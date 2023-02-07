Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse
STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
inkfreenews.com
YWCA Northeast Indiana Creates Lasting Effect With COVID-19 Impact Grants
INDIANAPOLIS — In late 2021, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority awarded COVID-19 Impact Grants totaling just under $600,000 to six nonprofit organizations, including YWCA Northeast Indiana, to assist Indiana’s low-income communities in their service areas to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.
inkfreenews.com
Hoosier Businesses Named To ‘Best Small Companies’ List
JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two Indiana companies are included in Forbes’ ranking of “America’s Best Small Companies” for 2023. The publication ranked companies based on a variety of factors, including earnings growth, sales growth and return on equity over a 12-month and five-year period. Forbes...
inkfreenews.com
Rokita Under Investigation By State Disciplinary Commission, According To Attorney Petition
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is under investigation by the state Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. That confirmation, first reported by the Indiana Citizen, comes from a petition by a Washington, D.C. attorney to represent Rokita. The filing does not say exactly what Rokita is being investigated for. But it’s related...
Comments / 0