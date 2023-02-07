Read full article on original website
blavity.com
The Mother Of Nick Cannon's 9th Child, LaNisha Cole, Responds To Rumors That She's Pregnant With His 13th
LaNisha Cole wants the pregnancy rumors to stop! The model recently took to her Instagram Story to dispel rumors she is carrying Nick Cannon’s 13th child. Cole is the mother of Cannon’s ninth child, 4-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon. She posted the Story in reaction to haters speculating...
Florida Strawberry Festival Loses Headliner & Gains 5 More: Here's Who's Set To Take The Stage Instead
With the 2023 iteration of Florida's Strawberry Fest right around the corner, snagging tickets to see your favorite talent might have already been on your to-do list. With notable names like Willie Nelson, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Halestorm, and more announced back in November of 2022, the headliners for Florida Strawberry Festival 2023 was already shaping up to be a musical hit and blast from the past for fruit munchers, lyric lovers, and nostalgia seekers alike. Five additional artists now flesh out the roster of over 20 performers, while one leaves the line-up.
The Hollywood Gossip
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
