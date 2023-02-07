ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterville, ME

Old Town Police Charge 2 with Aggravated Drug Trafficking

A search prompted by an outstanding warrant in Old Town resulted in two arrests and the seizure of multiple drugs. The two people who face charges in connection with this investigation are Old Town residents Brandy Mylen, age 38, and Edward Janak, age 48. Why Were Police at the Apartment?
OLD TOWN, ME
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor

Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
BANGOR, ME
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties

Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
MAINE STATE
The 2023 Moxie Festival Is July 7th-July 9th

Three days of wicked cool events happen July 7th-July 9th, at the 41st Annual Moxie Festival. Join Moxie lovers from Maine, the US and abroad, as they celebrate Maine's most famous beverage. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival is held on the second weekend of July in Lisbon, Maine. I always...
LISBON, ME
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good

It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
MAINE STATE
Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend

Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
BANGOR, ME
The Steller’s Sea Eagle, A Maine Favorite, Has Returned to Roost

Maine seems to be a pretty bird friendly state. Maine seems to just adore birds. And I don't just mean the folks who enjoy going out to hunt them. If you follow the Maine Wildlife page on Facebook, you'll see people constantly posting cool photos of turkeys, or partridge, or even just pigeons doing weird things. But about a year ago, people were losing their minds over the Steller's Sea Eagle.
MAINE STATE
Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name

A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
BANGOR, ME
Hampden to Hold Public Forum On Western Ave – Route 1A Redesign

Hampden has grown a lot since I was a kid. This whole area of Penobscot County has in tons of ways, but when I grew up there, the population was barely 5,000. These days it's swollen up to almost double that. New schools, new town office... you name it. Hampden has had to change with the times like any place that grows every year.
HAMPDEN, ME
Foo Fighters Are Coming To Orono! Well … Sort Of

This may be the closest to a Foos show that we get in 2023. In 2022, Foo Fighters canceled several tour dates including the July 27 show in Bangor, at Maine Savings Amphitheater, following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday while the band was playing dates in South America.
ORONO, ME
The Grand Opening Of ‘Downtown Charcuterie’ In Bangor Is Friday

Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in the last few years, now there will be a business devoted to it, right in the heart of Downtown Bangor. The word “charcuterie” is a French term for a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, primarily from pork. But now it has also become synonymous with wooden boards piled high with meats and tasty treats, such as cheese, produce, crackers, toast, artisan bread, and dips or sauces.
BANGOR, ME
Bangor Parks & Rec Offers Parents A Kid-Free Date Night Friday

With Valentine's Day fast approaching and falling on a Tuesday this year, there's no doubt many will be looking to take advantage of the weekend to do a little celebrating. The folks at the Bangor Parks and Rec Department are aware of just how tricky fitting a date night into a schedule can be for most parents, so they've organized a special "Valentine's Parent Night Out" for this coming Friday night.
BANGOR, ME
Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public

If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
BANGOR, ME
Big Time Rush Coming to Bangor; Here’s How to Win Tickets

When Big Time Rush comes to Bangor on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, we want to give our loyal listeners free tickets to the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. But, since you listen to Z107.3, you can win them before you can buy them. Just enter below.
BANGOR, ME
Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month

It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
UNION, ME
Brewer, ME
