Can you afford to buy a house in Hawaii in 2023?
Smartasset came out with a Hawaii Mortgage Calculator breaking down the average cost of owning a Hawaii home.
Why This Island Has the Most Shark Attacks in Hawaii
You’re much more likely to suffer a sunburn in Hawaii than in a shark attack. But, while rare, shark attacks still happen. According to recent data, Hawaii has seven to eight fatal shark attacks yearly. However, out of the eight major islands that make up Hawaii, Maui has the...
Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries
Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
Downed trees, poles and power outages as high winds hit parts of Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- High winds and gusts across Hawaii have stopped traffic and caused power outages around the state. The National Weather Service Hawaii has issued a high wind warning, in effect for parts of Hawaii through Friday evening. Oahu could see sustained strong gusts up to 50 mph.
Black settlers that influenced the Hawaiian Kingdom
Black history has deep roots in Hawaii dating back to more than 200 years.
New bill proposes an outright ban to riding in truck beds
Should the law prohibit people from riding in the back of pickup trucks? A new bill moving through the legislature raises safety concerns around the issue, as traffic fatalities continue to rise.
The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii
Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
Two Big Island resorts among top 15 in country by U.S. News & World Report
In the “Best Hotels in the USA” list by the U.S. News & World Report, two Big island resorts made the top 15. The Four Seasons Resort Hualalai was ranked No. 6 and Mauna Lani, Auberge Resorts Collection in Puakō came in at No. 15. The Four...
Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana
Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
Hawaii Tourist Fee Idea Is Ludicrous
I will never forget my first time in Hawaii. It was in the late 1990s, I was covering the University of Michigan sports programs, and the basketball team and football team happened to be playing there in the same week. Naturally, I did all the touristy things, and my new...
What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered
Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Holding state workers accountable is the concern from some lawmakers. Honolulu Civil Beat examines the debate over telework for HGEA members. Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5. Updated: 7 hours ago. |
Fare wars ease: After months of $39 inter-island flights, these airlines are raising prices
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The airfare wars between Hawaiian Airlines and Southwest Airlines are easing. For months, Southwest has been selling $39 one-way tickets between islands. Hawaiian has been doing the same to hold onto market share. Since neither airline flies profitably at anything close to $39, both carriers are backing...
WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas
Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
Researchers make potential breakthrough in fight against rat lungworm disease
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the Jarvi Lab at the University of Hawaii Hilo, Dr. Susan Jarvi and graduate research assistant John Jacob have made a potential breakthrough in the fight against rat lungworm disease. They say their latest findings are eye-opening and go against a widely held belief that using...
Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands
The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5
February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii
According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
Wind advisory in effect for lower elevations of Hawaii
The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will continue on for most of the work week.
