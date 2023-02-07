In the early years of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program, only active-duty service members and returning vets were eligible for a VA loan. But now, the VA has extended the program to include servicemembers of the National Guard and the Army Reserve, surviving spouses, and some cadets. The VA program was meant to foster homeownership but has failed due to the dissemination of misleading and incorrect information. The myths and misconceptions surrounding veterans’ eligibility for the program after receiving their first VA loan don’t seem to go away, causing some veterans to miss out on the opportunity to become homeowners. The passing of outdated information from past beneficiaries is another concerning issue. This article seeks to equip you with the latest guidelines from VA regarding your eligibility and options regarding the VA loan program.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO