88. The team at Bay State is dedicated to delivering best-in-class care and an exceptional patient experience. With a focus on orthopedics, Bay State PT-Malden works with patients of all ages and abilities. They are excited to share their newly renovated space, allowing them to provide quality care in a beautiful environment.
STOUGHTON, MA
iheart.com

Massachusetts Police Identify Body Found In Charles River

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — A body found in Charles River on Thursday has been identified, officials said. Massachusetts State Police have identified the body as 55-year-old Tale Assalif of Cambridge. At around 12:30 P.M. on Thursday, police received reports a body had been seen in the river. A...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

Malden Conservation Commission Seeks New Member

Mayor Gary Christenson is reaching out to Malden residents in an effort to fill a vacancy on the Malden Conservation Commission. The Conservation Commission is a local board, appointed by the Mayor and confirmed by the City Council. The Commission was established as a regulatory body administering the performance standards of the Wetlands Protection Act (Mass. General Laws c. 131, Section 40), the Rivers Protection Act and preserving the interests of conservation land. The Commission advises other city boards and officials on aspects of conservation and environmentally related issues. Appointees are elected to two-year terms. Although the Commission meets as needed, meetings are held on Tuesday evenings at 7 PM.
MALDEN, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Police: New Bedford man, Westport woman, arrested after multiple drugs, thousands in cash, seized

A Westport woman and a New Bedford man were recently arrested on drug charges after multiple drugs and several grand in cash were reportedly seized by police. During this month, members of the Police Department Narcotics Unit developed information regarding distribution of illicit narcotics within Portsmouth. The subsequent investigation identified...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The City of Malden (Official)

The City of Malden (Official)

