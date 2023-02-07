Read full article on original website
Miracle Rescue: Maine Dog Lost in the Woods for 42 Days Faced -20 Degree Temps
No pet owner wants to feel the anxiety of realizing that your beloved friend and family member has gone missing. That anxiety is compounded when a pet is lost during a stretch of weather that seems unsurvivable. But that anxiety was felt by a woman in Madison, Maine, in January, as her adored 7-year-old German Shepherd named Leigha went missing.
Old Town Police Charge 2 with Aggravated Drug Trafficking
A search prompted by an outstanding warrant in Old Town resulted in two arrests and the seizure of multiple drugs. The two people who face charges in connection with this investigation are Old Town residents Brandy Mylen, age 38, and Edward Janak, age 48. Why Were Police at the Apartment?
Maine Teacher Heroically Saves First Grader’s Life While He Was Choking at School
Maine is home to the most beautiful coastline, the prettiest mountain ranges and the absolute best teachers the world has to offer. And that has never been more evident than it is right now. Over the years we have heard countless stories of Maine teachers being absolute rock stars for...
Maine State Police Offer More Info on I-95 Crashes in Bangor
Maine State Police say no one was hurt in two crashes Tuesday afternoon on I-95 near the Broadway exit. Maine State Police asked drivers to avoid the area of the Broadway Exit of I-95 at approximately 5:30 Tuesday afternoon, while Troopers dealt with 'several crashes.' This morning, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told us the incidents began as a State Trooper dealt with a pedestrian on the interstate, and had their blue lights activated. Traffic began backing up, as the Trooper worked to resolve the situation, and that's when two separate rear-end crashes occurred.
Penquis Has $1.9M in Heat Funds for Residents of 3 Maine Counties
Residents of three Maine counties are encouraged to apply for a portion of nearly $2 million in heating assistance available now from Penquis. The announcement was made this week that Penquis has received over $1.9 million in LD3 funding, which will help some Mainers pay their heating bills. The funds are being distributed in $800 increments, which are being paid directly to energy vendors on behalf of income eligible households. After the recent cold snap that had everyone cranking up their heat, this money will really come in handy to help get through the winter.
WATCH: Cute Young Maine Seal in a Dangerous Situation Gets a Helping Hand
Scrolling through social media is always a gamble. Your feed is always full of random things that could get you angry and all riled up, maybe make you sad, or get you excited and happy, you never really know what you’re going to stumble upon. That very gamble is...
The 2023 Moxie Festival Is July 7th-July 9th
Three days of wicked cool events happen July 7th-July 9th, at the 41st Annual Moxie Festival. Join Moxie lovers from Maine, the US and abroad, as they celebrate Maine's most famous beverage. Since 1982, The Moxie Festival is held on the second weekend of July in Lisbon, Maine. I always...
More Maine, New Hampshire Bed Bath & Beyond Stores to Close for Good
It has been a rough time for Bed Bath & Beyond over the past several months. The longtime home goods retailer has seen a "restructuring" after a downturn in profits, while expenses continued to soar. That led to an initial wave of Bed Bath & Beyond store closures, some of which were in New England. As it turns out, the chain wasn't done with store closures, and three more Maine and New Hampshire locations are poised to be shuddered.
Funeral For Specialty Sweets Owner Planned For This Weekend
Last month, we brought you the sad news that Bangor mom of four, and local business owner Eliza Butler passed away, on New Year's Day, after a courageous battle with Cancer. Butler owned Specialty Sweets in Bangor for several years before closing the shop to dedicate time to her family.
The Steller’s Sea Eagle, A Maine Favorite, Has Returned to Roost
Maine seems to be a pretty bird friendly state. Maine seems to just adore birds. And I don't just mean the folks who enjoy going out to hunt them. If you follow the Maine Wildlife page on Facebook, you'll see people constantly posting cool photos of turkeys, or partridge, or even just pigeons doing weird things. But about a year ago, people were losing their minds over the Steller's Sea Eagle.
Super Popular Downtown Bangor Coffee Shop to Change Ownership, Name
A good chunk of my life revolves around coffee. I do a morning show... So I get out of bed everyday somewhere between 3:30am - 4:00am. The first thing I do after letting the dog out is to get the coffee started. I tried to do it the other way around once, and he let me know that was not acceptable. But otherwise, first chance I get, the coffee pot goes on. It's a morning necessity.
Hampden to Hold Public Forum On Western Ave – Route 1A Redesign
Hampden has grown a lot since I was a kid. This whole area of Penobscot County has in tons of ways, but when I grew up there, the population was barely 5,000. These days it's swollen up to almost double that. New schools, new town office... you name it. Hampden has had to change with the times like any place that grows every year.
Foo Fighters Are Coming To Orono! Well … Sort Of
This may be the closest to a Foos show that we get in 2023. In 2022, Foo Fighters canceled several tour dates including the July 27 show in Bangor, at Maine Savings Amphitheater, following the tragic death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died Friday while the band was playing dates in South America.
The Grand Opening Of ‘Downtown Charcuterie’ In Bangor Is Friday
Charcuterie boards have become all the rage in the last few years, now there will be a business devoted to it, right in the heart of Downtown Bangor. The word “charcuterie” is a French term for a line of cooking devoted to prepared meat products, primarily from pork. But now it has also become synonymous with wooden boards piled high with meats and tasty treats, such as cheese, produce, crackers, toast, artisan bread, and dips or sauces.
Bangor Parks & Rec Offers Parents A Kid-Free Date Night Friday
With Valentine's Day fast approaching and falling on a Tuesday this year, there's no doubt many will be looking to take advantage of the weekend to do a little celebrating. The folks at the Bangor Parks and Rec Department are aware of just how tricky fitting a date night into a schedule can be for most parents, so they've organized a special "Valentine's Parent Night Out" for this coming Friday night.
Groundhog Be Darned…Bangor’s Broadway Dairy Queen To Open For Season Wednesday
Yes, we may have just experienced a record-setting arctic blast of below zero temps, but there are some, like myself, who can never quite get ice cream out of our minds, regardless of the weather. And those of us who are die-hard ice cream lovers wince a little every time...
Grab Your Skates: Orono’s Ice Rinks Open To The Public
If you're looking for an outdoor skating rink to check out, that is not too far from Bangor, the town of Orono's two outdoor rinks are now finally open. They constructed their Pop-Up Rink back on January 10th, but between the mild conditions and a liner that wasn't holding the water the rink had been filled with, there was a bit of a delayed opening that one.
Brewer Wants To Pick Your Brain & Possibly Reward You For It
The fine folks with the City of Brewer want to pick your brain: they want to know what kind of businesses you enjoy having in the area, and what you'd like to see come to town. They've got a survey up on the City of Brewer website. According to D’arcy...
Big Time Rush Coming to Bangor; Here’s How to Win Tickets
When Big Time Rush comes to Bangor on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, we want to give our loyal listeners free tickets to the show. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. But, since you listen to Z107.3, you can win them before you can buy them. Just enter below.
Update On Union Farmers, Whose Barn Collapsed Last Month
It was the end of January, following a pair of terrible storms that dumped a huge amount of snow and then a huge amount of freezing rain across the state when the Green Meadow Farm suffered an awful blow; the barn housing about 50 of their animals, including cows, pigs, chickens, and a donkey, collapsed under the weight of all that wet snow.
