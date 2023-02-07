Free hats and gloves are available at seven Toledo Library branches and Mobile Services. If you or someone you know needs a little help staying warm, there are free adult size hats and gloves available at Birmingham, Kent, Lagrange, Locke, Main, Mott, and South and at select Mobile Services locations. Sets come in one size. They fit most adults, but children are welcome to have a set if needed. One set per person, while supplies last.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO