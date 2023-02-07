Read full article on original website
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Reveals She's in an Exclusive Relationship After Kody Brown Breakup
Watch: "Sister Wives" Stars Kody Brown & Christine Brown Split After 25 Years. Sister Wives star Christine Brown has found her dream man, more than a year after her breakup from Kody Brown. A little over a week after revealing that she had started dating, the 50-year-old shared a major...
Drew Barrymore unleashes her inner housewife as Teresa Giudice teaches her how to flip a table
Drew Barrymore just got an entertaining lesson on how to channel her inner rage like one of the "Real Housewives." During an interview with Teresa Giudice, who stars on "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," Barrymore admitted that she has always loved one particular scene from Season One of the show (aka the infamous table-flipping moment).
Heather Rae El Moussa shares postpartum photo one week after welcoming son
Heather Rae El Moussa has given fans and followers on social media a new look at her life after navigating her first week as a mom. The “Selling Sunset” star, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa on Jan. 31, recently took to her Instagram story with both a selfie and a note about her current routine.
Little People’s Isabel Roloff shares rare photo of son Mateo, 1, and reveals baby’s major milestone in new post
ISABEL Roloff has shared a rare photo of her one-year-old son Mateo and opened up about his most recent baby milestone. The Little People Big World star has previously made her feelings known regarding posting her little boy on social media. But Isabel, 26, broke tradition with a snapshot of...
Is Dr. Now Married? What to Know About the 'My 600-lb Life' Personality's Marital Status
The long-running reality series My 600-lb Life on TLC has had a revolving door of new personalities throughout its 11-season run. The show follows the daily lives of different morbidly obese individuals, each of whom begins their time on the series weighing at least 600 pounds or more. Each episode is dedicated to one person or group as they ultimately decide to lose weight and take several steps toward that goal, whether it involves exercise, controlled eating habits, or supplemental surgery.
‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey Roloff Knows Jeremy Roloff Won’t Approve of This Photo: ‘Sorry Jer’
Audrey Roloff posted a photo to Instagram that shows Jeremy Roloff sleeping -- and she knows he won't approve. Here's what's going on with the 'Little People, Big World' stars.
Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps
Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
Twin Psychics Claimed Princess Diana Believed Camilla Parker Bowles Was ‘Better Suited to Be Queen’
Twin psychics claim they received a message from Princess Diana in 2018 which said she forgave Camilla Parker Bowles for her affair with King Charles III and she wanted her to become queen consort.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Pregnant wife wants stepdaughter to move out; husband says no because she can't afford it; wife pushes and gets handled
It looks like one pregnant woman is not too keen on her young adult stepdaughter still living at home, as she has suggested to her husband that his daughter move out to "make room for the baby." But she doesn't understand why her request was so wrong and takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know
Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after suffering reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. However, her official cause of death remains undetermined pending a toxicology report. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died hours after paramedics responded to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest at her home, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Presley was 54.
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'
“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old,” Amy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton is thrilled now that her family of four is complete. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 35-year-old recalls the moment she became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via caesarean section with husband Michael. "Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully,...
Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo
Christine Brown was all smiles as she posed with her five daughters and two of her grandsons Christine Brown has a lot to smile about. The Sister Wives star celebrated daughter Gwendlyn Brown's engagement over the weekend, reuniting with all five of her daughters in the photo shared on Instagram Monday. Christine stands in between Ysabel, 19, and Gwendlyn, 21, with Truely, 12, standing in front of them. Aspyn, 27, stands on one end of the photo with Mykelti, 26, on the other, holding her twin sons, Archer and Ace,...
Man told his "nephew" the truth about him and his wife being his biological parents; wife livid he didn't tell her first
Sometimes a family secret gets to a point where it just can't be kept any longer. This evidently is what happened when one man let the cat out of the bag about his paternity status as it pertained to his "nephew" who is really his biological son. He takes to a Reddit post to explain the situation.
John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy
Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!
We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
Joe Manganiello learns he’s part Black in an episode of 'Finding Your Roots'
Joe Manganiello discovers a surprising truth from his family's past in the latest episode of “Finding Your Roots,” which aired on Feb. 7. While researching the actor's family tree, the show's team quickly realizes that his DNA doesn't match up with his paternal grandfather's. This leaves the team...
‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Might Financially Suffer the Most if Show Is Canceled
If 'Little People, Big World' gets canceled, Jeremy and Audrey Roloff might take the biggest hit in their wallets. Here's what we think.
Dad says he took toddler son for a manicure after teacher told him it’s ‘only for girls’
A California man took his toddler son for a manicure after he said the boy’s teacher said “painting your nails is only for girls.”. “My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!” Christian Shearhod said in a video shared to TikTok on Saturday.
