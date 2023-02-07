ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

TODAY.com

Heather Rae El Moussa shares postpartum photo one week after welcoming son

Heather Rae El Moussa has given fans and followers on social media a new look at her life after navigating her first week as a mom. The “Selling Sunset” star, who welcomed a baby boy with husband Tarek El Moussa on Jan. 31, recently took to her Instagram story with both a selfie and a note about her current routine.
Distractify

Is Dr. Now Married? What to Know About the 'My 600-lb Life' Personality's Marital Status

The long-running reality series My 600-lb Life on TLC has had a revolving door of new personalities throughout its 11-season run. The show follows the daily lives of different morbidly obese individuals, each of whom begins their time on the series weighing at least 600 pounds or more. Each episode is dedicated to one person or group as they ultimately decide to lose weight and take several steps toward that goal, whether it involves exercise, controlled eating habits, or supplemental surgery.
POPSUGAR

Salma Hayek's Daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, Is Following in Her Footsteps

Salma Hayek loves being a mother. The actor became a first-time parent at the age of 41 when she welcomed her daughter, Valentina Paloma Pinault, with husband François-Henri Pinault in September 2007. During an appearance on "The Oprah Winfrey Show" in April 2008, Hayek said that although it was "a little nerve-racking" to have a child later in life, she realized it was actually "the best time" for her to become a mother.
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Popculture

Lisa Marie Presley Cause of Death: What We Know

Lisa Marie Presley died on Jan. 12 after suffering reportedly suffering a cardiac arrest. However, her official cause of death remains undetermined pending a toxicology report. Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, died hours after paramedics responded to a report of a woman in full cardiac arrest at her home, the Los Angeles County Fire Department said. Presley was 54.
People

1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Recalls Birth of 'Precious' Second Baby: 'I've Always Wanted Two Kids'

“Being a mom is what I’ve wanted to do since I was 5 years old,” Amy Slaton said in PEOPLE’s exclusive look at Tuesday’s episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters Amy Slaton is thrilled now that her family of four is complete. In PEOPLE's exclusive clip of Tuesday's episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters, the 35-year-old recalls the moment she became a mother of two, welcoming her second baby via caesarean section with husband Michael. "Amy went into a C-section about 7:15 this morning. The doctor warned us about the complications because of her weight but thankfully,...
People

Sister Wives' Christine Brown Poses with All Five Daughters at Gwendlyn's Engagement Party: Photo

Christine Brown was all smiles as she posed with her five daughters and two of her grandsons Christine Brown has a lot to smile about. The Sister Wives star celebrated daughter Gwendlyn Brown's engagement over the weekend, reuniting with all five of her daughters in the photo shared on Instagram Monday. Christine stands in between Ysabel, 19, and Gwendlyn, 21, with Truely, 12, standing in front of them. Aspyn, 27, stands on one end of the photo with Mykelti, 26, on the other, holding her twin sons, Archer and Ace,...
RadarOnline

John Stamos 'Devastated' His 'Full House' Family Is Unraveling Due To Scandal & Tragedy

Notorious nice guy John Stamos is heartbroken his Full House TV family has been destroyed by scandal and tragedy, RadarOnline.com has learned. "John is a get-along kind of guy," confided a pal, who said the 59-year-old screen stud — known for playing the "have mercy" heartthrob Uncle Jesse — "really believed" in the sweet values of the schmaltzy sitcom and its sequel, Fuller House.He adored how the actors projected a "loving atmosphere," the friend explained.But in 2020, that all changed when Stamos' co-star Lori Loughlin, 58, who played his loving wife Rebecca Donaldson Katsopolis, was thrown in prison for two...
The Hollywood Gossip

David Woolley: Identified as Christine Brown's Brand New Boyfriend!

We now know who he is, Sister Wives fans. Earlier this week, Christine Brown nearly brought down the Internet when she told Instagram followers that she was no longer single. “I just have to tell you, I am dating someone exclusively!” Christine told fans, adding of her then-unnamed lover:
TODAY.com

Dad says he took toddler son for a manicure after teacher told him it’s ‘only for girls’

A California man took his toddler son for a manicure after he said the boy’s teacher said “painting your nails is only for girls.”. “My son came home from school upset because his teacher told him that painting his nails is only for girls, so today I’m taking him to the nail shop!” Christian Shearhod said in a video shared to TikTok on Saturday.
