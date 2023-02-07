ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

fox4news.com

DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award

DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
DESOTO, TX
fortworthreport.org

State case against Beard’s Towing dismissed; company wants Fort Worth contract reinstated

Beard’s Towing has resolved its legal troubles that sidelined the company from Fort Worth contracts — for now. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council consulted with the city’s lawyers about the towing company’s status with the city in an executive session. Dual state and local investigations into the company have been resolved without penalty. Still, a third civil lawsuit now looms over one Beard’s Towing employee.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Carrollton Mom Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Given Fentanyl-Laced Pills Inside School

A Carrollton mother says she sought help for her 12-year-old daughter who became addicted to fentanyl, but says her concerns were not taken seriously enough. Carmin Williams says she alerted administrators at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District of fentanyl on campuses after seeing a difference in behavior in her 12-year-old daughter, Khloe, this past spring.
CARROLLTON, TX
CBS DFW

City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
DALLAS, TX
easttexasradio.com

Flooding Claims Hunt County Man’s Life

Royse City Police is investigating a fatal accident Wednesday morning. Two witnesses told police they saw an SUV being washed off the roadway on the north service road and sink into a section of Brushy Creek underneath I-30 near FM 1565. They didn’t find the vehicle and driver until Thursday. Officials found the car in 14-20 feet of water, and the body of an older man was farther down the creek bank.
HUNT COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
TEXAS STATE
starlocalmedia.com

Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death

The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
Lansing Daily

Dallas Police Officer Charged With 2 Counts of Capital Murder

A Dallas police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of capital murder after a witness said that the officer had hired him to kidnap and kill two people and then dump their bodies in a river, the authorities said. The Dallas police said that the officer, Bryan Riser, who joined the department in August … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
DALLAS, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Keller

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOURGEOIS, JONAH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT; ARREST...
KELLER, TX
KTEN.com

Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
TEXAS STATE
ssnewstelegram.com

All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'

An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
FORT WORTH, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?

People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
FORT WORTH, TX

