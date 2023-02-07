DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.

DALLAS, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO