Hawaii State

KHON2

Hawaii teen overcomes liquid scald burn injuries

Microwaves are a common item in our kitchens, but doctors said they could also lead to some serious burns as many times people do not realize how piping hot liquids coming out of the microwave could cause an accident in the blink of an eye.
HONOLULU, HI
travelmag.com

The Most Expensive Luxury Hotels in Hawaii

Waikiki Beach is home to the most expensive hotel in Hawaii, according to a new survey by TravelMag.com. The survey compared rates at all luxury hotels in Hawaii based on the minimum price a couple will have to spend for an overnight stay during the period February 1 to March 31, 2023. Other than around Christmas and New Year, hotel rates in Hawaii tend to be at their highest during these two months.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: 2022's top selling vehicle models

Check out this great eatery at Kahala Mall. What's Trending: Michael Bolton surprises Kelly Clarkson, massive acorn stash discovered. Michael Bolton tests Kelly Clarkson's music knowledge. Plus, a massive stash of acorns discovered in California. Morning Beat: Debate over teleworking for state workers. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Holding state...
HONOLULU, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawaiian Word of the Day: Hana

Wednesday is “hump day” or the middle of the workweek for most people. So for Feb. 8, our “Hawaiian Word of the Day” is hana, which mean’s work. Hahahana also means work. Some variations:. akahana: work carefully. pa’u hana: tedious, prolonged work. hana lima:...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii preschool at center of contentious dispute with state closes its doors

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An unlicensed preschool in Hilo ordered to close last fall, partly over lead concerns, is now shut down for good. Staff at Kalamapii Playschool are moving out after the facility’s lease was terminated. The closure comes despite tremendous support from parents. There was even a push...
HILO, HI
TravelPulse

Hawaii Tourist Fee Idea Is Ludicrous

I will never forget my first time in Hawaii. It was in the late 1990s, I was covering the University of Michigan sports programs, and the basketball team and football team happened to be playing there in the same week. Naturally, I did all the touristy things, and my new...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Dog spotted living amongst pack of coyotes in Las Vegas

Want to cook up a super comforting version of bolognese for Valentine's Day. Tiki's Grill and Bar Chef Ronnie Nasuti shows you how or you can opt to dine in at the restaurant for a 3 course dinner for $79/person. Business Report: Earthjustice is suing the state on behalf of...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Program with kamaʻāina special offers returns throughout Hawaiian Islands

The Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau announced the return of its program geared exclusively toward kamaʻāina, offering Hawai‘i residents new specials on accommodations, activities, attractions, shopping, dining and more throughout the Hawaiian Islands. The Kamaʻāina Special Offers Program includes new offers from members of the Hawai‘i...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise welcomes the State Champs from Pac 5

February is Black History Month! Honolulu-Hawaii NAACP president Alphonso Braggs joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends about celebrating the contributions of African Americans in the islands. Updated: Feb. 4, 2023 at 6:55 AM HST. |. Hawaii plays a critical role in national security and the military’s strategy in the Indo Pacific...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Fentanyl & meth continue to hit Hawaii

According to a federal drug official, Hawaii's counties continue to seize steady amounts of fentanyl in both powder and counterfeit pills. It's generally manufactured by Mexican Cartels and shipped to the islands via parcels.
HAWAII STATE

Community Policy