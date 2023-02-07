Read full article on original website
Harold Bishop
3d ago
Better economy?? Where is it?? Just yesterday they said gas was going down all over Virginia and that is a bold face lie. So which is it?? People who are publishing this should get their heads straight.
Reply(2)
4
Bare Shelf Biden
3d ago
Where's the better economy? Inflation is out of control. Credit card debt is almost 1 trillion dollars. The highest it has ever been. Car prices are up 14% from a year ago and 24% from when Biden took office.
Reply
2
Related
Virginia Natural Gas billing error leaves customers uneasy
Some Virginia Natural Gas customers may have noticed something wrong with their bill recently after a billing error in January led to people who have auto-pay turned on receiving a bill that says they didn't pay.
Augusta Free Press
Gas prices take surprising dip: What is the longer-term trend at the pump?
Gas prices are taking a surprising, though welcome, downturn, dropping 4.4 cents a gallon nationally over the past week, according to the tracking website GasBuddy. The average, at $3.44 per gallon today, still up 17.5 cents per gallon from a month ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
cbs19news
AAA looking to improve safety for roadside workers
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A recent survey by AAA showed that 60 percent of roadside workers said they had experienced a near miss and 15 percent said they had actually been hit in roadside incidents. AAA’s Foundation for Traffic Safety has been doing some testing and research to find...
New Pittsburgh Courier
PROPERTY IS POWER: What you need to know about VA loans
In the early years of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) program, only active-duty service members and returning vets were eligible for a VA loan. But now, the VA has extended the program to include servicemembers of the National Guard and the Army Reserve, surviving spouses, and some cadets. The VA program was meant to foster homeownership but has failed due to the dissemination of misleading and incorrect information. The myths and misconceptions surrounding veterans’ eligibility for the program after receiving their first VA loan don’t seem to go away, causing some veterans to miss out on the opportunity to become homeowners. The passing of outdated information from past beneficiaries is another concerning issue. This article seeks to equip you with the latest guidelines from VA regarding your eligibility and options regarding the VA loan program.
Central Virginia housing market slows, prices rise
The Central Virginia housing market is continuing to slow, while price and active listings grow, according to the Richmond Association of Realtors. At the end of 2022, there were 2,401 active listings in the region – or 1,042 more listings than last year (a 77% jump). Overall inventory levels have been building up for three straight quarters, and this quarter is by far the strongest growth the area has seen in years. The Central Virginia housing market slowed down significantly in 2022 compared to what was a historically busy 2021. There were 4,367 home sales throughout the region in the fourth quarter, which was 1,940 fewer than 2021 (a 31% drop). It was the sharpest drop in sales the region has seen in years, but RAR officials attributed that in large part to the historically busy year of home sales in 2021.
The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities
The General Assembly should approve bills allowing shared solar projects. The post The Virginia Energy Plan is a start. Now we need lawmakers to support Virginia families and our communities appeared first on Cardinal News.
Tide gate testing to close HRBT in both directions early Sunday
The routine tide gate testing starts at 2 a.m. on Sunday, February 12. The process is to make sure the facilities are prepared for possible adverse weather conditions.
Augusta Free Press
Six Virginia localities receive Infrastructure Act funding to improve traffic safety
The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law by President Joe Biden in November 2021 is making road safety improvements possible in several Virginia localities. Through the United States Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets For All initiative, the town of Culpeper will receive $160,000. According to U.S. Rep....
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Bed Bath and Beyond closing two more Northern Virginia stores
Bed Bath and Beyond announced another round of store closures this week, including two more Northern Virginia stores for a total of five. The announcements come six months after the company closed 150 stores last year, and missed a Feb. 1 bond payment to lender JPMorgan Chase. Closures this round...
Coastal Eastern Shore gets 2.6 magnitude earthquake
The northern part of Virginia's Eastern Shore was hit with a 2.6 magnitude earthquake Wednesday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
cbs19news
Equipment upgrade to close Ivy MUC for two days in March
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority says one of its facilities will be closed for two days for equipment upgrades. According to a release, the Ivy Material Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road will be closed on March 4 and 6. This will allow for...
Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits
By Hollyann Purvis / Capital News Service RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia residents will soon lose Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program COVID-19 emergency allotments, something community organizers say will impact food security for thousands. Enrollment increased from 330,000 state participants when the program launched in March 2020 to 470,000 current participants, according to the U.S. Department of […] The post Virginia suspends COVID-19 emergency allotment SNAP benefits appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
What to know about the expiration of Virginia's emergency SNAP allotments
NORFOLK, Va. — A years-long expansion in helping feed many Virginia families will soon come to an end. Next week on Feb. 16 will be the last emergency allotment of benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. The COVID-19 pandemic spurred the initial emergency allotments nationwide through...
basketballinsiders.com
Virginia edges closer to once more allowing promotional deductions when calculating adjusted gross revenue
Virginia is a step closer to reintroducing some level of promotional deductions being allowed for the calculation of adjusted gross revenue after Senator Jeremy S. McPike’s Bill SB 1142 passed the Senate by a vote of 31-7. What does the Virginia bill state?. The bill, introduced in January sought...
Yes, IRS says wait to file taxes in some states, including Virginia
WASHINGTON — Some people who received tax rebates or other relief payments from their state in 2022 are experiencing confusion while trying to file their income tax returns. “So I tried to sit down this morning for a fun game of Do Your Taxes, but turns out the IRS hasn’t decided if California’s Middle Class Tax Relief payments are taxable or not,” one person wrote in a tweet on Feb. 5.
Huge store chain opening another new Virginia location
A major store chain with hundreds of locations throughout the country recently announced that it would be opening another new location in Virginia this week. Read on to learn more.
Will it snow in Central Virginia this weekend?
If you are looking to see snow, you will probably have to go to the Southern Blue Ridge Mountains and Southern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
WSET
Scam Alert: Virginia Realtors warns of scammers selling properties they don't own
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Across Virginia and neighboring states, real estate licensees are witnessing a surge in scams involving fraudulent buyers and sellers. These scams involve criminals contacting real estate agents and posing as sellers of properties they don't actually own. These scammers are targeting properties that don't have...
The gray, hazy future of recreational marijuana in Virginia
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 20 months after legalizing marijuana in Virginia, lawmakers are grappling with a gray area when it comes to cannabis. A person can have, grow, possess, and share up to one ounce of marijuana, but the state has not established a legal means of acquiring the product for non-medical uses.
wvtf.org
Why healthcare costs are rising in Virginia
The Altarum Institute, a non-profit healthcare research group, looked at medical spending in Virginia and concluded insurance premiums and deductibles rose more than 30% for individuals and nearly 28% for family coverage between 2015 and 2021. That did not surprise Julian Walker who speaks for the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association.
Comments / 6