Sylvania, OH

Registration Now Open for Notre Dame Academy's Summer Camps

Registration is now open for Notre Dame Academy's Discovery and Academic Camps. The popular summer camps for girls in grades K-12 offer opportunities for summer fun in STEM, Exploration,Cooking, Art, Sports, and Performance. Register by March 31, 2023 to receive $20 off. Learn more at www.nda.org/explore/summer/. Press Release Contact Name:...
Toledo Library Providing Hats and Gloves to People in Need

Free hats and gloves are available at seven Toledo Library branches and Mobile Services. If you or someone you know needs a little help staying warm, there are free adult size hats and gloves available at Birmingham, Kent, Lagrange, Locke, Main, Mott, and South and at select Mobile Services locations. Sets come in one size. They fit most adults, but children are welcome to have a set if needed. One set per person, while supplies last.
Plays, Films Featured in Festival of New Student Work

The University of Toledo Department of Theatre and Film hosts its second-annual Festival of New Student Work Thursday, Feb. 9, through Sunday, Feb. 12. The festival will feature the work of student playwrights, directors, actors, stage managers and designers. The production team will include UToledo faculty as directors, designers and mentors.
