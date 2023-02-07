Ben Affleck Goes Viral After Looking Absolutely Miserable at the 2023 Grammys

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

This year’s Grammy Awards ceremony left the world with plenty to talk about. There was Kacey Musgraves’ heartfelt tribute to Loretta Lynn, Shania Twain’s bold and funky outfit, and big wins for Willie Nelson and Bonnie Raitt. Then, there was Ben Affleck’s resting bored face.

The Good Will Hunting star attended the Grammys with his wife, Jennifer Lopez who was there to present the Best Pop Vocal Album award. Throughout the evening, the cameras would pan to their table to reveal a less-than-enthused Affleck. Before long, fans took note of his facial expressions and made him the meme of the night.

Several Twitter users posted screengrabs of Affleck’s stone-faced expressions with captions like “Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin’” or asking the Oscar winner to blink if he’s okay. Another said he was “how every man dragged to a couples’ baby shower looks.”

Ben Affleck didn’t even look enthused when Chris Stapleton and Stevie wonder shared the stage and brought the house down. Seeing something like that happen live would be enough to change just about anyone’s mood, but Affleck remained unmoved.

At one point in the evening, it appeared that Affleck and Lopez had a brief yet heated exchange. According to a lip reader who spoke to the Daily Mail, Lopez tried to get Affleck to get in the groove of things but failed. “Stop,” she told him according to the lip reader. “Look more friendly. Look motivated.” He replied saying he “might” try to look a little more excited about sitting in the front row of music’s biggest night.

What Was Up with Ben Affleck?

It seems that Jennifer Lopez saw the internet’s reaction to Ben Affleck’s lack of enthusiasm and wanted to let everyone know they had a great time at the Grammys. She took to Instagram to share a montage of videos from the big night. “Always the best time with my love, my husband,” she wrote in the caption.

A source close to the couple reached out to Entertainment Tonight to clear the air about Affleck’s RBF. “Jen and Ben had a fun date night out at the Grammys, but they have both been very busy working on several projects, and Ben was feeling tired,” the source revealed. “He wanted to go and support Jen, but he wasn’t his usual self.”

“Jen had a great time and wanted Ben to be excited to be there, but she understood where he was coming from,” the source added. Additionally, they pointed out that big events like that aren’t Ben Affleck’s cup of tea. They added that Lopez knows her hubby is “more of a homebody and it isn’t his thing to be out at events all the time.”