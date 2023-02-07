Read full article on original website
Governor Holcomb appointed to Council of Governors for two-year term
President Biden has appointed Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb to the Council of Governors for a two-year term. The Council of Governors, established by President Obama in 2010, is a platform for increased coordination between the Federal government and state governments on national security issues. The council consists of 10 bipartisan governors from across the United States, including Ohio, Michigan, and Minnesota.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
IRS urges taxpayers in Indiana and several other states to delay filing taxes, here's why
NEW YORK (AP) — The Internal Revenue Service is recommending that taxpayers hold off on filing their tax returns for 2022 if they received a special tax refund or payment from their state last year. Last year, 19 states -- including Indiana -- offered diverse programs that offered inflation...
Indiana Attorney General Rokita investigated by Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is being investigated by the Indiana Supreme Court Disciplinary Commission. The petition does not identify the reason for the investigation. However, the citation to the commission’s case indicates the investigation is linked to the attorney general’s public comments about Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio.
Indiana earned income tax credit increase unanimously clears House
Lower-income Hoosiers would get a boost on a state tax credit under legislation unanimously approved by the Indiana House Monday. The legislation, HB 1290, doesn’t just increase the amount of the Indiana earned income tax credit by, in some cases, more than a hundred dollars. It also better aligns the state credit with the federal one.
Indiana Attorney General files complaint against license of local pathologist
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Office of the Indiana Attorney General has filed a complaint against the physician's license of a local pathologist. In the complaint filed on Wednesday through the Indiana Professional Licensing Agency, the Attorney General's office asks for disciplinary sanctions against Dr. Bamidele Adeagbo, who is an independent contractor performing autopsies in Vigo County. The complaint is related to a drunk driving crash.
High winds causing thousands of power outages in Indiana
As of 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, more than 10,000 AES Indiana customers are without power in central Indiana.
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched sound
An Indiana witness at Indianapolis reported hearing a high-pitched sound while out on a walk and then saw a silver, spacecraft-looking object at 6:19 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ISP remind of marijuana laws in Indiana
STEUBEN CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Indiana State Police are reminding Hoosiers that marijuana is still illegal in the state. It comes after a man was arrested in Steuben County coming back from Michigan with a large amount. Police say that they stopped the man on I-69 with a large...
5 Indiana locations among latest Bed Bath & Beyond closures
INDIANAPOLIS – As struggling Bed Bath & Beyond announces plans to close more stores, five Indiana locations are among the casualties. Stores in Bloomington, Ft. Wayne, Lafayette, Noblesville and Valparaiso are scheduled to shut their doors. Here are the addresses: The New Jersey-based retailer warned in January that it was considering its options, including filing […]
Bill to legalize throwing rocks advances at Indiana statehouse
A bill was passed by the Indiana Senate that would legalize throwing stars for recreational use. The bill requires safety measures, such as restrictions on the location of star-throwing to certain businesses and children aged 12 to 17 needing written permission from a parent. The bill passed with a 48-1...
Southern Indiana Grocery Store Chain Selling a Dozen Eggs for $2
The price of eggs has been a hot topic over the past few months, jumping up 60% in over the past year. The higher prices have forced many people to ration what they have, be more selective on how they use them, or not buy them at all and search for other alternatives. While the average price of a dozen large eggs in southern Indiana is anywhere between $4 to $5, one grocery chain in the area is managing to keep the price at a reasonable level.
The Science Behind Why Indiana Farmers Paint Their Barns Red
Barns are a common site as you drive practically anywhere in the state of Indiana which isn't surprising seeing that more than 80% of the state's land is "devoted to farms, forests, and woodland," according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. While you may see a barn painted white or brown, or not painted at all, it seems that the majority of them are red. When you hear the word, "barn," chances are the color you picture in your head is red. But, why red? Was it to keep people off a farmer's property like a stop sign? Or maybe the color was meant to be a deterrent to certain animals or pests? It turns out, painting a barn red wasn't a conscious choice. It just happened to be the color that was created when farmers mixed what ingredients they had around the farm to make the paint.
Indiana Flea Market Has Tons of Indoor Booths & You’re Gonna Love It
The cold might keep some people inside but thrifters love to shop. We found an Indiana Flea Market that's indoor with tons of booths and a little something for everyone. Going to flea markets and vendor malls is such a great pastime. You really and truly have no idea what you're going to find when you walk in the doors or step foot on the grounds of one whether it's indoors or outside.
Daviess County fisher caught the biggest fish of 2022
Some big fish were caught in Indiana in 2022. The Indiana Department of Natural Resources recently released its Fish of the Year, award winners. Last year, 71 anglers submitted entries for 55 different species including numerous entries for popular fish like largemouth bass, rainbow trout, and bluegill. Several lesser-known species also received submissions, including emerald shiner, golden shiner, and mottled sculpin.
Keep the snow shovel out, Michigan could get clocked with a snowstorm in this pattern
We currently have a very active storm pattern with large storm systems stretching across the northern hemisphere. If one or two of these storms take a certain track, southern Lower Michigan could have a real snowstorm. The storm systems are lined up across the Pacific. The next four storms over...
This Abandoned Train Makes for an Eerie Sight on the Side of an Indiana Highway
Have you ever spotted this train when driving down the highway?. WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Abandoned Places. I don't know what it is, but there is just something so incredibly fascinating...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love trying new places, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Indiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Plans to Send the Biggest Inflation Relief Checks to all Taxpayers in Michigan
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and state Democratic lawmakers announced on Friday that they plan to send the biggest inflation relief checks to all taxpayers in the state. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to Send Biggest Inflation Relief Checks. All taxpayers in the state of Michigan could receive the biggest inflation relief checks...
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Indiana Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Barbecue is one of those genres of the food world that’s pretty difficult to mess up… but it’s also challenging to get it right. It’s not every day you stumble upon a bbq place that pulls off every single dish perfectly, but when you do, you’ve found yourself a diamond in the rough. One such delightful diamond is located in Westfield: it’s a place with a pirate spin known as Big Hoffa’s, and it’s one of those bbq places in Indiana where literally nothing bad exists on the menu.
