FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
American Presidents Who Were Part of A Secret Society (Bohemian Grove)JulesSan Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Trade Star to the PistonsOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The Mission Burrito RecipeJames Patrick
Highly-Anticipated New IKEA-Anchored Shopping Mall Opening This YearJoel EisenbergSan Francisco, CA
Major U.S. Shopping Mall to be Converted to a “Mixed-Use” Property That Initially Includes up to 1170 Housing UnitsJoel EisenbergPleasanton, CA
Daily Californian
Confused Cal steadies itself for Arizona, Arizona State
Rebuilds occur at all levels of sports. You see them when an inspiring, innovative coach can imprint a winning philosophy. It took less than four years for visionary Mikel Arteta to guide Arsenal Football Club from a directionless mess to top of the English Premier League. Having inherited the dysfunctional Cincinnati Bengals, savvy Zac Taylor found his ideal quarterback in Joe Burrow and led his team to the Super Bowl in just three years. Last season, T. J. Otzelberger turned 2-22 Iowa State basketball into a Big-12 powerhouse in his first season on the job.
Daily Californian
Cal softball prepares for return to diamond at Easton Classic
In what’s been a fascinating year for sports in Berkeley, Feb. 10 marks the awakening of the hibernating Cal softball team. The Bears return to action this weekend after 270-plus days since the 2022 season to compete in the Easton Classic in both Fullerton and Los Angeles. The last season-opening stretch saw Cal go 4-1 with steady victories over Dixie State, Cal State Fullerton, San Diego and Colorado State, along with a 1-0 loss to Ole Miss.
Daily Californian
10 employees leave Berkeley REI
Ten employees left Berkeley REI between Jan. 29 and Feb. 4, of which nine were terminated and one resigned. These individuals were let go on the basis of “theft or fraud.” According to REI public affairs, a thorough investigation confirmed fraud and a violation of company policies. REI added that no further details will be shared outside the company, as per REI policy.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley, BART talk Clipper BayPass plans, fare integration
UC Berkeley transportation demand management administrator David Sorrell and San Francisco Bay Area Rapid Transit, or BART, principal planner Ryan Reeves gave a presentation on the development and implementation of the Clipper BayPass program Friday. Those who had the BayPass showed a 40% increase in trips, the majority of which...
Daily Californian
Reflecting back on my semester so far
While spring semester began just three weeks ago, so much has happened at UC Berkeley, and my particular experience has been a mixed bag of good and bad. The year didn’t start off on the right foot and has been riddled with misfortune, but there’s also a few things I’m immensely grateful for. So, before the semester zooms by in a blur and I forget the special moments I’ve had, here’s a list of things I’m thankful for thus far.
Daily Californian
UC Berkeley's CCSCE co-leads federal project to 'retain' child care workforce
On Feb. 2, the Administration for Children and Families, or ACF, and the United States Department for Health and Human Services, or HHS, announced the launch of the National Early Care Workforce Center, which will spearhead a research project co-led by the UC Berkeley Center for the Study of Child Care Employment, or CSCCE.
Daily Californian
Paul Adams appointed Berkeley Lab associate director of biosciences
Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, or LBNL, Director Mike Witherell appointed Paul Adams as the lab’s associate director of biosciences Jan. 31 following an international search for potential candidates. Adams had been working as the interim associate lab director in the biosciences area since 2021, and replaced Mary Maxon for...
Daily Californian
Faculty, students react to Moses Hall unnaming
The campus building formerly known as Moses Hall was unnamed Tuesday, in accordance with a proposal to Chancellor Carol Christ’s Building Name Review Committee, or BNRC, in May 2021. Campus members expressed their thoughts and reactions to the building’s unnaming, as well as the building’s relation to the documented...
Daily Californian
'Exodus to Eden' floods with ambition, sows seeds of change
The mural-covered brick walls of Flax Art & Design are a fitting exterior for the art supplies that color the building’s interior. Theater is the lesser-expected art form that brings this building to life, and it presently illustrates the complexities of religious and non-religious worship. Kicking off Oakland Theater...
Daily Californian
Berkeley Forum announces spring 2023 lineup featuring influencers, trailblazers
The Berkeley Forum lineup for spring 2023 includes a diverse range of speakers and panelists who will cover various topics, including representation, mental health awareness and creative marketing. Brandon Nunes, the Berkeley Forum’s vice president of communications, noted that this semester’s events will be held in person, with tickets open...
Daily Californian
Recent campus threat prompts discussion on active-shooter preparedness
UCPD responded to an incident of a UC Berkeley student yelling verbal threats in the Valley Life Sciences Building, or VLSB, on Feb. 1. UCPD Lt. Nicholas Hernandez said the student was in a mental health crisis and left the area upon investigation. Students who heard the threats and were...
Daily Californian
Police Accountability Board discusses ongoing misconduct allegations
Berkeley’s Police Accountability Board, or PAB, discussed its role in the ongoing investigation of the Berkeley Police Department, or BPD’s, Downtown Task Force, which faced policy complaints, and met with BPD interim Chief Jennifer Louis in its Wednesday session. During the meeting, board member Cheryl Owens said there...
Daily Californian
4 suspects arrested under suspicion of home invasion robbery
On Monday, Berkeley Police Department officers arrested four suspects connected to a “late-night armed home-style robbery,” according to BPD spokesperson Byron White. White said a male victim arranged to meet with one of the suspects, an adult female, on a dating app shortly before midnight Feb. 5. The victim met this suspect, along with a second female suspect, juvenile, in front of his apartment complex around 1 a.m.
Daily Californian
Broadway SF’s ‘Mean Girls’ raunchily reworks cliquey cult classic
Broadway SF is known for its high production value, and this Bay Area revival of the Broadway original “Mean Girls” is just, like, so fetch. The original 2018 production was shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a book by Tina Fey and a new management team at the Golden Gate Theatre, the show stays true to the original film’s message about navigating the jungle of American high schools.
