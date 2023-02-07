Read full article on original website
Vehicles take out street light, hit building at William and Colfax in South Bend
A street light fell to the ground and a building was hit after two cars collided in downtown South Bend. Police were called around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and William Street. Besides a street light coming down, The Portage Township Trustees building was also hit as a result of the crash, according to police.
One person hospitalized after shooting on North Johnson Street in South Bend
Few details have been released after a shooting in South Bend. Police were called around 12 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, to the 1200 block of Johnson Street. One person was taken to the hospital though the severity of their injuries was not immediately released. So far, no word of...
Two men hospitalized after crash at Ironwood Road and Redfield Street
Two men from South Bend were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Milton Township. The collision happened around 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street when the two men were traveling eastbound and were struck by another vehicle that was making a left turn, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
95.3 MNC to offer more news/talk programming on new spin-off station: MNC Nation
News/Talk 95.3 Michiana’s News Channel is undergoing a major expansion, delivering more news and talk programming to more of Michiana and at more spots on the radio with the all-new MNC Nation. In the first of a series of announcements between now and February 24th, we are excited to...
Olive Street in South Bend closed due to building’s structural concerns after crash
The driver of an SUV was arrested after police say they crashed the vehicle into a building. The collision happened during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 12. Due to the severity of the crash amd concern about the building’s structural integrity, Olive Street had to closed south of Linden Avenue.
Three people seriously hurt in crash at Clinton & Greene in Goshen
Three people received serious injuries in a crash that happened in Goshen. Police were called just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, to the area of Clinton Street and Greene Road where they found a 37-year-old man with injuries to his spine and ribs. A 60-year-old man suffered injuries...
Goshen man arrested after deadly shooting at Elkhart apartment complex
A Goshen man was arrested after a police standoff that happened following a deadly shooting. It was around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when police received a call about gunshots coming from the North River Landing Apartments in the 2300 block of W. Lexington Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
Man, 46, arrested on OWI charges after injury crash in Goshen
A Goshen man who blew nearly two times the legal limit after a crash in which two juveniles were injured. The collision happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Goshen. Police arrived to find three vehicles involved in the crash. The...
2-year-old girl dies after accidentally shooting herself with gun found in home
A 2-year-old girl from Portage, Indiana died after accidentally shooting herself with a gun she found in her home. The girl was pronounced dead at a hospital in Chicago after being taken there from Portage. Police are continuing their investigation and plan to present their findings to the Porter County...
Two Elkhart County residents arrested after being pulled over in stolen car
Two Elkhart County residents were arrested during a traffic stop when Goshen Police found them in a vehicle reported stolen. Staniela King, 33, and Donald Clayborne Jr., 41, were arrested around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, after being stopped in the 200 block of Cottage Avenue in Goshen. Both...
Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reported missing from Middlebury
A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Middlebury. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn. She’s described as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
Two men arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire from Granger warehouse
Two men have been arrested after police say they stole copper wire from a warehouse in Granger. St. Joseph County Sheriff’s officers were called on Saturday, Feb. 4, to the warehouse on Anderson Road on a burglary call. Footprints in the snow led police to a partially opened door...
Goshen man pleads guilty, mentally ill, after stabbing man to death
A 23-year-old Goshen man who pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, after stabbing a man to death has learned his fate. Wayne Bontrager, 73, died in March of 2022, weeks after prosecutors say Samuel Byfield stabbed the car dealer multiple times after the two got into an altercation during a vehicle test drive.
