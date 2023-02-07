ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

95.3 MNC

Vehicles take out street light, hit building at William and Colfax in South Bend

A street light fell to the ground and a building was hit after two cars collided in downtown South Bend. Police were called around 11 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12 to the intersection of Colfax Avenue and William Street. Besides a street light coming down, The Portage Township Trustees building was also hit as a result of the crash, according to police.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Two men hospitalized after crash at Ironwood Road and Redfield Street

Two men from South Bend were hospitalized after a two-vehicle crash in Milton Township. The collision happened around 12 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at the intersection of Ironwood Road and Redfield Street when the two men were traveling eastbound and were struck by another vehicle that was making a left turn, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Three people seriously hurt in crash at Clinton & Greene in Goshen

Three people received serious injuries in a crash that happened in Goshen. Police were called just after 3 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, to the area of Clinton Street and Greene Road where they found a 37-year-old man with injuries to his spine and ribs. A 60-year-old man suffered injuries...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man arrested after deadly shooting at Elkhart apartment complex

A Goshen man was arrested after a police standoff that happened following a deadly shooting. It was around 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, when police received a call about gunshots coming from the North River Landing Apartments in the 2300 block of W. Lexington Avenue. Upon arrival, officers located...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Man, 46, arrested on OWI charges after injury crash in Goshen

A Goshen man who blew nearly two times the legal limit after a crash in which two juveniles were injured. The collision happened around 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 11, in the 1400 block of Lincoln Avenue in Goshen. Police arrived to find three vehicles involved in the crash. The...
GOSHEN, IN
95.3 MNC

Two Elkhart County residents arrested after being pulled over in stolen car

Two Elkhart County residents were arrested during a traffic stop when Goshen Police found them in a vehicle reported stolen. Staniela King, 33, and Donald Clayborne Jr., 41, were arrested around 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12, after being stopped in the 200 block of Cottage Avenue in Goshen. Both...
95.3 MNC

Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old girl reported missing from Middlebury

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Middlebury. The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Aleeyah Cockburn. She’s described as white, 4 feet 11 inches tall, 80 pounds, black hair with green eyes, last seen wearing a black beanie, multi-color gray and pink jacket, blue jeans and black boots.
MIDDLEBURY, IN
95.3 MNC

Goshen man pleads guilty, mentally ill, after stabbing man to death

A 23-year-old Goshen man who pleaded guilty, but mentally ill, after stabbing a man to death has learned his fate. Wayne Bontrager, 73, died in March of 2022, weeks after prosecutors say Samuel Byfield stabbed the car dealer multiple times after the two got into an altercation during a vehicle test drive.
GOSHEN, IN

