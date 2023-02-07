Read full article on original website
University of Toledo Celebrates Black History Month with Events Scheduled Through February
The University of Toledo will celebrate the heritage and history of African Americans with a series of events and activities for students, faculty and staff throughout Black History Month. Events include spaces for conversations with local beauty salon and barber shop owners as well as the 53rd Annual Black Student...
Registration Now Open for Notre Dame Academy's Summer Camps
Registration is now open for Notre Dame Academy's Discovery and Academic Camps. The popular summer camps for girls in grades K-12 offer opportunities for summer fun in STEM, Exploration,Cooking, Art, Sports, and Performance. Register by March 31, 2023 to receive $20 off. Learn more at www.nda.org/explore/summer/. Press Release Contact Name:...
United Way of Greater Toledo Celebrates 211 Day with Happy Hour Fundraiser Series
On 211 Day, United Way is coming to YOU! Join us for casual fundraising events to learn about 211 and network with donors and volunteers. Meet United Way and 211 staff, network with community advocates, get access to resources and learn about the 211 database of more than 800 organizations and 2,300 programs.
Toledo Library Providing Hats and Gloves to People in Need
Free hats and gloves are available at seven Toledo Library branches and Mobile Services. If you or someone you know needs a little help staying warm, there are free adult size hats and gloves available at Birmingham, Kent, Lagrange, Locke, Main, Mott, and South and at select Mobile Services locations. Sets come in one size. They fit most adults, but children are welcome to have a set if needed. One set per person, while supplies last.
Toledo Police Department Invites Residents to Attend Quality of Life Community Meetings
The Toledo Police Department is hosting a series of quality of life community meetings in order to provide residents with an opportunity to share their thoughts and opinions on TPD's 2022 department initiatives. The community meetings will provide a forum for residents to ask questions, provide feedback, and offer suggestions...
Toledo Opera to Hold Children’s Chorus Auditions for Celebrazione del Coro
Toledo Opera is seeking boys and girls ages 9-14 with unchanged voices to sing in the children’s chorus of Celebrazione del Coro (Mar./Apr. 2023 commitment) on February 19, 2023. Auditions will be held at Toledo Opera Offices, 425 Jefferson Ave., Suite 601 from 3:00 pm until 4:30 pm. Rehearsals...
Plays, Films Featured in Festival of New Student Work
The University of Toledo Department of Theatre and Film hosts its second-annual Festival of New Student Work Thursday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 12. The festival will feature the work of student playwrights, directors, actors, stage managers and designers. The production team will include UToledo faculty as directors, designers and mentors.
