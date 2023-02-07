ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

WCHS Graduate Gains Experience At Indiana Statehouse

STATEHOUSE — Mason Charlton is serving as an intern for the Indiana Senate Majority Caucus during the 2023 legislative session, said State Sen. Ryan Mishler (R-Mishawaka). Charlton, a resident of Warsaw, is the son of Craig and Cindy Charlton. He graduated from Warsaw Community High School and is a junior at IUPUI studying business management with a pre-law track.
YWCA Northeast Indiana Creates Lasting Effect With COVID-19 Impact Grants

INDIANAPOLIS — In late 2021, Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority awarded COVID-19 Impact Grants totaling just under $600,000 to six nonprofit organizations, including YWCA Northeast Indiana, to assist Indiana’s low-income communities in their service areas to prevent, prepare for and respond to the pandemic.
Hoosier Businesses Named To ‘Best Small Companies’ List

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Two Indiana companies are included in Forbes’ ranking of “America’s Best Small Companies” for 2023. The publication ranked companies based on a variety of factors, including earnings growth, sales growth and return on equity over a 12-month and five-year period. Forbes...
