Among the World’s Top Ocean Carrier Companies, ZIM Shipping Lines to Expand to Weekly Service with Larger Ships. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February. ZIM will also increase the size of its ships coming into the port by nearly 50 percent—first utilizing 6,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container vessels, and eventually 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container ships.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO