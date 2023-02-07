ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident

Michael Irvin has been removed from NFL Network’s Super Bowl coverage for the remainder of the week, and the Dallas Cowboys legend made a troubling admission about the alleged incident. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported on Wednesday that Irvin will not make any of his scheduled NFL Network appearances for the remainder... The post Michael Irvin makes troubling admission about alleged incident appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
New York Post

Sean Payton’s first meeting with Russell Wilson, Ciara was dinner with Joe Montana

Date night. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara broke bread with his new head coach Sean Payton in Scottsdale, Ariz. on Thursday. The couple dined with Payton, as well as Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana and Wheels Up CEO Kenny Dichter at the Wheels Up Raos pop-up restaurant, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, who shared a photo of the group on Twitter. It was the first meeting between Wilson and Payton after the Broncos introduced the new head coach on Monday, when he praised the quarterback for his hard work ethic. It’s unclear what was discussed among the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What Dak Prescott Said About Kellen Moore

Following the Cowboys' playoff loss in January, the coaching staff parted ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. It didn't take long for him to land the same position on the Chargers. On Thursday night, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott offered his thoughts on Moore leaving Dallas. “I’m ...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Cowboys Sign Three To Futures Deals

The players signed to futures deals by the team include:. Jefferson, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Bengals back in 2017. He agreed to a four-year, $3,383,728 contract that includes a $923,728 signing bonus. The Bengals waived Jefferson and he was later claimed by the Browns. He had...
Yardbarker

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?

Kellen Moore’s success in his new job as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers is obviously tied to budding superstar QB Justin Herbert. But maybe we should tie Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush into the equation as well. Said coming free agent Rush: “I’ve never been...
DALLAS, TX
750thegame.com

OSN: Why The Seattle Seahawks Should Make A Run At Signing Lamar Jackson

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File) The best hot take I’ve got on the twenty-twenty-three NFL offseason is a screamer. And its logical quality matches the geographical identity of what is often considered the very, very deepest of deep upper left fields in the entire league. Y’all ready for this one? The Seattle Seahawks should consider taking a run at signing free agent Lamar Jackson instead of bringing back their nascent star quarterback, Geno Smith.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Seattle Sports announces The John Schneider Show with Seahawks GM

Seattle Sports is the home of the Seahawks and it’s also home to a new exclusive show that begins next week. Seahawks general manager John Schneider will hit the Seattle Sports airwaves weekly beginning Thursday for the first-ever John Schneider Show. The John Schneider Show will air every Thursday...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy