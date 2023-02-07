ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Harold Bishop
3d ago

Better economy?? Where is it?? Just yesterday they said gas was going down all over Virginia and that is a bold face lie. So which is it?? People who are publishing this should get their heads straight.

Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago

Where's the better economy? Inflation is out of control. Credit card debt is almost 1 trillion dollars. The highest it has ever been. Car prices are up 14% from a year ago and 24% from when Biden took office.

Augusta Free Press

Gas prices take surprising dip: What is the longer-term trend at the pump?

Gas prices are taking a surprising, though welcome, downturn, dropping 4.4 cents a gallon nationally over the past week, according to the tracking website GasBuddy. The average, at $3.44 per gallon today, still up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

AAA looking to improve safety for roadside workers

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A recent survey by AAA showed that 60 percent of roadside workers said they had experienced a near miss and 15 percent said they had actually been hit in roadside incidents. AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety has been doing some testing and research to find...
VIRGINIA STATE
New Pittsburgh Courier

PROPERTY IS POWER: What you need to know about VA loans

In the early years of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program, only active-duty service members and returning vets were eligible for a VA loan. But now, the VA has extended the program to include servicemembers of the National Guard and the Army Reserve, surviving spouses, and some cadets. The VA program was meant to foster homeownership but has failed due to the dissemination of misleading and incorrect information. The myths and misconceptions surrounding veterans’ eligibility for the program after receiving their first VA loan don’t seem to go away, causing some veterans to miss out on the opportunity to become homeowners. The passing of outdated information from past beneficiaries is another concerning issue. This article seeks to equip you with the latest guidelines from VA regarding your eligibility and options regarding the VA loan program.
VIRGINIA STATE
Henrico Citizen

Central Virginia housing market slows, prices rise

The Central Virginia housing market is continuing to slow, while price and active listings grow, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors. At the end of 2022, there were 2,401 active listings in the region – or 1,042 more listings than last year (a 77% jump). Overall inventory levels have been building up for three straight quarters, and this quarter is by far the strongest growth the area has seen in years.  The Central Virginia housing market slowed down significantly in 2022 compared to what was a historically busy 2021. There were 4,367 home sales throughout the region in the fourth quarter, which was 1,940 fewer than 2021 (a 31% drop). It was the sharpest drop in sales the region has seen in years, but RAR officials attributed that in large part to the historically busy year of home sales in 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
IVY, VA
Virginia Mercury

Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits

By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service  RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WUSA9

Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia

WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
VIRGINIA STATE
13News Now

The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
VIRGINIA STATE
wvtf.org

Why healthcare costs are rising in Virginia

The Altarum Institute, a non-profit healthcare research group, looked at medical spending in Virginia and concluded insurance premiums and deductibles rose more than 30% for individuals and nearly 28% for family coverage between 2015 and 2021. That did not surprise Julian Walker who speaks for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
VIRGINIA STATE

