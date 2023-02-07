Read full article on original website
Local districts to make up for school missed last week
Two school districts serving southern Denton County announced this week that they will use bad weather days this month to help make up for the entire week of school missed due to last week’s ice storm. Argyle ISD will conduct a normal school day on Feb. 13, which was...
fox4news.com
DeSoto High School teacher wins Grammy Award
DESOTO, Texas - DeSoto High School teacher Pamela Dawson brought home the hardware at Sunday night's Grammy Awards, winning the 2023 Music Educator Award. Dawson is the Director of Choirs at DeSoto High School. She uses a special teaching method called kinesthesia, where students are encouraged to dance to express...
Appeals court dismisses former Fort Worth Police Chief Fitzgerald's wrongful termination lawsuit
An appeals court has overturned a trial judge and dismissed the wrongful termination suit brought against Fort Worth by former police chief Joel Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald was fired in 2019 after four years on the job
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm Police Department requests help to locate critical missing person
Update: 9:24 p.m. Ali has been located and is okay. The Little Elm Police Department thanks those who assisted in locating him. The Little Elm Police Department posted on Facebook to request help in locating a critical missing person, Ali Tawakal.
fortworthreport.org
State case against Beard’s Towing dismissed; company wants Fort Worth contract reinstated
Beard’s Towing has resolved its legal troubles that sidelined the company from Fort Worth contracts — for now. On Tuesday, the Fort Worth City Council consulted with the city’s lawyers about the towing company’s status with the city in an executive session. Dual state and local investigations into the company have been resolved without penalty. Still, a third civil lawsuit now looms over one Beard’s Towing employee.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Carrollton Mom Says 12-Year-Old Daughter Was Given Fentanyl-Laced Pills Inside School
A Carrollton mother says she sought help for her 12-year-old daughter who became addicted to fentanyl, but says her concerns were not taken seriously enough. Carmin Williams says she alerted administrators at the Carrollton-Farmers Branch Independent School District of fentanyl on campuses after seeing a difference in behavior in her 12-year-old daughter, Khloe, this past spring.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to multiple burglaries, two on Main Street, between Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary and theft incidents between Jan. 30 and Feb. 5, according to Community Crime Map data. Data indicates police responded to a burglary at a convenience store on the 6800 block of Main St., reported for 2:20 a.m. Feb. 5.
City of Dallas opens applications for its Senior Home Repair Program
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas is offering funding for home repairs, specifically for moderate to low-income senior citizens. The Senior Home Repair Program is currently accepting applications for seniors 65 and older. The program finances residential repairs and/or upgrades, via a city funded grant. Eligible applicants can receive up to $10,000 in services, including heating or AC repair, roofing, wheelchair ramp upgrades and other services. The home repair program is accepting applications until March 3. The city's Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization (DHNR) coordinates the repair program, along with determining who will receive the grants. The funds are not loans, so eligible recipients will not have to repay the money. The DHNR also provides other housing assistance support for Dallas homeowners, including home improvement and preservation. Click here for more information.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Fort Worth issues boil water notice for some residences with private wells
FORT WORTH, Texas — The heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday in Fort Worth has led to some sanitary sewer overflows from the Fort Worth collection system. The rainwater enters the system through cracks in the city’s lines or private plumbing lines. The following streets have affected residences:
easttexasradio.com
Flooding Claims Hunt County Man’s Life
Royse City Police is investigating a fatal accident Wednesday morning. Two witnesses told police they saw an SUV being washed off the roadway on the north service road and sink into a section of Brushy Creek underneath I-30 near FM 1565. They didn’t find the vehicle and driver until Thursday. Officials found the car in 14-20 feet of water, and the body of an older man was farther down the creek bank.
New legislation seeks to change Texas Constitution, legalize casino gambling, sports betting
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas could ultimately be home to seven casino destination resorts, including two in the Dallas-Fort Worth area under new legislation filed by State Representative Charlie Geren, R-Fort Worth.He filed HJR 97, which lays out a framework that would lead to a change to the Texas Constitution.Geren said, "I think it's something we need. We're losing billions of dollars to Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, and Nevada."His joint resolution would also allow for two casino resorts in the Houston area and one such resort in San Antonio, Corpus Christi, and McAllen.Geren said, "Not just casinos, but fabulous hotels,...
starlocalmedia.com
Prosper individuals identified as suspects in connection with 19-year-old's death
The Little Elm Police Department has identified two suspects in connection with the death of 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant. Little Elm police responded to a shooting call on the 1600 block of Knight Trail on Feb. 3. Police said male subject, identified as 19-year-old David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, was wounded and taken to a local hospital. Pleasant died on Feb. 4.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
14-Year-Old Sentenced to 26 Years for Shooting, Killing Man at Fort Worth Grocery Store
A 14-year-old has been sentenced to 26 years for shooting and killing a man outside of a Fort Worth grocery store last summer. In the eight months since Spenser Slavik, 36, was killed, his friend Travis Dehorney still has questions. “I ask God every day why he sent someone to...
Lansing Daily
Dallas Police Officer Charged With 2 Counts of Capital Murder
A Dallas police officer was arrested on Thursday and charged with two counts of capital murder after a witness said that the officer had hired him to kidnap and kill two people and then dump their bodies in a river, the authorities said. The Dallas police said that the officer, Bryan Riser, who joined the department in August … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Dallas police say witness lied about victim's suicide, murder warrant issued
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Dallas police have issued a murder warrant for a witness who told police a woman found dead on Feb. 1 committed suicide. Police found Erica Davis, 38, with a fatal gunshot wound in the 2500 block of Marburg Street.During the investigation, Donnie Moreland, 63, told officers Davis had shot herself.But five days later, on Feb. 6, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy and ruled her death a homicide.Police said further investigation determined Moreland shot and killed Davis.The investigation is ongoing and is documented under case number 018571-2023.Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Romero 214-671-4226 joshua.romero@dallaspolice.gov.
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Keller
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent, unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. BOURGEOIS, JONAH; W/F; POB: TX; AGE: 19; ADDRESS: FORT WORTH TX; OCCUPATION: STUDENT; ARREST...
'I start hearing screaming, crying'| Testimony begins in capital murder trial for dad accused of driving getaway car for son after killing 3
DALLAS COUNTY, Texas — This week, Richard Acosta Jr. is in court, charged with capital murder. He is accused of driving his son, then 14-year-old Abel Acosta, to and from the scene of a triple murder. The shooting happened on Dec. 26, 2021 at a Texaco convenience store in...
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why Are There Purple Streetlights Around Fort Worth?
People have seen purple streetlights randomly around Fort Worth for several months now. "I think they're very pretty," neighbor Marvita Moser said. "I don't like them because they are a distraction while driving," neighbor Sara Richmond said. Like them or not, there is a reason for the purple lights. And...
