Students walked out of a New Hampshire school in protest of the district banning the use of urinals and shared spaces in locker rooms, according to a report. On Friday, about 150 students walked out of Milford High School and middle school in protest of the new bathroom restrictions. The protest came after a lengthy debate by the board of education over whether to separate school bathrooms and locker rooms at the school by the sex assigned at birth and not gender identity, The Boston Globe reported. The students demonstrated for about 45 minutes, according to Superintendent Christi Michaud. “They feel as though...

MILFORD, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO