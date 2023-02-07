Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What’s Up? Media’s 2023 Summer Camps You Should Know
Our staff at What’s Up? Media works hard months ahead of time to get quality magazines out each month for our readers. Parents plan ahead similarly, for their kids. For this reason, each February we put together our summer camp guide. This guide has plenty of options for both educational and athletic camps in our area. Check them out to help plan your summer!
The City of Annapolis Offers $200K in Adopt-a-Community Grants
Annapolis, MD – The City of Annapolis is continuing to roll out up to $200,000 in “Adopt-a-Community” grant funds available to non-profit organizations that serve Annapolis communities. The maximum grant for each organization is $25,000. The funding eligibility period runs through the end of the City’s fiscal year, June 2023.
Meet Elfie Eberle of Orphan Grain Train
Elfie Eberle acquires generous donations from hospitals: hundreds of wheelchairs, beds, crutches, walkers, and portable commodes. And from one company, she secured 3,000 medical stents. All of this for her organization, the Orphan Grain Train. The national nonprofit distributes these items and other medical supplies to communities in need throughout the United States and 69 other countries.
Moore Announces Expanded Port of Baltimore E-Commerce Shipping Service
Among the World’s Top Ocean Carrier Companies, ZIM Shipping Lines to Expand to Weekly Service with Larger Ships. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Wes Moore announced that ZIM Shipping Lines, one of the top ocean carrier container companies in the world and major container shipping customer at Maryland’s Port of Baltimore is doubling its service to the state, increasing its E-commerce Baltimore Express frequency from bi-weekly to weekly, beginning at the end of February. ZIM will also increase the size of its ships coming into the port by nearly 50 percent—first utilizing 6,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container vessels, and eventually 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit container ships.
